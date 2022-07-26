How Is Climate Change Affecting Floods?

Floods can occur all year round, in any region of the world. But discerning the relationship between a particular flood and climate change is no small feat, experts say, complicated by limited historical data, especially for the most extreme floods, which are infrequent.

It may be tempting to attribute all flooding and other extreme events to the forces of the warming planet. But the weather is not a climate, even though the weather can be influenced by the climate. For example, scientists are convinced that unusually warm days are becoming more frequent due to climate change. They’re not so sure that climate change is making tornadoes more severe.