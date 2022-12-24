How ‘hypocritical’ Just Stop Oil activists use glue made from FOSSIL FUELS

Just Stop Oil eco zealots have been labeled hypocrites after gluing themselves to artworks and Britain’s roads to protest – using glue made from fossil fuels.

The militant campaigners want the government to end all new licenses and permissions for the exploration, development and production of the fuel in the UK.

They are the victims of dangerous stunts, including bringing the M25 to a halt, and sticking to London’s art masterpieces and roads.

But MailOnline can reveal that their operations are not as environmentally friendly as they may think.

Just Stop Oil supporters Emily Brocklebank (right), 23, and Louis McKechnie (left), 22, were found guilty of causing just under £2,000 in criminal damage to the Vincent Van Gogh frame

Super glues used by the activists are called cyanoacrylate and are derived from cyanoacrylic acid and methanol

The glue they use is called cyanoacrylate and is derived from cyanoacrylic acid and methanol. Methanol is made from natural gas or fossil fuels.

Energy expert Dr Gari Owen told MailOnline: ‘Like many of these causes, this one is well-intentioned and not well thought out.

“Most things can be traced back to the petroleum chemical industry.

‘You can buy glue that does not come from the petroleum industry, but it is expensive. I think they would claim they are using a very small amount to make a big point.

In October, the group demanded that the government halt all new oil and gas production

This discarded glue tube was found at the site of a protest. Other similar brands have been seen at other demonstrations.

What Are Super Glue Cyanoacrylates? A cyanoacrylate is the industrial name for instant glue. They are made by adding cyanoacrylic acid to an alcohol such as methanol or ethanol to make the ester that forms the basis for the glue. That cyanoacrylic acid is made from ethyl 2-cyanoacetate and formaldehyde, which is made by the oxidation of methanol. The use of methanol is where the link with fossil fuels comes into play. Methanol is made from Syngas, a mixture of carbon monoxide and hydrogen and is usually made from methane. There are routes to make methane through biosynthesis, using selective enzymes, but they are less easy to manage and scale up. Methanol is an important starting material in the entire chemical industry and hence the heavy dependence on methane from the fossil fuel.

“But the petroleum industry makes a lot of things, I don’t think people realize it’s used in a lot of different things.

“Like many of these causes, this one is well-intentioned and not well thought out.”

Professor Peter Dobson of Queen’s College Oxford confirmed that the superglue used by the protesters was made from fossil fuels.

He told MailOnline: ‘The superglues are cyanoacrylates.

‘Cyanoacrylic acid that is added to an alcohol such as methanol or ethanol to make the ester that forms the basis for the glue

‘Methanol is an important starting material in the entire chemical industry and hence the great dependence on methane from the fossil fuel.

“I think the anti-fossil fuel movement is ignoring some of the good things that can come out of that industry. ‘

Superglue has become the tool of choice among climate protesters over the past decade.

In recent times, its use has become more common due to Extinction Rebellion and Just Stop Oil.

JSO has glued itself to roads and even valuable works of art for months.

In November, Emily Brocklebank, 23, and Louis McKechnie, 22, were found guilty of causing just under £2,000 in criminal damage to the frame of a Vincent Van Gogh painting.

Ms Brocklebank was given a 21-day jail sentence suspended for six months.

An irate man, wearing a black suit, seen dragging and throwing banners off the road, shouted ‘people have places to be’

However, she is subject to an electronically monitored six-week curfew. Meanwhile, Mr. McKechnie has been jailed for three weeks.

Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan said that on June 30 at the Courtauld Gallery, on the Strand, the activists used superglue to adhere to Van Gogh’s 1889 work Peach Trees In Blossom.

In October, others caused a gridlock when they blocked an intersection near Holborn tube station amid demands that the government halt all new oil and gas production.

Some sat on the road with banners, others stuck to the asphalt. Meanwhile, an angry motorist ripped a banner from a protester’s hands.