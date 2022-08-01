How Hot and Humid Singapore Is Trying to Cool Itself Down

SINGAPORE — The temperature had reached 86 degrees and was climbing. Humidity measured at 75 percent. The sun glittered off the tall buildings.

Fourteen volunteers, six climate researchers and a mobile biometeorological cart called “Smarty” got ready for a “heat walk” in the center of the Southeast Asian city-state. The volunteers had strapped on devices to measure their heart rate and the temperature of their skin. Winston Chow, the lead investigator, watched the scene as a bead of sweat formed on his forehead.

Mr. Chow and his team are part of Cooling Singapore, a multi-institutional project launched in 2017 with funding from the Government of Singapore. The current goal of the project is to build a computer model, or ‘digital urban climate twin’, of Singapore that will allow policymakers to analyze the effectiveness of various heat mitigation measures before spending money on solutions that may not work. It’s research the Singapore government hopes can be replicated around the world.