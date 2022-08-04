How Le Pen’s far-right party went from ‘de-demonisation’ to ‘normalisation’

Marine Le Pen is far right National Assembly adopts a strategy of “normalization” in a bid to continue its long climb after an earthquake breakthrough in June’s French parliamentary election – voting with President Emmanuel Macron’s party on the cost of living bill to try to force its MPs presented as an example of professionalism.

Two months later, the shockwaves of the French parliamentary polls are still echoing. National Assembly (National Rally or RN) won 89 seats – an outcome that no poll and few experts had predicted; an unprecedented achievement for an outfit that only got eight seats five years earlier as the National Front.

For many observers, this marked the end of the front republicain, the French tradition of mainstream voters uniting in the second round against the opponent of the far right to prevent it from winning. As such, the parliamentary elections demonstrated the success of the strategy Le Pen used in succeeding her father Jean-Marie in 2011 – the “de-diabolization” (de-demonization) approach, aimed at eradicating his image as a neo-fascist scum.

Le Pen expelled Jean-Marie from the party in 2015 for committing “political suicide” after repeatedly dismissing the Holocaust as a “detail of history”.

She renamed the party in 2018 to divert it from her father — and changed it from the National Frontwith its fascist connotations, to National Assemblyreminiscent of the conservative party from 1947 to 1955 Rassemblement du Peuple Français. This was not just any right-wing party, but the political vehicle of Charles de Gaulle – leader of the Free French, anti-fascist hero and conservative icon – during his wilderness years in the Fourth Republic before becoming the founder of the Fifth in 1958.

‘Always constructive’?

After RN’s leap forward in the parliamentary polls, Le Pen has stepped up her strategy from demonization to ‘normalization’ – a different kind of image shift; trying to show that RN is not an insurgent force sneaking from the sidelines with no authority to run things, but a mature ruling party that can constructively work with Macron’s executive.

Le Pen made her new approach clear on the evening of June 19, after second-round exit polls revealed RN’s parliamentary gains. She stated that her party would be “respectful of the institutions and always constructive”. The next morning, Le Pen underlined how much she sees parliament as the arena for this normalization strategy — quitting as RN boss to focus on leading the party in the National Assembly.

A few days later, she demanded a professional appearance from her group of new MPs, many of them political neophytes with backgrounds far from the great institutions of Paris: “All men should wear ties,” Le Pen insisted.

When the new term began, Sébastien Chenu and Hélène Laporte of RN became two of the six Vice-Presidents of the National Assembly – a natural development for the second-largest single party in parliament, but a difficult scenario for even a few months. past.

‘Long game’

After that symbolic institutional breakthrough, Le Pen used Macron’s cost of living as an opportunity to develop the normalization strategy.

Le Pen made the cost of living the focus of her muted but effective presidential campaign, while eschewing large gatherings to focus on speaking to voters about purchasing power in France’s provincial towns and villages.

Le Pen is keen to maintain her party’s anti-system image – which is why RN criticized the bill, saying it didn’t go far enough. But MPs from the RN supported it and helped pass it on Wednesday. In the preceding debates, the party’s deputies supported a series of failed amendments from other parties, including one from the far-left La France Insoumise (France Unbowed) brand François Ruffin. RN MP Jean-Christophe Tanguy said Ruffin’s proposed amendment was “common sense.”

It would have been bad for RN to try and put the kibosh on policies aimed at helping a large proportion of its voters, noted Paul Smith, a professor of French politics at the University of Nottingham: “RN needs to think about the vast majority of his voters who work-class; they are exactly the kind of people who need help with the cost of living crisis.”

But strategic calculation also led RN to back the bill, Smith continued: “From Le Pen’s point of view, it’s all about being a modeling apprentice,” he said. “The process of going from de-diabolization until normalization is all about making a party with no parliamentary narrative — when they got 35 MPs in 1986, the party’s previous record, they were always marginalized — into a serious party.

“This is the long game that Le Pen is playing, looking ahead to the 2027 presidential election,” Smith continued. “It’s not just about looking normal; it’s about looking grown up. That’s what it takes to win others over [more moderate] parts of the electorate.”

But RN’s standardization strategy faces challenges. “Will the electoral base, driven by entrenched anti-Macron sentiment and broader anti-system stance, accept this important change in the party’s DNA?” asked Ipsos researcher Mathieu Gallard, in conversation with Le Figaro.

The party’s organization – centralized and personalized around Le Pen – will also be tricky to navigate as RN pursues its new strategy. “A normalized party means a party with many local barons on the ground, and that means alternative power bases for national leadership,” Gallard said. noticed. “That will be hard to accept for a party like RN — highly centralized, but historically also prone to schism.”

Everyone expects Le Pen to remain RN’s dominant figure, but the two contenders for November’s leadership battle suggest two different ways to frame the normalization agenda.

Jordan Bardella, the young protégé of Le Pen, grew up in the gritty Parisian suburbs of Seine-Saint-Denis and has long directed his message to working-class voters in urban areas and the deindustrialized north of France, which was destroyed in the 2010s. became RN’s largest constituency. Le Pen’s former deputy Louis Aliot represents an older generation — and tends to focus on RN’s other main constituency in the south, the first electoral base it acquired in the late twentieth century. Aliot secured a historic victory for RN in the 2020 local elections when he became mayor of Perpignan on the Mediterranean coast.

While the differences between the two candidates are “minor”, they are the product of their “different backgrounds and generations,” Jean-Yves Camus, a specialist in the far right at the Fondation Jean-Jaurès in Paris, told the French Senate. channel Public Senate. “Aliot often points out that he has been a member of the party since 1988 […] while also highlighting his experience running a city of 100,000 people. While Bardella represents people who joined RN after 2011 under the banner of Marine Le Pen.”