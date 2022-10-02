How to make vegetables last longer: Chantel Mila shares nine ways to prevent rotting and wilting

This Instagram user made sure she was prepared with frozen lettuce, onions and cabbage

Make your fresh fruit and vegetables last longer and minimize food waste with these expert freezing tips from food waste experts and Oddbox co-founder Emilie Vanpoperinghe:

Most vegetables can be frozen, but most need to be blanched before doing so. This means you boil them quickly for a few minutes before immediately cooling them in ice cold water to stop the cooking. This helps to neutralize the bacteria present, which in turn delays the spoilage process.

It’s a good idea to chop all your vegetables in advance and (if you can) freeze them flat on a tray so they don’t clump together in a lump of ice, after which you can put them in freezer packs. If you have limited space, chop them up and freeze them instead in small portions.

Watertight vegetables do not freeze well because the water expands and contracts during the freezing process, so these vegetables become watertight and often lose their texture when thawed.

If your fruit has bruises or cuts, cut them away as these can cause your fruit to spoil more quickly. Cut into bite-sized pieces for convenience and try to pat dry/remove as much moisture from your fruit beforehand.

Only freeze fresh fruit and vegetables when they are still at their best, and wrap your produce well to avoid freezer burn. Remove as much air from the packages as possible beforehand.

Don’t forget to label as you can – this will help you keep track so you know when to use your products.

ONION

Chop/slice your onions before freezing the pieces on a tray (no need to blanch).

These are especially good in stews, soups, risottos, sauces, etc. Anything where the onion doesn’t need to hold its shape too much (eg in a salad) is ideal. Lasts up to three months.

BLOOD GREEN

This can include vegetables such as spinach, kale and chard. Blanching your vegetables will allow them to be stored for up to three months, while freezing them fresh will mean they deteriorate more quickly.

Note that with leafy greens you don’t need to cook them very long in the blanching process.

If frozen fresh, these leafy greens are great in juice. If they freeze blanched, you can toss them into soups as well as your favorite stir-fries.

BROCCOLI AND CAULIFLOWER

Cut into bite-sized pieces. Blanch, drain and freeze in small packages.

These are great when you’re craving some greens alongside your meal, as well as cooked up and tossed into pasta, noodle and rice dishes. Lasts between nine and 10 months.

POTATOES AND OTHER ROOTS

Cut, blanch and dry thoroughly. Freeze in small portions. The mighty potato will be perfect for tossing into most of your usual favourites, as well as being easily cooked and mashed.

Other starches work well in pies and casseroles, as well as toasted until crisp. Lasts between 10 – 12 months.

APPLES

It’s best to peel your apples before freezing (apple crunching is a great way to use them!) as apple skins are especially prone to small bruises and marks that can lead to spoilage.

Core and cut into bite-sized pieces and freeze in packages. They work well for the applesauce base of your usual pies, crumbles, strudels. Lasts between nine and 10 months.

BERRY

It is best not to wash your berries before freezing, otherwise they tend to trap moisture and clump together. If you do, let them dry and take the extra step of patting them down before putting them in the freezer.

These are delicious whipped up for smoothies, as well as baked for muffins. Lasts between six and nine months.

BANANAS

Peel, cut into bite-sized pieces and freeze. Great for milkshakes, ice cream and banana pie. Lasts between two and three months.

GRAPES

Remove any softened grapes, wash and dry thoroughly before freezing. They are the perfect healthy treat – affordable and delicious. Lasts between six and eight months.

For more information on Oddbox visit www.oddbox.co.uk