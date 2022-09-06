How MAFS star Hayley Vernon received rough sex injury

Married At First Sight star Hayley Vernon suffered a sexual injury this week, shortly after news broke that she was working as a high class escort.

And Tuesday she revealed the truth about the X-rated accident on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

The 34-year-old said she suffered the injury during a romp “in her personal life,” stating: “It wasn’t one of the customers.”

Hayley Vernon of Married At First Sight (pictured) suffered a sexual injury during a romp in her personal life shortly after she revealed she was working as an escort

The OnlyFans star said she got an “absolute beating” in the bedroom, forcing her to put a pack of frozen peas on her vagina after it was over.

Host Jackie ‘O’ Henderson asked emphatically if the man was “too big” or if the antics in the bedroom were just too strict, which Hayley didn’t say either.

“Maybe I wasn’t excited, so it was a little dry,” she confessed.

“It wasn’t one of the clients,” Hayley said, before explaining that the injury was the result of her being “a little dry” downstairs.

Hayley then said people would be “really surprised” at who hires sex workers, explaining that she serves a wide range of satisfied clients.

“I think a lot of people want to get to know me and my personality too,” she explained, before adding, “It’s the whole experience.”

Hayley announced on Instagram Monday that she was forced to use frozen peas on her genitals because they were so sore after sex.

“Frankly, has anyone — girls — honestly ever had so much sex or rough sex that it hurts to sit down?” she said in a video as she moved the camera to her lower body.

Hayley announced on Instagram Monday that she was forced to use frozen peas on her genitals because they were so sore after sex

“Maybe my girlfriend is in bed,” she laughed, before adding, “I have frozen peas between my legs because her pussy has been spanked and it really hurts.”

It comes after the former financial broker defended her career as an escort, saying it “goes hand in hand” with her OnlyFans work.

Hayley told Daily Mail Australia on Monday that she had applied to… scarlet bluea private escort guide, where she advertises her services for $950 per hour.

It comes after Hayley defended her career as an escort, telling Daily Mail Australia it ‘goes hand in hand’ with her OnlyFans work

‘I’m in the adult industry; I have sex for a living. I have top clients who want the experience and on the other hand I need men to film with,” she explained.

‘The reality is that it goes hand in hand with what I do [on OnlyFans]she added.

Hayley, who has made a whopping $1.3 million selling raunchy content on the adult website, said she was proud of her work in the industry.

‘Am I ashamed? F**k no. I’ll skip it altogether and just want to say thank you [the media] for the free publicity,” she added.

The 35-year-old (pictured with David Cannon on MAFS), confirmed she’s signed up with Scarlet Blue, a private escort guide, where she advertises her services for $950 an hour.

According to her Scarlet Blue profile, Hayley lists her body type as “athletic” and is available for in and out calls.

‘One of the most beautiful in Australia! Voted Australia’s Best New Pornstar in 2022,” her bio reads.

In an earlier interview about her adult career, Hayley admitted that she had to turn to hardcore pornography to keep the money coming in.