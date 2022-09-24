How Iranian FA tried BANNING our journalist from reporting a World Cup warm-up match

<!–

Iran tried to block a Mail on Sunday reporter from attending an international football match on European soil in a chilling attack on freedom of expression.

Match organizers in Austria told reporters that the decision to ban them was “taken by the Iranian Football Association” amid attempts by the authoritarian state to suppress coverage of widespread protests.

The ban was lifted at 11 a.m. after Iran’s FA came under pressure from football authorities to allow journalists and fans into the match – a friendly between Iran and Uruguay.

During the match, peaceful protesters were removed from the stadium with frogs by Austrian police for demonstrating against the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman who had been taken into custody.

Postman Ian Herbert said: ‘I’ve been writing about sports for 15 years and no one has ever tried to keep me from a competition.

‘How dare they deny journalists access to a football match on European soil? Our investigation showed that this was clearly an act of the Iranian state. It wasn’t until we met the team’s Portuguese manager that they changed their tone and let us in.

Stadium police and security personnel approached two men and asked them to hand over a placard bearing a photo of Ms. Amini that read: ‘A 22-year-old Iranian girl was murdered on September 16 by the police of the Islamic Republic of Iran’

Protests have erupted in Iran and around the world following the death of Ms Amini, following her arrest by the state vice squad for wearing a headscarf “inappropriately”. Pictured: A protest in Istanbul on Tuesday

“The expulsion of two supporters who held up only an A4 image of Mahsa Amini on Friday night was a disgrace. The local police are now in a bind and trying to justify being thrown out of the ground.

“I expect bigger protests if Iran plays another match in Austria on Tuesday evening. This is a disgrace to Austria, which is hosting Iran for a World Cup preparation camp.

“This bodes extremely badly for Iran ahead of a World Cup in Qatar, where their opening game will be against England.”

Protests have erupted across Iran after the death of Ms Amini, following her arrest by the state vice squad for wearing a headscarf ‘inappropriately’.

Her death has rekindled anger in the fundamentalist Muslim nation, and angry mobs of women have gathered across Iran, publicly burning veils and cutting their hair in a show of defiance. The protests are expected to continue throughout the World Cup.

The two protesting fans were sent off during the first half of Iran’s 1-0 win over Uruguay. The competition was held in the city of St. Polten.

When they refused, the men were marched out of the stadium, with footage showing a man being pushed toward the exit by three police officers and at least one guard while declaring his right to protest peacefully.

The death of Mahsa Amini (pictured) has reignited anger in the fundamentalist Muslim nation and angry mobs of women have gathered across Iran, publicly burning veils and cutting their hair in a show of defiance

The match was to be played behind closed doors as the Iranian government feared further protests in full view of European spectators, but pressure from football authorities reversed this at 11pm and allowed around 400 fans to enter.

Shahin Gobadi, of Iran’s National Council of Resistance, said: “The free world must be on the side of the Iranian people. It should enable the Iranian diaspora to expose the atrocities of the mullahs and condemn this cruel censorship.”

Austrian police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner said the protesters left the stadium “voluntarily” and emphasized that there was “no intervention on the part of Iranian government officials”.

He said: ‘In Austria, the freedom to protest is an important right. But the meeting must be registered with the competent authority.’