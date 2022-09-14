King Charles III led his siblings and senior members of the royal family to walk behind the Queen’s coffin as it made its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon.

His Majesty walked behind the carriage carrying his beloved mother’s coffin as it was flanked by Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Behind them, Prince William in military uniform walked next to his brother Prince Harry and cousin Peter Phillips – Princess Anne’s son.

As expected, neither Harry nor Prince Andrew wore military uniforms and were instead in morning suits.

They followed Princess Margaret’s widow, the Earl of Snowdon, the Duke of Gloucester – the Queen’s first cousin – and Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne’s husband.

Also part of the procession were loyal members of the late Queen’s staff, including two from the Queen’s Pages and the Palace Steward, who walked directly in front of the coffin.

The Pall Bearers were Elizabeth II’s 10 former and serving armed forces, who stood by her side in uniform during her reign, supported her on assignments and organized her public journal.

Other devoted members of the Queen’s household who processed included her top assistant, Private Secretary Sir Edward Young.

There was also the caretaker of Buckingham Palace, Vice Admiral Sir Tony Johnstone-Burt.

Strict Prince Andrew has his military medals pinned to his morning suit as he follows his mother the Queen’s coffin Stern-faced Prince Andrew wore his array of military medals attached to his morning suit as he followed the coffin of his late mother the Queen on a historic procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall this afternoon. The disgraced Duke of York – along with Prince Harry – were told not to wear his military uniform for duty, unlike other members of the family, including King Charles III and William, the Prince of Wales. It was another public disguise for the Queen’s third child, and a reminder of his degraded status after he was stripped of his military titles and patronages and banned from public life by the Firm for his ties to notorious pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. His cousin Harry, meanwhile, is banned from wearing a military uniform due to his decision to step back as senior royal and move to California.

Drawn on a carriage from The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, the Queen’s casket was draped with a royal standard and adorned with the priceless, glittering Imperial State Crown.

The lead took on the pageantry of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and military bands.

Thousands of mourners flocked to witness the moving sight of the Queen leaving the official residence where she spent such much of her working life in the heart of the nation, with viewing areas declared full before the procession began.

The Queen had arrived at her former home Tuesday evening in gloom and rain, but before she left the palace the weather was clear and warm.

The Queen’s casket was transported on the George Gun Carriage, which carried King George VI’s casket from Sandringham Church to Wolferton Station in February 1952 and was used during the Queen Mother’s funeral in 2002.

The journey from the palace to the old Westminster Hall, where King Charles I was tried, is expected to take 38 minutes – passing landmarks the Queen knew well, such as Horse Guards Parade, the Cenotaph and Downing Street.

Accompanied by her family, the Queen is in fact handed over to the nation for her state in state more than four days before the state funeral on Monday.

The group of bearer who will carry the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall and provide an escort will be soldiers who have flown back from Iraq to join the procession, because of their unique bond with the monarch.

The Guardsmen are from the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards whose company commander is the Queen, and although a senior officer took over the day-to-day management, the former Sovereign’s bond with her men was strong.

The Queen’s coffin was flanked by her aide-de-camp – soldiers who had served the monarch by organizing her diary of events and lending a helping hand when the monarch received a present.

2:22 PM: Coach carrying the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin departs Buckingham Palace and transfers the coffin to The Palace of Westminster

Members of the public line the Queen Victoria Memorial and the Mall as King Charles III and members of the Royal Family walk with Queen Elizabeth II’s flag-draped coffin as it is taken in procession on a gun carriage from The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall

On either side of them were the Grenadier Guardsmen who have their special bond with the late monarch.

In the bright summer sun, funeral marches played by military bands added to the solemn mood that left some mourners crying, while others held up their camera phones to capture the historic moment.

The king looked expressionless as he stared straight ahead with his siblings to his left, who also showed no emotion.

The procession of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s coffin enters the Houses of Parliament laid out for her

Harry and William had walked behind the coffin of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, at her funeral in 1997, and Harry later said, “I don’t think a child should ask that”.

But now a father of two, it was a fitting public gesture for his grandmother, the late Queen.

The Queen Consort and Princess of Wales did not join the procession but left by car for Westminster Palace, followed by another vehicle carrying the Duchess of Sussex and Countess of Wessex.

From 5pm, mourners can pass by the coffin to pay their respects to Britain’s longest reigning monarch, with an estimated 1 million people expected to queue up to 30pm to see her for the state funeral at Monday.

During the service, the senior royals stood in formation facing the coffin on the purple-covered catafalque, which was flanked by a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner of the broad scarlet platform.

The King and Queen Consort stood about three feet apart, with the Princess Royal and Vice-Admiral Sir Tim Laurence behind them, then the Duke of York alone, and in the next row the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Behind them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Duke of Sussex behind William, and the Duchess of Sussex directly behind Kate. The Cross of Westminster was placed at the head of the coffin.