How Julian Tobias went from selling real estate to running the hottest clubs

Billionaire pub baron Justin Hemmes has long been known as Sydney’s most eligible bachelor.

But there’s a newcomer in town who’s on the trail of the Merivale boss.

Meet Julian Tobias, the handsome 43-year-old socialite from the Eastern Suburbs, who ascends the ranks of Sydney’s bartarians and threatens the likes of Hemmes and teenage playboy Stu Laundy.

Tobias made his first foray into nightlife nearly two decades ago when he founded Potts Point institution The Club.

He later founded Ssh Room, a bar so exclusive it can only be accessed with a password at the door.

In 2010, Tobias and his business partner Adam Abrams opened The Island, Australia’s first floating beach club in Sydney Harbour.

A year later, the couple dipped their toes into the beverage industry and launched the now popular brand C Coconut Water.

Five years later, Tobias and Adams enjoyed even greater success with the launch of cleaning services company Whiz Technologies.

The company has been backed by lenders, including Goldman Sachs Australia boss Simon Rothery, Tony Gandel, Alex Waislitz’s Thorney Investment Group and former KPMG chief executive Jon Adgemis.

Whiz Technologies is now looking at an IPO in early 2023, which, if successful, should propel Tobias into a new financial stratosphere.

More recently, Tobias once again expanded his location empire by unveiling Potts Point speakeasy Sussudio.

The venue opened during Fashion Week in April and is already the ultimate destination for Sydney’s fashionable elite.

Named after Phil Collins’ hit song of the same name, Sussudio has a “secret club within the club” and has a reputation for being one of the hardest velvet ropes to sneak past due to its strictly enforced door policy.

Tobias, who recently spent $5.5 million on a penthouse in Bondi Beach, told the Daily Mail Australia that he has felt “recharged” since the launch of Sussudio.

“I’d say Sussudio has rekindled my passion for nightlife…creating a space that I’m happy with and playing the kind of music I love,” he said.

He plans to unveil more locations in the coming months, including a cantina-style Mexican restaurant that will open on Darlinghurst Road.

After that, he will open a ‘Tel Aviv-inspired supper club’ and another restaurant-cum-brasserie concept similar to his popular Bedouin eatery in Double Bay.

Meanwhile, Tobias is single and ready to mingle after recently breaking up with his gorgeous model girlfriend Charlotte Coquelin.

He confirmed to Daily Mail Australia that it is still on the market.

Tobias remained humble when asked how he felt being called Sydney’s most eligible bachelor.

“I’m not quite sure I can live up to that,” he said with a smile.

“But it’s a compliment. I think I’ll take it on a rainy day.’

Tobias divorced Coquelin last year after a five-year romance.

The exes remain on friendly terms, with Tobias praising Coquelin as she walked the runway at Sydney Fashion Week last year.

Tobias has been associated with a range of high profile and very beautiful women over the years.

The one-time Cleo Bachelor of the Year finalist made headlines in 2014 when he began dating Canadian actress and Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev, before moving on to Instagram megastar Alexis Ren in 2016.

Tobias, who started his modeling career himself, began dating Coquelin a year later, and the pair quickly became one of the hottest couples in town.