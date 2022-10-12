How Jets coach Rick Bowness could unlock the full potential of Nikolaj Ehlers

Since his debut for the Winnipeg Jets in 2015, Nikolaj Ehlers has delivered solid numbers, scoring at least 20 goals in each of the past six seasons.

It feels like the 26-year-old attacker has even more to offer. If the Jets want to get back on track after missing the playoffs last season, they’ll need Ehlers to rise.

There’s a lot to like about Ehlers’ game, especially in the transition. Of the 388 forwards who got 500 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time last season, Ehlers finished third with 24.5 possession-driving plays per 20. His 6.8 carry-ins per 20 were second behind New Jersey’s Jack Hughes.

Ehlers regularly turned those controlled entries into scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. He had a hand in 97 chances after a successful carry-in, the fifth most in the NHL among qualified forwards.





Despite those successes, Ehlers was not positioned as a go-to guy under previous Jets coaches Paul Maurice and Dave Lowry. Ehlers’ average ice time per game at 5-on-5 and on power play was fifth and sixth among Jets forwards, respectively, last season.

The key to getting more production from Ehlers could be as simple as giving him more playtime.

In Dallas, new Jets coach Rick Bowness saw sophomore forward Jason Robertson break out on a massive scale and lead the Stars with 41 goals.

Bowness’ decision to keep Robertson with Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz for the entire season played a big part in that. Their 795:34 ice age of equal strength as a unit ranked second in the entire competition.

Meanwhile, Ehlers bounced through the Jets’ lineup. He spent most of his time with Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny (132:20), followed by Scheifele and Andrew Copp (110:25).

Bowness, hoping to recreate what he had in Dallas, charges the top of the Jets with Ehlers, Scheifele and 47-goal scorer Kyle Connor.

That combination has a lot of potential. Like Ehlers, Connor is dangerous in the crowd, and Scheifele is an experienced passer-by who can feed the puck in all the right places.





“We’re going to give (Ehlers) that chance,” Bowness said recently. ‘That’s why that line is together. Every strong team in this league has a clear number 1 line, a dominant line. We’re going to give that threesome a good chance to become that, and Ehlers will be a big part of that.”

A changing of the guard is underway in Winnipeg. By stripping Blake Wheeler from the captaincy after six seasons, Bowness signaled that there are opportunities for other players to take charge.

Ehlers tops that list.

“If you can see him every day,” Bowness said, “you learn to respect and appreciate his speed, his skills and his vision more when he does have the puck.”