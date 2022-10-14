How Liz Truss came to fire Kwasi Kwarteng

Liz Truss has fired her ‘ideological soul mate’ Kwasi Kwarteng after just 39 days as she fights to save her premiership.

It comes just weeks after the duo were praised for enjoying the closest relationship between a prime minister and a chancellor since David Cameron and George Osborne.

Mr Kwarteng is now the second shortest serving Chancellor in modern British political history, after Iain Macleod who died 30 days after taking the job in 1970.

When Ms Truss entered number 10 last month and Mr Kwarteng moved to number 11, there were expectations that the frequent tensions between number 10 and the Treasury – a hallmark of British politics in recent years – would end.

A sign of their close relationship was the fact that they had become neighbors not only in Downing Street, but also neighbors in the same leafy South London neighborhood.

Mr. Kwarteng moved to the same street in Greenwich as Ms. Truss earlier this year.

Their friendship dates back to 2010, when they first entered parliament together after that year’s general election.

Mr. Kwarteng was a member of the Free Enterprise group of Tory MPs that Ms Truss founded in 2011, with the aim of ‘giving individuals the freedom to create, innovate and take risks’.

In 2012, Ms. Truss and Mr. Kwarteng – along with Priti Patel, Dominic Raab and Chris Skidmore – co-authored a book entitled ‘Britannia Unchained’ which has since been seen as a blueprint for the Prime Minister’s vision of her premiership.

The book lamented the ‘legacy of a bloated state, high taxes and excessive regulation threaten to take the engine out of the UK economy’.

There was a slight break in the couple’s joint political stance during the EU referendum in 2016, when Mr Kwarteng supported Brexit but Ms Truss campaigned fiercely for Remain.

But they were soon realigned as cabinet ministers in Boris Johnson’s government.

Both opposed the increase in former Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s National Insurance and the decision to take a windfall on energy company profits.

Mr Kwarteng was among a small group of Tory MPs who sat around Mrs Truss’ kitchen table as they forged her leadership campaign following Mr Johnson’s resignation in July.

When Mrs. Truss took the lead in this summer’s Conservative contest, a friend of the couple described the “slight social misfits” and “amiable geeks” as “Batman and Robin.”

Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng announced at this month’s Conservative Party conference in Birmingham a turnaround in the abolition of the top tax rate of 45p.

Mr Kwarteng noted his and Ms Truss’ long friendship in a letter to the Prime Minister confirming that she had asked him to ‘step aside’ as Chancellor

Mr Kwarteng was soon widely tipped to become Ms Truss’ chancellor if she came in at number 10 – a prediction proved correct when she defeated Mr Sunak to become prime minister on September 5.

Ms Truss is said to have been heavily involved in preparing the mini-budget they unveiled on September 23.

The package delivered a number of promises from Truss’ leadership campaign, including a cut in National Insurance and the scrapping of a planned corporate tax hike.

But Mr. Kwarteng and Ms. Truss — often referred to as “ideological soul mates” — also went further than she outlined at the Tory leadership contest.

They announced the abolition of the top income tax rate, the early reduction of the base income tax rate by 1 pence, the abolition of the bonus cap for bankers and the reduction of stamp duties.

Widespread amazement at the magnitude of the tax-cutting agenda the couple had embarked on – and fears of an increase in borrowing to finance the measures – terrified financial markets and Tory MPs.

As pressure mounted, Ms Truss and Mr Kwarteng announced a turnaround at this month’s Conservative Party conference in Birmingham to scrap the top tax rate of 45p.

But their action was not enough to resolve the financial turmoil – or mutinous Tory MPs – that have now forced the prime minister to sack her chancellor as she fights to stay in No10.

In a letter to Ms Truss, Mr Kwarteng confirmed that he had been asked to ‘step aside’ by the Prime Minister.

He wrote: ‘We have been colleagues and friends for years. During that time I have seen your dedication and determination.

‘I believe your view is correct. It was an honor to be your first chancellor.’

But the outgoing Mr. Kwarteng remained defiant with his low-tax ethos, adding: ‘This country has been haunted by low growth rates and high taxes for too long – that has to change if this country is to succeed.’

In her reply to Mr Kwarteng, the Prime Minister also called the man she had just fired a “long-standing friend and colleague.”

“I am deeply sorry to lose you to the government,” Mrs Truss wrote.

‘We share the same vision for our country and the same firm conviction to go for growth.’

She added: ‘Thank you for your service to this country and your tremendous friendship and support.

“I have no doubt that you will continue to make a great contribution to public life for years to come.”