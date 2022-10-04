How Hurricane Ian and other disasters are becoming a growing source of inequality, even among the middle class

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



Friendswood, Texas, is the type of community that one might consider a best case scenario when it comes to recovering from disaster.

It is a small, close-knit city with well-equipped inhabitants and a strong social infrastructure of local institutions that have a huge outpouring of support in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. It is also: the type of community that typically receives a disproportionate amount of aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in the wake of a disaster.

But in a new book based on interviews after Harvey destroyed area, we found that households in Friendswood fell on widely differing financial trajectories.

Our results suggest Florida residents and others in Hurricane Ian’s path, especially those without flood insurance or significant help from social networks – may struggle for years or have to take on large new debts to pay for repairs. Our findings also point to solutions to prevent the growing number of climate-related disasters from exacerbating inequality in the US

Which cost estimates do not include?

From 1980 to July 2022, the United States experienced 332 disasters each of which has caused at least $1 billion in damage — and their frequency is escalating.

Ian will definitely be added to the list after traveling through Florida, making tens of billions of dollars in estimated damage and the deaths of at least 44 people.

While the dollar amount may be astronomical, it’s not the way these costs are: behave unevenly, both within and between communities. In other words, the total price tag doesn’t tell us how Ian will do exacerbate existing inequalities.

Research after past disasters such as Hurricane Katrina has shown that not only poor and non-white communities often hardest hit disasters, but also that FEMA aid goes disproportionately whiter and wealthier communities of homeowners in the aftermath.

So it is clear that disadvantaged communities will always be the most affected when a disaster occurs.

What is less clear is whether inequality is also growing within communities, especially those that tend to receive more support and resources. Climate change is making these areas more vulnerable as storms like Ian grow intensity and range. Yet little is known about how recovery works in relatively affluent places, which generally have more resources to recover from disasters.

Neighbors can experience very different recovery periods

This is what motivated us to research into recovery in Friendswood, a middle-class, predominantly white suburb outside of Houston that flooded during Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Two years after the storm, we interviewed 59 households multiple times to gain insight into the recovery process and the financial consequences of a disaster for residents in a well-equipped place.

After Harvey, we found that the residents of Friendswood took three different recovery paths.

About 47% of the households we interviewed two years after the storm had fully recovered — some had even increased their wealth. A second group, representing just under a quarter of our sample, was largely recovered, with some repairs still to be done but most of the work completed. In this group, many would likely have acquired new outstanding debt during the repair process. A third group of residents, about 18%, still lived in homes without full walls or floors — repairs they weren’t sure they could ever afford. And a small percentage had moved after the storm.

Pre-Flood benefits, such as having a higher income, certainly helped determine which group households ended up in. Residents who had more financial resources before Harvey tended to outperform their less-wealthy neighbors.

But we also found that a few additional factors played a key role in determining whether a particular household had completed repairs.

One of the most important was: flood insurance. We know from previous research that houses with a higher value more likely to be insured. We found that this was also the case in Friendswood.

When Harvey hit, insured households were eligible for payouts of up to $350,000, while households without insurance were eligible for FEMA support capped at $33,300. In other words, insured households, which were generally financially favored before the storm, could get about 10 times more than the uninsured.

While uninsured households can apply for the Small Business Administration Not all disaster-affected residents were eligible for low-interest home repair loans. And we found that many who did take out an SBA loan had over $100,000 in new debt.

A year after Harvey, when a resident had to start paying back her SBA loan, she told us it was a big dent in her family’s monthly budget – “That’s a $400 payment we have to make every month” , she said. “So, I mean, it’s just tight.”

The importance of social networks

Another important factor in the recovery was help from social networks. This included cash donations, labor and building materials to help repair homes, childcare and food preparation, as well as emotional support that came from family, friends, neighbors and other community groups people were connected to.

In some cases, this assistance was robust enough to help flooded residents fully recover their homes, even if they did not have significant financial resources of their own.

For example, an elderly resident of Friendswood, despite having no insurance, was one of the first in her neighborhood to return to her repaired home because her brother provided building materials, financial aid, and labor.

“My brother bore the costs for me until FEMA came through,” she told us, adding, “If it hadn’t been for my brother, I don’t know what I would have done.”

Other residents relied heavily on networking through their children’s church, work, or schools for help with reconstruction. But not everyone was connected to a wide network that could provide support.

The ‘Matthew Effect’

Many of the residents who still had major repairs left two years after Harvey mostly in the lowest income brackets and those without robust social networks.

They also usually did not have flood insurance or access to an SBA loan to cover repair costs. Some of these households applied for SBA loans but were rejected. SBA determines eligibility based on a number of factors, including credit scores and ability to repay, meaning some households with the greatest need for assistance are denied loans. With access to fewer financial resources, most in this group had relatively limited space in their budgets and were unsure when and if they would ever be able to complete these repairs.

Social scientists call this the “Matthew effect“— a term that reflects the pattern when those who already have advantages tend to accumulate more, while the underprivileged fall further behind. This creates a growing disparity between the advantaged and the disadvantaged during the recovery process.

To avoid these issues, we believe policymakers could do more to educate homeowners about their flood risks and available insurance options. But the US cannot guarantee a way out of this problem.

We also think it’s important to support and expand managed retreat policies, which provide means for residents and communities to move away from the most vulnerable places. In addition, the US could develop more equitable approaches to the disbursement of FEMA aid and SBA loans to ensure better access for low-income and non-white households. This would help minimize the inequalities that arise both within and between communities after a disaster.

Even in a middle-class community like Friendswood, which seemed well positioned to recover from disaster, residents still fell through the cracks.

This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.