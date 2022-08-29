How light and temperature work together to affect plant growth

Arabidopsis thaliana cells (top) and seedlings (bottom) in different light and temperature conditions. The seedlings pictured on the far right show accelerated growth in response to shade and warm temperatures. Credit: Salk Institute Courtesy of Nature Communications



Plants grow taller and bend to secure access to sunlight. Despite observing this phenomenon for centuries, scientists do not fully understand it. Now, Salk scientists have discovered that two plant factors — the protein PIF7 and the growth hormone auxin — are the triggers that accelerate growth when plants are shaded by a canopy of trees and exposed to warm temperatures at the same time.

The findings, published in nature communication on August 29, 2022, will help scientists predict how plants will respond to climate change — and increase crop productivity, despite yield-deteriorating global temperature rises.

“Right now, we grow crops at certain densities, but our findings indicate that we need to lower these densities to optimize growth as our climate changes,” said senior author Professor Joanne Chory, director of Salk’s Plant Molecular and Cellular Biology Laboratory and Howard. Hughes Medical Institute investigator. “If we understand the molecular basis of how plants respond to light and temperature, we can tailor crop density in a specific way, leading to the best yields.”

During germination, seedlings quickly lengthen their stems to break through the covering soil and catch sunlight as quickly as possible. Normally, the stem retards its growth after exposure to sunlight. But the stem can elongate again quickly as the plant competes with surrounding plants for sunlight, or in response to warm temperatures to increase the distance between the hot soil and the plant’s leaves. While both environmental conditions — canopy shade and warm temperatures — encourage stem growth, they also reduce yield.

In this study, the scientists compared plants growing in the shade of the canopy while warming temperatures — a condition that mimics high crop density and climate change. The scientists used the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana, as well as tomato and a close relative of tobacco, as they were interested in seeing if all three plant species were similarly affected by this environmental condition.

In all three species, the team found that the plants grew extremely tall when they simultaneously tried to avoid the shade created by neighboring plants and were exposed to warmer temperatures. At the molecular level, the researchers found that transcription factor PIF7, a protein that helps turn genes “on” and “off,” was the dominant player driving the increased rapid growth. They also found that the growth hormone auxin increased when the crops discovered neighboring plants, promoting growth in response to concurrent warmer temperatures. This synergistic PIF7 auxin pathway allowed the plants to respond to their environment and adapt to seek the best growing conditions.

A related transcription factor, PIF4, also stimulated stem elongation during warm temperatures. However, when shade and higher temperatures were combined, this factor no longer played an important role.

“We were surprised to find that PIF4 did not play a major role because previous studies have shown the importance of this factor in related growth situations,” said first author Yogev Burko, a Salk staff researcher and assistant professor at the Agriculture Research Organization at Volcano. Institute in Israel. “The fact that PIF7 is the dominant driver of this plant growth was a real surprise. With this new knowledge, we hope to refine this growth response in different crops to help them adapt to climate change.”

The researchers believe there is another player, yet to be discovered, that enhances the effect of PIF7 and auxin. They hope to explore this unknown factor in future studies. Burko’s lab will also investigate how this route can be optimized in crops.

“Global temperatures are rising, so we need food crops that can thrive in these new conditions,” said Chory, who is co-director of Salk’s Harnessing Plants Initiative and holds the Howard H. and Maryam R. Newman Chair in Plant Biology. “We have identified key factors that regulate plant growth during warm temperatures, which will help us develop better-performing crops to nurture future generations.”

Other authors were Björn Christopher Willige and Adam Seluzicki van Salk; Ondřej Novák of Palacký University and Institute of Experimental Botany at the Czech Academy of Sciences; and Karin Ljung from the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences.

How plants quickly adapt to changing environmental conditions

More information:

PIF7 is a master regulator of shade thermomorphogenesis, nature communication (2022). PIF7 is a master regulator of shade thermomorphogenesis,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-32585-6

Provided by Salk Institute

