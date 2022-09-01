How Long Do Solar Panels Last

Solar energy is preferred for its renewability and low maintenance cost. Hence, when people install solar panels, they expect them to last for a long time, maybe even for their entire life.

Interestingly, solar systems installed in the 80s and 90s still function today. But some home owners are replacing them after just 15 years.

Solar panels are designed for 25 – 30 years, but don’t stop working at the end of their lifespan. They produce energy at a lower efficiency rate, about 80% after 25 years.

The overall lifespan of a solar panel is down to a factor of quality. Solar panels with lower quality materials will have a shorter lifespan, while those made with better materials will last longer. Additionally, the way the solar panel is manufactured also affects its lifespan.

Plus, how well particular solar panels are cared for will also affect how long they last. They will have a longer lifespan if regularly cleaned and maintained.

So, solar panels can last for a very long time if they are made with suitable quality materials and are properly maintained.

What affects the lifespan of solar panels?

Solar panels may be true to last for over 25 years, but that doesn’t mean they will function at 100% capacity for the entirety of those years.

The amount of power your solar panels produce declines gradually over time. This is due to a concept called “solar panel degradation,” affecting every brand of the solar panel out there.

So, what causes solar panel degradation?

The main culprits are:

UV rays from the sun

Corrosion

Temperature changes

Wear and tear

Let’s take a more in-depth look at each of these factors.

1. UV Rays

Solar panels need the sun to make energy, but too much sun can be harmful.

UV rays from the sun are the leading cause of solar panel degradation. The UV rays break down the materials in the solar panel, making them less effective at converting sunlight into electricity.

Usually, the side facing the sun, called the back sheet, protects the solar panel from UV rays. But over time, the UV rays can break down the back sheet and cause the solar panel to degrade faster.

2. Corrosion

Corrosion is another big enemy of solar panels. The salt in seawater and other pollutants in the air can cause corrosion, which weakens the materials in the solar panel and makes them less effective at generating electricity.

3. Temperature Changes

Temperature changes can also cause solar panels to degrade faster. When the temperature gets too hot or too cold, it can cause the soldered connections in the panels to break down.

4. Wear and Tear

Wear and tear is another factor that can shorten the lifespan of solar panels. The constant exposure to the elements can take a toll on the solar panel, causing it to degrade faster.

How to extend the lifespan of solar panels

Though solar panels are designed to last for decades, there are a few things you can do to help extend their lifespan:

Keep them clean

Avoid shading

Schedule regular maintenance

1. Keep them clean

One of the best ways to keep your solar panels working correctly is to keep them clean. Dust, dirt, and other debris can build up on the solar panel and block the sunlight from reaching the solar cells.

You should clean your solar panels at least once a year to remove any build-up of dirt and debris.

2. Avoid shading

Shading is one of the worst things for solar panels because it blocks the sunlight from reaching the solar cells. When the solar cells are shaded, they can’t generate electricity.

You should avoid shading by installing solar panels where they will get direct sunlight. If you can’t avoid shading, you can use a solar panel tracking system to help keep the solar panels in the sun.

3. Schedule regular maintenance

Throughout the lifespan of your solar panels, it’s essential to have them regularly checked and maintained to keep them functioning at peak capacity.

Most manufacturers will offer a warranty for their solar panels, so take advantage of that.

Solar panels are a long-term investment, and by taking care of them, you can ensure that they will continue to generate electricity for years to come.

4. Have them installed by professional

They say things don’t go wrong; they start wrong. This statement is very true, especially regarding solar panel installation.

A lot can go wrong during installation, so it’s essential to have them installed by a professional.

A professional installer will know how to properly install the solar panels and ensure they are securely attached to your roof.

5. Avoid Physical damage

Generally, anything sharp can cause physical damage to your solar panels. This includes hail, falling tree branches, and even bird droppings.

To avoid physical damage, you should install solar panels so they won’t be exposed to potential hazards. You can also use a solar panel cover to help protect the solar panels from physical damage.

6. Get the best quality

Similar to having the right tools, using high-quality materials will also help extend the lifespan of your solar panels.

When it comes to solar panels, you get what you pay for. The more expensive solar panels are usually made with higher-quality materials designed to last longer.

So, when shopping for solar panels, be sure to compare the quality of the solar panels before you make your purchase.