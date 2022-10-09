How Lampard saved Ronaldo from certain red card with incredible act of sportsmanship

Nostalgia makes us long for the days of football when everything felt better.

Boring tactical stalemates, acting, narcissism—the things that make your father yell “not in my day” on television—are becoming more common.

Getty Lampard’s reaction is something you don’t see anymore

For those who remember the days of Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira, the game didn’t just disappear, it left a long time ago and now has a new wife and kids.

Nothing sums that up better than this historic exchange between Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and Manchester United hero Cristiano Ronaldo.

In 2009, when the two English giants were the best teams in Europe along with Barcelona, ​​the Red Devils rode to a 3-0 victory over the Blues at Old Trafford in a summit meeting.

But their win was nearly jeopardized by a reckless, studs-up challenge from Ronaldo on Lampard.

The Portuguese attacker, who already had a yellow card, jumped to the English midfielder’s ankle in a tackle that would have been given a straight red card in 2022 without hesitation.

No doubt Lampard knew he could get Ronaldo off the pitch if he pretended the contact hurt more than it actually did.

This clip of Frank Lampard saving Cristiano Ronaldo from a second yellow shows how much football has changed. Just pure class. pic.twitter.com/f4SHhTCMKp — TLV (@TheLampardView) June 15, 2022

But the Blues icon refused to play dirty and roll around and immediately accepted his opponent’s apology.

Lampard even joked to the referee that he should give Ronaldo a second yellow, much to the attacker’s dismay, before the midfielder reassured everyone that he was just messing around.

With 18 minutes to go and facing a two-goal deficit, Chelsea would have imagined their chances against ten men – and perhaps Ronaldo’s challenge justified a red card regardless of Lampard’s actions.

But while no one remembers the Blues losing that day at Old Trafford, Lampard’s remarkable sportsmanship is still a trend on social media when he faces the Red Devils.

Now a manager at Everton, his side will face Man United on Sunday at 7pm in their Premier League clash.

Lampard wasn’t afraid of a little playability in the dugout, though, and it was fully apparent during his previous stint at Derby.

The Toffees boss became entangled in ‘spygate’ after former Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa sent spies to watch the Rams train.

Getty Images Lampard helped keep Everton in the Premier League last season

When asked for his opinion on Bielsa’s actions, Lampard said: “It’s not the way I do things.

“If that’s it then I don’t like and would rather not coach than watching people undercover on hands and knees with pliers and bolt cutters at the opposition because I respect the opposition.

“I shake their hand before and I shake their hand at the end of the match and I do my best to beat them.

“That’s just how I do it and I don’t paint myself as an angel because if I can try to win a match I will, but like I said, there are things beyond what’s right I believe. “