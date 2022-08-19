How House of the Dragon star Ryan Corr overcame heroin addiction

Ryan Corr has stepped into the role of a lifetime, joining the cast of HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

But it hasn’t been an easy road to the top for the Australian actor, 33, who was once caught with a bag of heroin in a Bondi alley.

Born in Melbourne, Ryan began his acting career in his teens, starring in Australian TV shows such as The Sleepover Club, Blue Water High and Neighbours.

How Packed to the Rafters actor Ryan Corr, 33, (pictured) fought his way out of a heroin nightmare and rebuilt his career to star in Game Of Thrones prequel

He joined the cast of the hit drama Packed to the Rafters in 2009 and later starred in several episodes of 2010 crime drama Underbelly: The Golden Mile.

Ryan’s career continued to skyrocket into his twenties when he landed roles in the teen thriller films 6 Plots (2013), Wolf Creek 2 (2013) and The Water Diviner (2014).

However, everything came crashing down in May 2014, when Ryan found with 0.26 grams of heroin in a Bondi alley.

Born in Melbourne, Ryan began his acting career in his teens, starring in Australian TV shows such as The Sleepover Club, Blue Water High and Neighbours. In the picture with ex-girlfriend Dina Caplan in 2012

He joined the cast of the hit drama Packed to the Rafters in 2009 and later starred in several episodes of the 2010 crime drama Underbelly: The Golden Mile. Photo on the set of Packed to the Rafters, 2011

The promising young actor pleaded guilty to possession of the illegal substance in September 2014, telling the court he was in a “vulnerable condition” after his beloved grandfather was left in a coma following a heart attack.

Ryan told the court he went to a hotel where a man handed him a bag of heroin and said, “Here, take this, you’ll feel better.”

Corr clarified that he had never used the drug and was arrested before he had a chance to use it.

Ryan’s career continued to skyrocket into his twenties when he landed roles in the teen thriller films 6 Plots (2013), Wolf Creek 2 (2013) and The Water Diviner (2014). In the picture with ex-girlfriend Kyla Bartholomeusz in 2015

He was placed on a 12-month good behavior bond without a conviction recorded.

The drug scandal could have sent Ryan to a devastating low and ruined his career.

Instead, the actor slumped and found redemption in his art, hard work and success with his numerous TV and film projects.

However, everything came crashing down in May 2014, when Ryan found 0.26 grams of heroin in a Bondi alley. Ryan is pictured arriving at Waverly Court charged with drug possession

The promising young actor pleaded guilty to possession of the illegal substance in September 2014, telling the court he was in a ‘vulnerable condition’ after his beloved grandfather was left in a coma following a heart attack.

Ryan candidly told the Daily Mail Australia in 2018 that he is the first to admit he didn’t make the best decisions during his childhood.

The actor reflected on past mistakes while looking forward to the future.

“I feel like I’m finding my feet and finally landing on the ground,” Ryan said.

Ryan candidly told Daily Mail Australia in 2018 that he is the first to admit he didn’t make the best decisions during his childhood

Seemingly alluding to his 2014 drug scandal, Ryan told the Daily Mail: “I lived my twenties. I made my mistakes when I was in my twenties.’

Since the incident in 2014, Ryan has rebuilt his career with a string of critically acclaimed Australian film credits, including his AACTA award-winning performance in 2015 rom-com Holding The Man.

He has also appeared in films such as Ladies in Black (2018), A Few Less Men (2017), High Ground (2020) and Mel Gibson’s 2016 biographical war film Hacksaw Ridge.

Since the incident in 2014, Ryan has rebuilt his career with a string of critically acclaimed Australian film credits, including his AACTA award-winning performance in 2015 romcom Holding The Man. Pictured in 2018

Ryan’s TV credits include The Commons (2017), Bloom (2019), Outlaws (2019), The Secrets She Keeps (2020), and Wakefield (2021). Pictured in Outlaws

Ryan’s TV credits include The Commons (2017), Bloom (2019), Outlaws (2019), The Secrets She Keeps (2020), and Wakefield (2021).

In 2022, Ryan’s career reached new heights after being cast in House of the Dragon.

The action-fantasy series, which will be released via streaming service Binge on August 22, will be Ryan’s first step into event television on a global scale.

Ryan’s TV credits include The Commons (2017), Bloom (2019), The Secrets She Keeps (2020), and Wakefield (2021). Pictured in The Commons

“When I first wanted to be an actor as a young boy, you know, these are the kind… [roles] you dream of. So to be here you have to pinch yourself,” he told New idea magazine of his new role on Wednesday.

‘I was like a schoolboy excited about it when I found out’ [and] I was like an excited schoolboy when I rocked the set,” he said enthusiastically.

Ryan plays Ser Harwin Strong, aka “Breakbones” in the 10-episode HBO series.

In 2022, Ryan’s career reached new heights after being cast in House of the Dragon

His character is described as a ‘knight of House Strong, heir to Harrenhal’ and the ‘strongest man in the Seven Kingdoms’.

The prequel storyline will focus on House Targaryen and their rule in Westeros 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Another Australian, Milly Alcock, is also featured in the returning cast.

Milly Alcock (pictured) is also featured in the returning cast. The 22-year-old Place to Call Home actor also starred in the Tim Minchin comedy drama Upright

The 22-year-old Place to Call Home actor also starred in the Tim Minchin comedy drama Upright.

She will play a young Rhaenyra Targaryen on the show.

House of the Dragon also features Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Oliva Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.