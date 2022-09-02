How IS Meghan Markle at the top of Spotify?

Spotify was accused today of incorrectly using its own official podcast chart to keep Meghan Markle at No. 1, while lagging behind Joe Rogan and other stars in terms of daily listeners.

MailOnline can reveal that while Archetypes is ranked as the ‘Top Podcast’ in the US, UK and all of Spotify’s main English-language markets – the first two shows featuring Mariah Carey and Serena Williams are just 25 – and no higher than five – in the the streaming giant’s own ‘Top Episodes’ ranking.

Subscribers have accused the company of massaging its numbers — or even manipulating its headline card — to keep the California-based royal at the top. MailOnline has asked Spotify for comment.

How does Spotify compose its charts? Podcast Chart According to Spotify’s website, “Top Podcasts” is where you’ll find the overall most popular shows – the ones that fans have been listening to for a while, and up and coming newcomers. It is determined by a combination of the total number of followers and the number of recent unique listeners This suggests that the chart was constructed based on a number of measures, not just the number of listeners. For example, a program may have more subscribers than listeners or may be promoted because it is a new release. episodes Spotify says, “Top Episodes is where you’ll find current trends in what people are listening to these days. This chart is determined solely by the number of unique listeners on that day and gives a glimpse into what’s buzzworthy right now.” This suggests that this is the most accurate measure of the number of listeners.

Spotify has two main charts – one for its ‘Top Podcast’, compiled with a number of measurements, including whether they are ‘increasing newcomers’ and ‘a combination of the total number of followers and the number of recent unique listeners’.

The ‘Episodes’ ranking is ‘determined solely by the number of unique listeners on that day’.

In the US, Archetypes ranks #1 on the podcasts chart, despite her new episode starring Mariah Carey, released Tuesday, at 12 on the episode chart, while the Duchess’s first show with Serena Williams is at 25.

Spotify’s own data shows that more UK listeners tune in to Joe Rogan, Rob Beckett and Josh Widdecombe’s parenting show and Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s ‘Almost Weds’ pod than Archetypes.

In the UK rankings, Meghan’s first two shows are 8 and 12 in terms of listeners – but Archetypes remains the number 1 ranked podcast in the UK, according to Spotify, with listeners wondering if the company is ‘messing up the charts’.

A subscriber in America said, ‘Why is Archetypes No. 1 in the Spotify US chart when, in the episode chart, both releases are way down the page?? Do not understand!’ Another Twitter user replied, calling it “Spotify manipulation” and adding: “They paid $18 million, were criticized – now they want to make it look like it was worth the deal.”

Another listener said: ‘If Spotify is screwing up the charts’ I would be devastated’.

In Germany, it is at No. 10 on the podcast chart, but has no episode in the top 100. In France, Archetypes is at No. 2 on the podcast charts – but its episodes are at 34 and 62.

In Norway, Archetypes is number 3 on the podcast chart, but the Mariah Carey episode, released this week, is the 89th most listened-to episode today. Her chat with Serena isn’t in the top 100 at all. It’s a similar picture in all Scandinavian countries and all over Europe.

Industry insiders have suggested Spotify has opted to keep Archetypes at the top of the charts, especially given the famed £18m deal handed to the Sussexes for content.

A broadcaster with decades of industry experience told MailOnline: “The main Spotify podcast rankings allow them to promote their new shows – they could do this for Meghan. Based on the numbers, you’d think Joe Rogan would be number 1.”

The second episode of the Duchess of Sussex Mariah Carey’s Archetypes podcast was

In the US, Archetypes is Spotify’s top podcast. But in the data based on daily listens per episode, today it is at 12 and 25

It’s a similar picture in the UK where it’s number 1 in the podcast rankings but not in terms of individual episodes

The Duchess of Sussex was first treated “like a black woman” when she started dating Prince Harry, she said on the second episode of her show.

Meghan, 41, who claimed she experienced racism within the royal family, said she was treated “like a mixed woman” before and “things really changed” when she started her relationship with Harry.

In her latest podcast for Spotify, she also recoiled when her guest, singer Mariah Carey, called her a diva, saying she had “complicated feelings” about the label.

Meghan, who was dubbed “Duchess Difficult” during her stay at Kensington Palace, said the word was “distorted” to humiliate strong and successful women.

During the podcast, she said she was “obsessed” with Miss Carey as a teenager — whose hits included All I Want For Christmas Is You — in part because they both had “mixed” parents.

But she said that when she started dating Harry, it was the first time she felt she was being treated like a black woman.

Meghan said, “It’s so different for us because we’re light-skinned, you’re not treated like a black woman, you’re not treated like a white woman, you kind of fit in between.

“I mean, if there’s a time in my life when it’s more race-focused, it’s when I started dating my husband.

“That’s when I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a black woman, because until then I was treated like a mixed woman, and things really changed.”

Meghan and Harry sent shockwaves around the world last year when they accused an unnamed member of the royal family of making a racist comment about their son’s skin color before he was born.

Meghan’s estranged father Thomas is white and her mother Doria is black, while Miss Carey’s father is black and her mother is white.

Meghan said the singer was “an ambitious figure” for her in the 1990s, while she was glamorous and successful “and she was mixed like me.”

She recalled becoming a ‘fangirl’ of the music star and said she was shocked when Miss Carey laughed to call her a diva during their conversation for the Spotify podcast Archetypes, part of Meghan and Harry’s £18 million deal with the streaming giant. During their conversation, Meghan said the diva persona “wasn’t something I had a connection with,” but was interrupted by the singer.

Miss Carey, 53, who is known for her sometimes outrageous demands, said: “You give us diva moments sometimes Meghan, don’t even pretend…”

Meghan sputtered: ‘What kind of diva moments am I giving you? Do you actually see me now? We associate it differently.’

She admitted she got into a “silent rebellion” when she was called a diva. Later, on the 46-minute podcast, Meghan said, “It stopped me in my tracks… My mind really just went on and on about what nonsense she must have read or clicked to make her say that.”

But Meghan said Miss Carey explained at the time that she was referring to the Duchess’ attitude, dress and demeanor, adding: “She meant diva as a compliment, but I heard it as a dig.”

She said diva was “a very charged word,” which could mean a high-maintenance woman, petulant and temperamental, and even “disruptive.”

Meghan said Miss Carey conducted the virtual conversation in a silk dress and canary diamonds, while “wearing my mother’s dress all day, covered in dog hair.”

The weekly podcast looks at labels applied to women and launched last week with Meghan speaking to her boyfriend, tennis player Serena Williams, about ambition. Next week’s podcast will feature actress and producer Mindy Kaling.