How Manchester United could do with some Eric Cantona magic now

Eric Cantona’s competitive debut at Manchester United as a comeback in the derby at Old Trafford 30 years ago was wary and understated.

Just a 10-word introduction from the stadium announcer, 45 minutes of football and such a modest contribution that he left the field a man of mystery.

Cantona had such a broad view of the world, and football’s sometimes insignificant place in it, that he just seemed to go through it.

Eric Cantona became an instant hero at Manchester United after his debut 30 years ago

He took up residence in a hotel near Worsley Brow on the eastern outskirts of Manchester after moving from Leeds United in the autumn of 1992, and reflected in an interview with a French journalist at the time that it suited him well. .

“I don’t have to give up three months notice or arrange a move in a hotel, with all the time it takes,” he said. “A credit card is all you need to say goodbye.”

It was hard to know how to see those words. Was this Cantona the adventurer, too selfish to fully commit? Or Cantona the free spirit?

The outspoken figure established himself as one of the Premier League’s greatest figures

An answer came out this week in an interview with The Athletic in which the 56-year-old reflected on how, following his brief first retirement from football in 1991, a two-month period of forced isolation led him to rethink his expectations about football people. and fans.

“I found something then,” Cantona said. ‘I realized I expected too much from people. I thought I loved these kinds of people and I wanted them to love me.

‘Then I realized, you become a prisoner of this idea. So I tried to find the solution. In French it is to say “Je suis de passage” (“I am passing through”). It has helped me immensely as a man and player. I didn’t care anymore.’

Cantona (left) has played in numerous friendlies since he retired from football

The 56-year-old came over from arch-rival Leeds to Manchester United in the fall of 1992

His teammates at the time would say he cared deeply for him, although Sir Alex Ferguson clearly felt the same restless, independent soul and the need to give the man his space.

Cantona reformulated Ferguson’s idea of ​​how a footballer could exist and behave, and the extraordinary note the manager sent him in August 1997 after saying he was leaving was something less than a love letter.

“When we started training again, I kept waiting for you to show up normally,” Ferguson wrote. “But I think that was hope and not realism and I knew in your eyes when we met, your time at Manchester United was over.”

Ferguson wasn’t alone in feeling the loss as the Premier League’s relentless evolution crippled the game in so many ways, with the corporate glamor and social media cesspool leaving players reluctant to speak up.

Cantona has won the Premier League title at Manchester United four times in five seasons

With Cantona, it never would have been. “You know, when I sign a contract with a brand, they tell me there’s a clause that I can’t give my idea about politics,” he said this week.

“So I say, if you want me to sign, forget that clause. Do you want to work with me? Why? Because of who I am. You know how I am. Everyone knows how I am.

“But you want to work with me and want me to be someone else? No. I behave the way I want to behave. No one will tell me how to behave.’

The Frenchman was iconic for his collar style and incredible football abilities

Sir Alex Ferguson (center) stuck at Cantona during his suspension for his infamous kung fu kick

His dismissal of David Beckham’s ambassadorship to Qatar in the interview is brutally perfunctory: “A big, big mistake.”

His judgment of players who are supposedly ‘socially involved’ is shrewd. ‘Engagement’ is Chilean player Carlos Caszely who opposes the Pinochet dictatorship, he says.

Iranian footballers have been involved in something equally dangerous this week.

‘Where it’s risky, you don’t have anyone. So they’re all cheap sheep’, Cantona says. “They’re just in the business like everyone else.”

He obviously feels this strongly as he starts making sheep noises to emphasize as he says it. He would have been in his element this weekend as he was particularly successful against the clubs United fans most despise.

Cantona runs off to celebrate after scoring in routine win over Selhurst Park

He dominated the Manchester derby in the mid-1990s with seven goals in eight games. The two he scored in the 3-2 win over Maine Road in November 1993 are among the best remembered.

This week’s interview featured Cantona’s revelation that he had suggested to former United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward that he could be named ‘president of football’ at Old Trafford.

The director’s reluctance was perhaps understandable, as no one can guess where such an appointment would lead.

But Cantona’s departure from the British game was like a light that went out and there hasn’t been a remote player quite like him in the 25 years since. As Ferguson put it in that letter, “I keep hoping to discover a young Cantona! It is a dream!’