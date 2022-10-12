How Lady Helen Taylor's son Cassius, 25, has turned his first tattoo into an art show

He has been a constant supporter of his mother at solemn royal events, but in the art world Cassius Taylor is making a name for himself.

The 25-year-old royal, who is the son of Lady Helen Taylor and world-renowned art dealer Timothy Taylor, and grandson of the Duke of Kent, has become a darling of London’s art scene in his own right, turning his first tattoo into a whimsical art exhibition.

Talking to Tatlerthe socialite, who studied arts management at Goldsmiths University, spoke of her desire to be a famous curator thanks to ‘pop-up’ shows.

The royal, who was among the extended family who attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on September 19, also spoke of suffering ‘a particularly dark time’ during the lockdown.

Cassius, who was once called one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors, loves spending time with his brother Columbus and his stylish cousins ​​Lady Amelia Windsor and Flora Vesterberg, both 27.

The son of Lady Helen and world-renowned art dealer Timothy Taylor, and grandson of the Duke of Kent, Cassius Taylor has become a darling of London’s art scene in his own right, turning his first tattoo into a whimsical art exhibition. Depicted at King Charles III’s Proclamation

Cassius and his mother Lady Helen Taylor enjoy a close relationship. Pictured together at British Vogue’s Centenary Gala Dinner

Like more fringe members of the royal family, Cassius, who was born in 1996, grew up in royal circles but away from the limelight, making rare public appearances, including the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour.

His mother Lady Helen was a fashion ambassador and muse for Giorgio Armani for 17 years.

The second of four children, Cassius grew up close with his brother Columbus, 28, and his younger sisters Eloise, 19, and Estella, 17.

He went to school at Wellington College in Berkshire, which costs £35,775 a year, before going to creative center Goldsmiths, where he gained a degree in arts management.

The royal, who is 45th in line to the throne and studied arts management at Goldsmiths, loves to DJ in her spare time

making waves! Cassius, who has been dubbed the royal family’s ‘bad boy’, hopes to make his mark on the art world

He got the bug from his parents, who are both well-known art dealers, saying: ‘I was constantly dragged to galleries as a child.’

His passion for art, unique style and his penchant for partying earned him the nickname of the royal family’s ‘bad boy’.

After graduating, he worked for his father’s art gallery in London before joining PR agency Purple, where he dealt with the events industry and organized lavish receptions at Somerset House.

He eventually left Purple PR and set up his own event company called ‘Telltale’.

The royal has now curated its own show, to be taken at the Painting Rooms of Flitcroft Street in Soho, which will celebrate the work of painter Armen Eloyan as part of Frieze.

Cassius’ father is the world-renowned art dealer Timothy Taylor, and he is very excited about his son’s first curated show

The royal is the second of four children after his brother Columbus, right, 28. They have two sisters, Eloise and Estella

Speaking about the upcoming two-day show, the royal said that Eloyan reminded him of his childhood because the artist is one of his father’s friends.

He added that art helped him get through some tough times during the lockdown.

Visitors will be able to admire the artist’s anarchist works and will have the opportunity to get either permanent or temporary tattoos, with Cassius planning to get inked himself during the show.

The tattoo, which shows a pensive skeleton drawn like a cartoon, reads: ‘When it’s good, it’s great’, was commissioned by Cassius for Eloyan for the show.

The royal likes to share a glimpse of his life on social media, where he shapes party snaps, art shows and festival hangings

Cassius is close to his cousin Lady Amelia Windsor, 27, who has modeled for Dolce and Gabbana (pictured in 2018)

He said of his upcoming tattoo: ‘It time-stamped a moment in my life,’ explains Cassius, ‘it made me recognize what was going on and helped me deal with it.’

The royal said he hoped to shock punters at his upcoming show, adding that his supportive family are very excited about his first stab at being a curate.

Cassius added that the exhibition was a culmination of bright and dark times in his life and said it helped him see the bright side.

The royal also spoke of his love for the Houghton Festival, a music and arts festival founded by Craig Richards, his ultimate artistic inspiration, which takes place every year at the Country Parkland Estate in Norfolk.

In his spare time, Cassius is also a big fan of immersive theatre, in particular an event called Punch Drunk, where guests are invited to don VR headsets in an abandoned warehouse in London, where actors move around the participants.

Family man! Cassius loves spending time with Lady Helen, and attended Wimbledon with her last year with his grandfather, the Duke of Kent, right

Supporting son: Cassius was by his mother’s side to attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service at Westminster Abbey on March 29

The young royal, who was born in 1996, has also appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen Mother front and center

He also shares a glimpse of his artistic life on Instagram, where snaps show him DJing with friends, going to art galleries with his brother Columbus or hanging out with his glamorous cousins ​​Lady Amelia Windsor and Flora Vesterberg.

The royal, who is 45th in line to the throne, joked that he is the ‘annoying’ child, adding that he took some time to settle into a career, unable to decide what genre to dedicate himself to agree to.

Two years ago he was dubbed one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors by Tatler, and is friends with countless trendy socialites, including Rafferty Law, Jude Law’s son.

Hans is also a dedicated family man and is often seen accompanying his mother, with whom he is very close, at a number of events, including royal engagements.

He looked somber as he attended King Charles III’s proclamation on September 10 following Queen Elizabeth’s death, and also attended the late monarch’s funeral on September 19.