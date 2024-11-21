How Majorie Taylor Greene will help Musk and Vivek upend the federal government and abolish work from home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will soon take on a new, high-powered job supporting the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by billionaire Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer plans to create a congressional subcommittee chaired by the Georgia Republican.

Comer met Ramaswamy, according to told Fox News, citing a “source familiar” with the meeting. A spokesperson for Ramaswamy confirmed the meeting and added that he was “grateful” that the Congress had committed itself to this cause and “looks forward to working together.”

Musk and Ramaswamy on Thursday announced their plans to force federal employees to return to the office, ending the work-from-home culture that had taken hold in the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic.

The heads of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), appointed by President-elect Donald Trump, have detailed in a Wall Street Journal report their plans to cut wasteful regulations and spending in the federal government. op-edspecifically aimed at the number of employees in the federal government.

“Requiring federal workers to come into the office five days a week would result in a wave of voluntary resignations that we welcome: if federal workers don’t want to show up, American taxpayers shouldn’t have to pay them for the Covid privilege era stay at home,” the couple wrote.

The pair argued that Trump had the authority to order “reductions in force,” despite existing civil service protection laws that would prevent the executive branch from laying off staff.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, is expected to chair a committee to help the Department of Government Efficiency reduce the size of government

But they struck a sympathetic tone, reassuring potentially exiled government workers that they would get a soft landing.

“Workers whose positions have been eliminated deserve to be treated with respect, and DOGE’s goal is to help support their transition to the private sector,” the op-ed said.

They suggested that Trump could offer federal workers incentives for early retirement and severance pay so workers can make a smooth transition.

DOGE, the pair wrote, would also seek to reduce cost savings by cutting more than $500 billion in executive branch spending that was not specifically authorized by Congress.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Elon Musk

They pointed to other obvious problems in the government, such as the Pentagon’s failure to pass an audit for the seventh time.

DOGE, they wrote, would complete their task and disband on July 4, 2026.

“We are prepared for the attack from entrenched interests in Washington. We expect to prevail. Now is the moment for decisive action,” they wrote.

Ramaswamy and Musk mocked Politico’s Playbook newsletter on social media Thursday morning, describing their goal as reducing “perceived government bureaucracy.”

“They have officially coined a new term: ‘Alleged government bureaucracy,’” Ramaswamy noted cheerfully. “Just an early indication of the coming attack.”

Musk also responded to X, sharing laughing emojis and the word “alleged.”

Businessman and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has teamed up with Elon Musk to lead a department focused on government efficiency

Vivek Ramaswamy attends a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump, at Madison Square Garden

DOGE has its own social media account on X.com as it highlights the federal government’s clearly wasteful spending.

The report highlighted Wednesday that only 12 percent of government office space in Washington, DC, was being used by employees.

“Why are American tax dollars being spent to maintain vacant buildings?” asked the bill.

Elon Musk talks with President-elect Donald Trump before the launch of the SpaceX Starship’s sixth test flight

The agency acknowledged interest in potential hires, but warned that they needed “small-government revolutionaries with super-high IQs who were willing to work 80+ hours a week on unglamorous cost-cutting.”

“If that’s you, please DM this account with your resume,” the message read. ‘Elon & Vivek will assess the top 1% of applicants.’

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, has applauded Musk’s plan, saying she has spent a lot of time urging federal workers to return to the office

“Elon Musk better take his scissors to DOGE because there’s $2 trillion worth of cutting work to be done,” Ernst told DailyMail.com.