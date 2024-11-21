How Jason Statham reacted to Kristin Cavallari’s claim that he was her ‘hottest hookup’

Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley aren’t bothered by Kristin Cavallari’s claim that he was her “sexiest hookup.”

The former reality star, 37, made the admission while participating in a viral TikTok challenge with her hairstylist friend Justin Anderson.

Despite the frenzy over the story, Statham, who is engaged to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, hasn’t paid attention to it.

“The relationship with Kristin was so long ago that Jason has nothing to say about it,” a source told DailyMail.com. “He doesn’t have it on his radar at all. They’re not really paying attention to it.

‘Kristin hasn’t given any details or said Jason was “the one that got away” or anything like that. They were together and the next thing that happened was that they both became involved with the people they married and started families with.

They added: “At the end of the day, Rosie is with Jason, her exes don’t faze her.”

The Hills star sparked speculation about her love life when Anderson revealed she had an affair with the action hero.

“The suspect’s hottest hookup, which he never told anyone about, was Jason Statham,” Anderson said in the video, before a shy Cavallari responded, “Oh my God, Justin!”

The pair were taking part in the ‘Suspect Challenge’, in which one person tags a suspect while they run while someone else roasts them.

Neither Cavallari nor Anderson specified when their connection took place, but they were briefly linked in 2009.

According to Us Weekly, the couple had “a full-blown relationship” for six months when Cavallari was in her 20s and Statham was living and working in Los Angeles.

“Kristin and Jason dated,” a source told the publication. “It was a complete relationship,” the source said.

The Snatch actor has been in a relationship with model Huntington-Whiteley since 2010. They are parents to Jack, seven, and daughter Isabella, two.

Cavallari, a Laguna Beach student, began dating her now ex-husband Jay Cutler, 41, in 2010. The couple has children Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, eight.

Cutler is now engaged to his girlfriend Samantha Robertson. Cavallari recently split from Montana Boyz TikToker Mark Estes, 24.

Anderson also let slip that Cavallari was at one point involved with country superstar Morgan Wallen, 31.

“The suspect let Morgan Wallen hurt her feelings and she kept backing away,” he said, as Kristin put her hand over her mouth and laughed.

The celebrity hair guru continued to poke fun at Cavallri’s love life, at one point claiming, “The suspect has turned all of her ex-boyfriends into alcoholics.”

It comes after her ex-husband Cutler’s recent arrest for DUI and weapons possession.

She also said that although she “prides herself on being independent,” she “always has a guy in rotation.”

Cavallari shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “No bitch is safe.”

Two days later, she opened up about her love life on her Let’s Be Honest podcast and told listeners that she is currently single.

Cavallari recently split from Montana Boyz TikToker Mark Estes, 24. She told her podcast Let’s Be Honest that she is not actively looking to date right now.

“Dating is fun right now,” she shared.

‘I don’t think it’s that he’s not prepared. Where I am in my life, if I feel like something is wrong, missing, I’m not wasting my time or my energy on someone.

‘I think if the right person came along, I’d be ready to date. But I’m not actively looking to date right now.

He also said he doesn’t see himself “going back to using a dating app.”