How intimate photos are being stolen by scorned partners and shared on social media platform Reddit

Thousands of people are harassed by an anonymous mob after their private photos are stolen and shared on the social media platform Reddit.

Reddit, which allows its 50 million users to host their own forums known as “subreddits,” has hundreds of threads devoted to sharing intimate photos, primarily aimed at women.

Some of the bold images come from women’s Instagram and Tiktok accounts, but other more revealing photos are often uploaded to the site by bitter exes.

Under the images are typically dozens of vile and degrading comments, including threats of rape, found a BBC Panorama report.

Many users also spend their time “doxing” women by sharing their personal details and addresses.

Panorama journalist Monika Plaha said she was brought to the site by a tip and “felt sick” while perusing some of the forums.

Thousands of people, mostly women, are harassed by an anonymous mob after their private photos are stolen and shared on the social media platform Reddit (Stock image)

Revenge porn: what is the law in the UK? Revenge porn laws came into effect in the UK in 2015 as part of the Criminal Justice and Court Act. The law makes it a crime for a person to: ‘disclose a personal sexual photograph or film if the disclosure is made (a) without the consent of the person appearing, and (b) with the intent to cause that person distress’ . It means those who maliciously share sexually explicit images without the subject’s consent could face up to two years in prison. The law regulates the sharing of images, both online and offline. Images posted on social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter are criminal offenses, as are images shared via text message, email, on a website, or through physical distribution. The offense relates to photographs or films depicting people engaged in sexual activity or depicted in a sexual manner or with exposed genitals.

She wrote: ‘The first one I checked was aimed at South Asian women and had over 20,000 users, most of whom appeared to be men from the same community, with comments in English, Hindi, Urdu and Punjabi.

“I recognized some women because they had a lot of followers on social media. I even knew a few personally.

“There were over 15,000 images. We’ve looked at a thousand and found sexually explicit photos of 150 different women. In the comments, they were all dehumanized as sexual objects. I was sure none of the women would have agreed to appear on this forum.’

In another thread, a man offered to share an entire file of intimate photos of a woman for £5, while another asked for the woman’s social media accounts.

One victim, who went by the name Ayesha, described finding nude videos of herself on the site last year and claims she was filmed by an ex-boyfriend without her permission.

She faced a wave of harassment when her details were shared online, with men demanding sex and threatening to send the videos to her family, knowing she came from a strictly Pakistani background and did not approve of premarital sex.

After attempting suicide, she told her parents what had happened and said they were both depressed.

When she tried to contact Reddit, one video was quickly removed, while it took four months for another to be removed.

Panorama tracked down the Reddit user who founded the forum targeting South Asian women, including Ayesha, and identified him as Himesh Shingadia, a university-educated executive at a large company.

He deleted his subreddit after Panorama contacted him and told the program it was only meant to “appreciate South Asian women.”

Reddit, which allows 50 million users to host their own forums known as “subreddits,” has hundreds of threads devoted to sharing intimate photos, mainly targeting women

Reddit allows sexual images but has tried to curb non-consensual photos after several high-profile incidents.

In 2014, the site became infamous when a cache of private photos of female celebrities was shared on the site.

Four years later, the site’s moderators shut down a group dedicated to using “deepfake” technology to put celebrity faces on porn videos.

The trend is considered an ongoing evolution of revenge porn and has persisted despite Reddit’s status as a mainstream platform.

In December, it was reported that revenge porn had boomed during the pandemic, with crime rates in London rising 329 percent over a 13-month period – with some victims as young as ten years old.

The data, released by the Metropolitan Police through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, shows that the number of cases increased by 698 between October 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021.

Shockingly, the number of victims between the ages of 10 and 17 has quadrupled compared to the previous year.

In response to Panorama’s report, Reddit said it had removed more than 88,000 nonconsensual sexual images by 2021 and is taking the issue “extremely seriously.”

It says it employs a team of staff to root out private images shared without users’ consent. It adds that it takes regular action, including closing forums.

“We know we have more work to do to prevent, detect and combat this content even faster and more accurately, and we are now investing in our teams, tools and processes to achieve this goal,” a spokesperson said.

MailOnline has reached out to Reddit for comment.