How Kate and William became the poised Prince and Princess of Wales

Since they first appeared as a couple in Anglesey in 2011, the Prince and Princess of Wales have grown into their roles as king and waiting queen.

During their visit to Ynys Mon and Swansea on Tuesday, the royal couple looked relaxed as they met RNLI rescuers and locals, before traveling south to Swansea.

During the performance, the couple’s first visit to the homeland since they were given the titles Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles, William and Kate surprised the crowd, and the princess even made friends with a few children along the way.

Body language expert Judi James noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales (pictured) looked more fixed in their roles during yesterday’s performance in Anglesey than they did 11 years ago

The body language expert noted that in 2011, during the Princess of Wales’s first public appearance, Kate held her bag in front of her as a ‘barrier’

It was symbolic that the royal couple, who will one day be king and queen consort, chose to visit Anglesey on their first visit to Wales in their new roles – where William’s then-fiancée Kate Middleton had her first royal engagement 11 years earlier. had accomplished.

And according to body language expert Judi James, on this visit, the royal couple seemed more at ease as they settled into their roles as Prince and Princess of Wales and “have grown so much in terms of confidence and sociability.”

She said that during their 2011 performance in the town in North Wales, they tended to “pause and pose” more, adding that they “looked insecure about taking a more energetic and active approach to the audience.” and their appearance’.

Judi explained that this is known as a ‘passive ‘here we are’ approach.

In contrast, she said their performance yesterday was a “here you are” approach as they took steps to engage the crowd “with a quick energy and enthusiasm as if greeting old friends.”

Charlotte Bunting, two gave Kate a gift of a snowman knitted teddy bear before she left church with William

Kate beamed as she waved goodbye to Charlotte after the royal family’s visit to the community church

Charlotte tugged at the maternal hearts of the Princess of Wales at St Thomas Church, in Swansea, where she was greeted by royal fans

Judi said, “Their body language is open and relaxed, as they made themselves smaller, holding their arms tight at their sides in a self-cuddle of fear.”

Looking at the Princess of Wales in particular, Judi noted that placing her handbag shows that she is more comfortable with the look.

“Kate always held her bag in front of her torso in a barrier ritual and William used a nervous hand buckle,” she said.

“Now they both walk with their arms loose at their sides or wave friendly at the crowd.”

She added that the way the Prince and Princess of Wales smile at the crowd is also revealing, as it differs from the smile they offered to the public years ago.

“Years ago it was all about royal smiles, rather fixed, long-term smiles that were social rather than authentic,” Judi said.

“Now they use an overflowing smile that looks natural and connects with the crowd. They also alternate their smiles with empathetic, open-mouthed grins of joy.”

Judi added that the way the Prince and Princess interact also shows their strong partnership as she finds themselves walking side by side now.

She said: ‘William and Kate now arrive side by side, mirroring each other but without huddled or standing behind.

Body language expert Judi noticed how the prince and princess used to do that

Judi noted that the pair (pictured in 2011) now walk side by side and “mirror” each other, which they didn’t in their previous public appearances

“Kate also confidently moves forward to greet children by bending over to their height and offering small hugs and touches, even ‘double-bagging’ by waving and chatting to the parents at the same time.”

On a windy day in February 2011, Kate Middleton and Prince William visited the same community in Anglesey, where the now-Princess of Wales performed her first royal engagement before her wedding to Prince William two months later.

The couple was living in Anglesey at the time, where William was working as an air rescue pilot for the RAF.

Kate beamed as she christened the new Hereford Endeavor lifeboat with a bottle of champagne as her husband-to-be looked on fondly.

Recalling the event, RNLI volunteer Dafydd Griffiths told: City & Country magazine: ‘They are such friendly, down-to-earth people, sweet. I was quite surprised how sober they were to be honest, I think everyone will tell you that.’

Another resident, Colin Edwards, had given Kate a framed photo of her future husband, Prince William, as a child, to which she replied, “Look at his knees!”

During the walkabout, Kate was pictured in a herringbone coat she’d owned for at least five years, showing the public that she was eager to recycle garments – something the Princess of Wales has continued to do throughout her royal engagements.

Yesterday, the Princess of Wales wore a £599 LK Bennett ‘Spencer’ coat in red – which some say could be a nod to her late mother-in-law and former Princess of Wales, who was born Diana Spencer.

To pay tribute to the Welsh people, she also chose the £79 ‘Alia Hoops’ from Welsh brand Spells of Love in 18kt recycled gold.