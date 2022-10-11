`How lucky’: Fishermen rescued fighting off sharks in Gulf

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Louisiana have been rescued after surviving more than a day, despite being attacked by sharks that inflicted deep cuts on their hands and one of their life jackets torn up. according to their rescuers.

Rescue teams only found them after one of the fishermen managed to text from a nearly dead cell phone, US Coast Guard Lt. cmdr. said Kevin Keefe.

“It’s hard for us to describe how happy they were,” Keefe told NBC’s “Today” show on Tuesday. “All these things happened in their favor.”

The fishermen left Venice, Louisiana, over the weekend and were stranded when their 24-foot (7.3-meter) boat sank. The Coast Guard launched a search after a family member called Saturday night saying they had not returned.

Using boats, planes and helicopters, the Coast Guard spent hours searching an area of ​​the Gulf larger than Rhode Island, but found no trace of the missing fishermen.

Then a relative sent the Coast Guard a text message that the relative had received from one of the men. It was a screenshot of a Google map showing their approximate location in the water.

“He told me he had a 2% battery and he sent that text message,” Keefe said of the fisherman who sent the message.

When rescuers spotted the men off the coast of Empire, Louisiana, Sunday afternoon, they saw two of them fighting sharks circling in the water. All three were pulled from the water and the two injured men were helicoptered to a hospital in New Orleans in stable condition.

“They had multiple cuts on their hands, almost to the bone,” Lt. Katy Caraway, a Coast Guard copilot, on “Today.” She added: “We were even able to recover one of the life jackets that had been eaten by a shark.”

The Coast Guard has not released the names of the fishermen. Keefe said if the three men hadn’t been wearing life jackets, they might not have survived.

