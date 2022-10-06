How light can be used to control processes in synthetic cells

Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202205266″ width=”648″ height=”234″/> Credit: Shoupeng Cao et al, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202205266



Synthetic (artificially produced) cells can mimic certain functions of biological cells. These synthetic cells could open up new medical possibilities in the future. In laboratories, such cells can already help on a miniature scale in chemical processes such as ‘mini-reactors’. Scientists at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research have now developed a method to control the course of these chemical processes using light. Their work has been published in Angewandte Chemie International Edition.

The processes that take place in biological cells are complex: chemical reactions, for example, contribute to the production of certain substances that the body needs, whether for energy supply or to defend itself against diseases. To this end, biological cells regulate via their cell membrane which substances are taken up by the cell and which are excreted again.

Artificially produced cells with a size of about 20-50 millionths of a meter (20-50 µm) are already able to reproduce such functions in the laboratory. An active component is packaged in a polymer shell, the ‘compartment’, which allows, for example, an enzymatic reaction.

“A biological cell can die – with artificial cells we can build miniature reactors that can be used over a much longer period of time,” explains Lucas Caire da Silva, who studies these cells in Katharina Landfester’s department. “However, the problem with these mini-reactors until now has been how to control the transport of substances in the cell. In general, the shells of these artificial cells are difficult to penetrate.”

The team of researchers led by da Silva and Landfester has now changed this behavior: they have designed special light-responsive molecules, which can be integrated into the polymer membranes to produce channels. As a result, the transmissivity of the shell increases when irradiated with UV light. If the shell is then irradiated again with visible light, this process can also be reversed.

“We can use this approach to control exactly when a substance enters the compartment, allowing us to initiate a chemical reaction at a certain time and place,” says da Silva.

The scientists hope that in the future they will be able to control reactions that actually take place in biological cells on a micro scale with their mini-reactors and see many applications for this technology, for example in medicine.

More information:

Shoupeng Cao et al, Light-Activated Membrane Transport in Polymeric Cell-Mimics, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2022). Shoupeng Cao et al, Light-Activated Membrane Transport in Polymeric Cell-Mimics,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/anie.202205266

Provided by Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research