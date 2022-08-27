How is the city of Paris adapting to climate change?

After a summer of scorching heatwaves and droughts, the city of Paris is under pressure to revise and accelerate its acclaimed plans to prepare the French capital for the challenges of global warming. FRANCE 24 takes a closer look at the city’s efforts to go green.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, best known for her pledge to make Paris 100% cycleable, has made tackling climate change a top priority and widely regarded as an outspoken advocate for greening Europe’s capitals. However, last scorching summer highlighted the need to accelerate efforts to make Paris more resilient to the effects of global warming.

The city of Paris has received praise for her Climate action planthat aims to make the city carbon neutral by 2050. According to Vincent Viguié, a researcher in climate change economics at the Center for International Research on Environment and Development (CIRED), the plan “puts the city among the most active in the world on this subject, both in terms of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and adapting to the current and future impacts of climate change”.

But for Alexandre Florentin, a Paris councilor and member of the Green Party Generation ecologythe city government must be careful not to rest on its laurels.

While Paris “was ahead of the other cities” when it first published its climate action plan, it has since “fallen behind when it comes to the energy and climate crises”.

“The climate emergency doesn’t determine enough the rest of the city’s policies when they should be driving it,” he says. For example: “It is nice to build bicycle paths, but we think too little about the impact of mass tourism and airplanes. We have to do things together.”

The green belt of Hidalgo

The Paris Climate Action Plan was: rated in June with the goal of accelerating the city’s ecological transition and ensuring the city stays on track to meet the goals set in the UN-backed 2015 Paris Climate Agreement. The idea was to focus on the specific needs of each Parisian district (district) and step up efforts to reduce inequalities exacerbated by climate change.

At the beginning of the year, the main environmental objectives are stated on the town hall website such as making schools more accessible on foot, transforming playgrounds into ‘oases’ and planting more than 22,000 trees to combat heat waves and enhance biodiversity.

In May, Hidalgo announced that she would complete the 35 km periphery (ring road) from a “grey belt” to a “green belt” by planting a total of 70,000 trees and reducing the number of lanes from 4 to 3. By 2024, when Paris hosts the Summer Olympics, Hidalgo plans to create a ​​”Olympic track”, which will be used for buses, taxes and carpooling for those participating in the Olympics. The mayor’s deputy David Belliard said this would help reduce traffic by as much as 80,000 vehicles.

The mayor of Paris has also pledged to plant more than 170,000 trees in the city itself by 2026 and to expand the parks and gardens by 30 hectares.





Some initiatives have met with fierce criticism – not least when an environmentalist shared a video claiming that ancient trees had been cut down on the outskirts of the city to make way for Hidalgo’s ‘green belt’.

“There’s no point in cutting down trees to plant others,” Florentin said. “There is no consensus on the urgency of the situation. If it did, climate change adaptation would be the number one priority. We would not build anything new, but adapt what is already there.”

However, for CIRED’s Viguié, initiatives such as the green belt can be “very effective” – and an example to follow for others.

“I would like to see these measures applied to other municipalities in the Paris region,” he said. “The city of Paris only covers a small part of the region. If you look elsewhere, things are very different and policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from, for example, transport or buildings are much less developed.”

‘The clock is ticking’

After a summer of scorching heat, one of the city’s top priorities will be to adapt buildings to withstand extreme temperatures. Some 55,000 social housing units have already received funding as part of a major program to reduce energy consumption and adapt buildings to climate change. According to Paris officials, this will result in a 54% saving in energy consumption and a 56% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The aim is also to renovate 40,000 private residential buildings in an energy-efficient manner from 2030 onwards.

Making buildings energy efficient includes planting trees, thermally insulating attics, roofs, ceilings and walls, improving heating systems, installing double glazing, improving ventilation systems and installing shading for winter use and summer. Products of biological origin are used to reduce the ecological footprint of buildings.

As things stand, “some apartments will be classified as unlivable in 10 to 20 years, at least for part of the year,” Florentin says, pointing out that many Parisians have complained that they can’t handle this summer’s high temperatures. can tolerate.

his party, Generation ecology, successfully lobbied for the establishment of an assessment committee to review and improve the city’s climate action plan. Although the commission was already in the pipeline, he admits that this year’s heatwaves “helped things move forward.”

From October, the commission will meet weekly for six months with representatives of all political parties present at the Paris Council. It will bring together experts, politicians and scientists with the aim of “gaining a better understanding of what kinds of indicators of climate change, including heatwaves, we will have to face,” Florentin says.

“I feel there is a lack of understanding of science in the political sphere,” the Paris councilor said. “Many politicians just don’t understand that we’re going to have a lot of heat waves in the next 30 years. Many people were surprised by what happened this summer, but scientists had warned us.”

According to Dr. Vivian Dépoues, climate change adaptation project leader at the Institute for Climate Economics, officials in Paris should work on “deeper transformation of the city”. Some questions, such as “how to make hospitals more resistant to heat waves, for example, have not been asked or researched carefully enough because they are difficult,” he said.

Paris also needs to improve water resource management, says Aude Lemonsu, a researcher at the Center National de Recherches Meteorologiques. She advocates “introducing permeable soils and stormwater recovery systems” to offset the effects of extreme weather events, such as storms or droughts.

On all these issues, Paris officials must work to “get ahead of the problem” rather than chasing it, Florentin adds: “The city of Paris has been working on this for a while, but like all other cities, the the clock is ticking and the race is on.”