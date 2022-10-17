How Liverpool gave Europe’s top teams a blueprint on how to beat Man City 

There you have it – Manchester City and Erling Haaland can be beaten after all, with Liverpool becoming the first team to deliver this season after their 1-0 win over Anfield on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah’s attack 14 minutes before the end was enough to inflict a first loss in 10 games this season on Pep Guardiola’s Premier League challengers, while he may have hopes for the Reds’ own title chase as the season progresses. , rekindled.

But how did Liverpool bring down the champions and can every other side in Europe borrow a few tips from Jürgen Klopp’s outfit? Here’s how Liverpool created a blueprint to stop Manchester City.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (left) celebrates his winning goal in Sunday’s win over Man City

Stop Erling Haaland

Easier said than done of course and few teams will have a world class central defender in Virgil van Dijk to get the job done. But at least we can now see the ways in which Erling Haaland can be marginalized from the game.

It’s not so much about stopping Haaland while he has the ball, the key is to avoid getting the ball.

City have found joy this season by playing back cross from the post, both high and low for the Norwegian assassin to attack.

As good as Liverpool was on Sunday they didn’t quite prevent this, with Haaland managing to make a first half header as he jumped high up the back post which was stopped well by Alisson who was lucky enough to see the effort put in. effectively nodded right at him. .

Erling Haaland was destroyed in City attack when Liverpool stopped supplying him

But Haaland had hardly any other big insight during the match. When he did sink deep to get away from the tang of Van Dijk and Joe Gomez, he was followed by Fabinho.

Van Dijk admitted that an important aspect in the Liverpool centre-back was not to be caught with flat feet.

‘That’s what defenders have to do’ [defend for your lives],’ Van Dijk told Sky Sports.

“You have to do that in every game, you drop a small percentage, they will punish you. It’s a lot of running, communicating. Who wants more. Today we showed it.’

Once Haaland managed to attack from the depths to Man City’s disallowed opening goal, it came only after he committed Fabinho to a foul in the run-up that would otherwise have followed his point.

City still tried to provide the backpost throughout the game, but the Reds defense read it right, with Van Dijk crucially nodding over his own crossbar to once again cut the supply to the striker who had scored an incredible 15 goals before the game from just nine games.

Virgil van Dijk constantly followed the previously free-scoring City striker with 15 goals

Go long… with a head start

In the grossest of ways, Liverpool’s winning goal came on Sunday via a simple long ball off a goal kick and capitalizing on a defensive error. You see the same goal every Sunday on your local side – you may have been involved in the same play yourself.

But there was something more to Liverpool’s approach, taking City out with just 14 minutes left to play.

An important point to remember is that Liverpool’s goal was not just from a simple goal kick, but was the product of a Manchester City free kick with the visitors looking for a late goal.

Liverpool’s attack began before even City’s whistled ball was caught by Alisson in the Reds’ penalty area.

Salah scored on the counter-attack in a move that started from a Manchester City free kick

Salah had already started his run to the front from the inside on his own half in anticipation of a counterattack.

Alisson was already aware of this and that may have been why he slipped on his pumped clearance in the field in an effort to maximize the chance of a Reds counterattack as soon as possible.

City defenders were simply too ambitious to handle it. Joao Cancelo panicked as he tried to control the ball against the sprinting Salah, who when he robbed the defender of possession was free to run on and slide past Ederson. Long ball, maybe. But this was planned and it had a devastating effect.

Catching City’s high line was a key part of Liverpool’s plan of attack, with another defense having previously shattered in the half and put Salah in a one-on-one, only for Ederson on this occasion to get the ball past the to tip the pole.

Alisson’s quick thinking and accurate approval were key to claiming Liverpool’s victory

stop the game

That was not the case for Liverpool on Sunday in a game that was allowed to flow as much as possible, but preventing City from getting into a rhythm is essential to defend against them.

City throws the ball into attacking areas as well as any top league team, but it’s not uncommon for them to get frustrated with opponents refusing to do so.

Whether it’s by giving away free kicks to stop a counterattack or stingy little fouls in the middle of the park, killing City’s pace keeps them from making the most of their creative stars.

Admittedly, only Tottenham Hotspur have scored more than Manchester City’s five goals this season, but you also have to bear in mind that Pep Guardiola’s side enjoys open play much more, given their 33 goals this season (more than three). per game) is nine bigger than the division’s next most goal-hungry team in early pace setters Arsenal.

Fouling City isn’t the only answer, but it’s a damn effective way to keep them from shredding teams with silky build-up play.

Jurgen Klopp addresses his side during a stoppage of play in Sunday’s Premier League clash

Wake up Pep Guardiola and his players

Double sided sword. Do you motivate an opposition more by urging them more to beat you?

It doesn’t always work, but it can be effective when you need to find an equalizer in performance levels, especially against a team that can be technically superior.

Between Liverpool and Manchester City there is arguably little that separates them in terms of skills – the current rankings and the 10-point difference that now exists is not a fair reflection of their respective abilities.

This was not part of the Reds’ game plan at Anfield either, but one of Liverpool’s best chances of the game came after a moment when City lost their heads.

Pep Guardiola was frustrated after seeing his side see an opening goal disallowed via VAR

Phil Foden’s disallowed goal after Haaland’s foul on the run left City players despairing, not helped by the fury of their manager Guardiola who bounced like a jack-in-the-box into his technical room given the fact that his side was denied an opening goal by VAR.

City should then have focused on keeping a cool head and maintaining the momentum.

Instead, they almost gave in – City’s unfortunate defense against a counter-attack allowed Salah to put a lovely ball with the outside of his boot to the back post, leaving an unmarked Diogo Jota narrowly wide of goal.

Diogo Jota missed a header for the Reds shortly after City were denied an opening goal

Pack the defense

This ties into a lot of the above, including frustrating City and stopping a game from flowing.

But by simply wrapping up a defense, teams can seriously weaken City’s attacks. There’s a reason very few teams have the confidence to try and take on Guardiola’s men.

Wolves tried earlier this season, and although they started well at Molineux, they were still 2-0 down after 15 minutes and almost out of the game after half an hour when they were reduced to 10 men en route to defeat.

Being defensive alone isn’t the best solution to stopping City, but it’s a base from which to then overlap the rest of your plans to fend off the champions.

Among them is building a form that negates their creative talent, especially Kevin de Bruyne. Denying Haaland’s delivery is key to avoiding opportunities and this comes from ensuring that City’s main creative chief is prevented from having time and space to pick out the striker.