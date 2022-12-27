How INCEST became the norm on TV in 2022

HBO has long had a reputation for pushing the boundaries of television, but the network’s recent fascination with incest stories isn’t a plot twist we wanted to see in 2022.

Gossip Girl is the latest show to bring the taboo subject to the network, but HBO phenomenon Game of Thrones seemed obsessed with the topic, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised by the trend. That show deserves a lot of the blame for normalizing the presence of twisted fantasy on the small screen.

Fans of the Gossip Girl reboot were shocked when it was revealed that twins Grace and Jake hooked up in a fancy New York hotel room and it wasn’t the only show to feature an incest storyline in 2022.

The Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon (unsurprisingly), the popular animated show Rick and Morty, and the cult favorite The White Lotus all aired on HBO Max and all dabbled in inappropriate family relationships.

Here DailyMail.com takes a look at the top shows that brought incest to our screens in 2022…

The fourth episode of the second season of Gossip Girl featured a shocking incest plot involving twins Grace and Jake.

Gossip Girl

Episode four of the second season premiered on December 15, and many fans were shocked to see a sexual relationship between the twins Grace and Jake.

The bombshell dropped in the last 10 minutes of the show when Grace’s friends planned to publicly expose her for cheating on her boyfriend Obie at the Kiss on the Lips party.

Her friends, Julien and Luna, have invited Grace’s mother Charlotte and brother Jake to witness the confrontation, where they believe she is being criticized for getting into bed with another man, Matias, at the Crosby Hotel in SoHo.

Gossip Girl fans were stunned by the taboo story in which a family secret was exposed

However, that theory soon begins to unravel and the family secret comes to light when Grace’s mother remembers that Jake also stayed at the Crosby Hotel while in town for a college interview.

“Jake, you said this wouldn’t happen again,” he said on the show, revealing his sons’ incestuous act.

“I didn’t even see that twin coming,” Luna said.

Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and his niece Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) have an incestuous relationship in the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon

dragon house

In the seventh episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off, Daemon Targaryen and his niece Rhaenyra get married and have sex.

The Game of Thrones universe has many examples of incest

Before getting married, in the fourth episode of the HBO show, Rhaenyra and her uncle engage in another incestuous activity.

He takes his young niece to the capital of Westeros, King’s Landing, where she visits a brothel and the couple share a kiss.

Milly Alcock, who plays a young Rhaenyra, said she had no idea what to expect as she first saw the location of the brothel when she arrived to film her scenes.

She explained: ‘That was the first time we’ve walked through the brothel, and he’s leading her through the room with all these other bodies.

‘So, that was pretty shocking. You’re like, “This is kind of weird and silly.”

She said: ‘There were extras we’d just met who were like, 69-ing for 12 hours.

Milly Alcock plays a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon

“It’s pretty twisted, we felt overdressed because everyone else was naked.”

She praised her co-star for making her comfortable during scenes, adding that the couple had an intimacy coordinator to help them act convincingly. and said that it was not difficult to film.

‘No, oddly enough. [Matt Smith and I] they were just some kind of companions. So, he was quite comfortable. We had a privacy coordinator and we worked with her during the rehearsal process and we blocked it months before.

The end of an episode of The White Lotus saw socialite Tanya bump into Quentin having sex with his ‘nephew’ Jack

the white lotus

In November, The White Lotus stunned viewers with a graphic sex scene between “two family members” on an episode five cliffhanger.

The end of episode five saw socialite and heiress Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) wake up in the middle of the night and take a walk through a stately villa in Palermo, Italy, where she had been invited to stay by her new friend Quentin, played by Tom Hollander.

However, Tanya was stunned when she stumbled upon Quentin having sex with his ‘nephew’ Jack in the final seconds of the episode.

Viewers were just as shocked as the character and many took to social media in droves to share their shock and ponder what this could mean for the plot.

One fan said: “So he’s fucking his uncle? Is she really his nephew? What’s going on here?’

‘Screaming for the end of that episode! Jaw is on the floor,” another wrote, while one fan added: “THE ENDING WAS SO UNEXPECTED?!??!?’

Speaking about the surprising scene for E! News, Hollander explained: ‘Tanya witnessing it, it’s delicious and it makes you realize that [creator Mike White] really has a plan and the writer is really going somewhere. He hasn’t lost his way with this story. He is very, very confident.

Hollander noted that the scene was somewhat similar to the first season of The White Lotus, where Murray Bartlett’s and Lukas Gage’s characters were caught in a sexual act.

The actor said: “In a way, it was ‘Oh, there it is! There’s that scene!” That unforgettable moment when someone pulls back a curtain and you see something that is intensely private and not supposed to be seen by everyone else.

Oh my gosh: Jennifer Coolidge’s character is stunned by an apparently illicit date at the end of the fifth episode of The White Lotus season two.

Speaking about the surprising scene for E! News, Hollander explained: ‘Tanya witnessing it, it’s delicious and it makes you realize that [creator Mike White] really has a plan and the writer is really going somewhere. He hasn’t lost his way with this story. He is very, very confident.

Hollander also noted that the scene was somewhat similar to the first season of The White Lotus, where Murray Bartlett’s and Lukas Gage’s characters were caught in a sexual act.

The actor said: ‘In a way, it was ‘Ah, there it is! There’s that scene!’ That unforgettable moment when someone pulls back a curtain and you see something that is intensely private and not supposed to be seen by everyone else.

He continued: ‘I think transgressive sex is sexier. I guess I’m old school. There’s a gothic vibe of walking through a haunted hotel or a haunted house and people are having sex behind closed doors.”

As for whether Quentin and Jack are actually related, White quipped, “Well, you’ll have to see.”

A Rick and Morty plot centers on the possibility of incest between Jerry Smith and his mother.

rick and morty

In the episode titled Final DeSmithation, Jerry Smith receives a fortune cookie at the Panda Express that foretells that he will have sex with his mother.

The frightened character worries that the fortune will come true, despite his wife Beth telling him not to worry about it.

As the family prepares to go to the zoo, Rick says that his probability detector is detecting that something is wrong with Jerry and that the father should say that he stayed behind to be examined.

The detector warns that Jerry’s fortune could come true and the two return to the Panda Express.

After a shootout with Chinese restaurant employees, Rick and Jerry are directed to a Fortune 500 company, run by a Gwyneth Paltrow-inspired character named Jennith Padrow-Chunt.

Padrow-Chunt tells Jerry that his fortune cookies can manifest destiny and that the cheesy and normal ones are used to find the real ones. He also says that Jerry is temporarily immortal until his fortune comes true.

Later in the episode, Padrow-Chunt takes Jerry’s mother to the factory to bring him closer to his destiny, but ultimately the fortune is never fulfilled.