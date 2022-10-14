‘How is this happening?’ Lineker questions cash-strapped Barca signing stars
Most read in edge
NUMBERS GAME
Can ‘world’s best pen taker’ Brentford shoot to the top half of the table?
TRANSFERS
talkSPORT EDGE’s daily transfer news
PREDICTIONS
Jamie’s prediction for Brentford vs Brighton
TAKING OVER
Simon Jordan says he is no longer interested in Coventry City takeover
EUROPE
Gabby gives his predictions for the Europa League and Conference League
COMING HOME
England 2022 World Cup squad odds: Maguire, Foden and James in the starting XI