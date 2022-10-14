How liver transplant patient Robert Manning went from carefree to fighting for his life in a coma

Rob Manning owes his life to one word and to the family that uttered it as he lay helpless in a coma and near death.

The word was ‘yes’ and it allowed Rob to receive a new liver from a fellow patient at Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital late last year.

“I give my deepest and loving “thank you” to my liver donor’s family, I will respect the gift I have been given,” said the former telecom executive.

Rob Manning shows the scar from his liver transplant, which came through almost at the last minute

‘I wake up every day grateful to be alive. I am eternally grateful to that family for saying “yes”.’

It was a life-saving miracle in more ways than one.

“After suffering catastrophic liver failure I needed everything to go right and miraculously it did,” said Rob, 55.

‘I am A-plus positive blood type and the liver was type O (the universal donor type).

‘An organ donor must die in a certain way. They must be on life support or in an emergency department.

‘While I was in intensive care, it could have been the guy next to me who was my donor – I don’t know.’

After the blackout on December 19th, the next memory Robert has is from January 2nd, calling his wife from the hospital

Rob was still alive thanks to the epic dash his wife Claire made to get him to hospital in Sydney’s eastern suburbs from the couple’s Central Coast home.

Claire had returned home from a shopping trip on December 19 to find Rob undressed and disoriented.

“I stood naked in the doorway and couldn’t put my pants and shoes on,” Rob said.

“She said ‘are you okay?’

“I said “I don’t know. I feel weird”.

‘I felt like the senses weren’t working. I had no balance and no ability to put on my trousers.’

Robert and wife Claire (pictured left) had no idea when they were joyriding around Sydney in their son’s convertible last March that their lives were about to take a dramatic turn

Claire bundled Rob into the car and drove 100km to the RPA, which she did in 90 minutes without getting a ticket.

Rob was tested in the hospital car park due to Covid restrictions.

“I was shivering even though the temperature was about 28 degrees, but I felt very cold,” said Robert.

‘If it wasn’t for her (Claire) being there, I probably would have been treated like any other patient.

‘She told them “there are people inside who know what’s going on” – she had called them on the way down.

While in a coma, Robert was put on dialysis to keep his liver and kidneys functioning

‘So they put me through. It was 3.30 or 4pm when they wheeled me in the door and by 5pm I was in intensive care on life support.’

Entering the hospital in a wheelchair is the last memory Rob has until he woke up on January 2nd.

With Rob’s kidneys shutting down as well as his liver, he had a deadline of 12 days on dialysis before the damage would become irreversible.

“There was probably a very high probability that I wouldn’t have lasted the first week of January,” Robert said.

‘On the 12th day I would have been put through the tests to say “is he here, is he coming back?”

When Claire found Robert at their Central Coast home on December 19, he was naked and wild

On December 29, Claire went to collect Robert’s phone and was also handed his wedding ring, Medicare card and other belongings.

Rob was close to death, which Claire learned when the hospital called her on December 30.

“We have to operate because he has deteriorated,” she was told.

‘We have to get him a liver. We step up every attempt to find a match.’

An hour and a half later the phone rang again.

“We have found a match, we are preparing him for surgery at the moment,” the hospital said.

When Claire collected Rob’s personal belongings from the Sydney RPA hospital, it felt as if he had already died

Robert found out he had end-stage liver disease from an autoimmune condition which was also attacking his heart and kidneys last July.

It was also a bit lucky to find out, as Rob hardly slowed down for a moment in his busy life as a manager.

“I didn’t feel sick at all,” he said.

‘My wife had told me many times, “you should go to the doctor”.

I just said “I don’t like doctors. I’m fine. If I get sick I’ll go, but I’ve never been sick”.

Robert points to a Facebook photo taken around that time that shows him with a carefree grin as he and Claire joyride in his son’s convertible.

“So you go from Friday when I got a picture of me in my son’s Mazda MX 5 driving around smiling and happy with the roof down – to Monday when I was in hospital for two weeks,” he said.

Rob has become a very active advocate for donor awareness and he also raised money for transplant charities

“The hardest thing was accepting the fact that I was sick because I was like “I don’t feel sick”.

‘I owe my life to my wife for insisting I see the GP.’

Robert spent two weeks at North Shore Hospital and over the next five months had two heart surgeries and numerous tests.

In early December he went back to hospital for what he called some remedial work ‘to keep him going’ until a liver transplant could be scheduled for April/May this year.

He left the hospital with the medical staff telling him his blood tests were fine.

“They were happy to say ‘go enjoy Christmas’ and see you at the end of January,” said Robert.

‘Within 36 hours of leaving hospital everything just shut down.

‘I came home and had catastrophic organ failure.’

Only about a third of Australians are registered organ donors, but family members still need to give consent.

Robert encourages people to talk about organ donation before making the decision.

“It’s a lot easier to have this conversation around a barbecue about what you want when you die than to be confronted in an emergency room with ‘do you want to allow this?'” he said.

Robert says that even though he is sick, he feels years younger since his transplant

‘Ten or 11 per cent of relatives say no – one in 10.

“If the dying person is not a registered donor, that number rises to 60 percent.

‘Nationally, the consent rate is 56 per cent, so 44 per cent of Australians say no to organ donation.’

Just one organ donor can help up to 40 people.

Rob now works full time as a lawyer and fundraiser for organ donor groups.

He says his new liver is working extremely well, which is a relief because organ rejection is a major risk for any transplant patient.

I have felt stronger and stronger than I have in 30 years, he said.

‘You tend to live a more conscious life.

‘In 2021 came the realization that I was not bulletproof or immortal.

“The sun rises and sets, and I want to see as many of them as I can.”

‘