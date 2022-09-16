How Her Majesty’s personal piper will be the lone musician as she is finally laid to rest

The final sound as the Queen’s body is lowered out of sight in St George’s Chapel during her Monday engagement service will be the moving lament of a lone bagpiper.

Pipe Major Paul Burns, of The Royal Regiment of Scotland, will play for Her Majesty one last time, first closing the funeral service at Westminster Abbey, before playing out the monarch as she is buried by Prince Philip in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

The role of the royal piper, also known as the Queen’s piper, is considered one of the most prestigious for pipers in the armed forces.

Under the duties of Piper, the only non-royal allowed to wear Balmoral tartan, he plays 15 minutes before the frost every morning.

Whether she was at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace, Holyroodhouse or Balmoral, Pipe Major Paul Burns played daily for the Queen and stood under her window.

The role was created by Queen Victoria in 1843, after she first enjoyed the sound of the bagpipes while on holiday in the Highlands.

She and Prince Albert stayed in… Taymouth Castle with the Marquess of Breadalbane.

He had his own personal bagpiper, an idea that pleased Queen Victoria, who wrote to her mother: ‘We’ve only heard bagpipes since we’ve been in the beautiful Highlands and I’ve grown so fond of it that I plan to become a bagpiper. to have. who, if you like, can blow cock every night at Frogmore.’

Subsequent monarchs continued the tradition.

Pipe Major Paul Burns has fulfilled important duties since the Queen died.

Last Sunday he played her coffin, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and crowned with a wreath, from the Balmoral estate as it began its six-hour journey to Edinburgh.

A former piper, pipe major Scott Methven, 48, who served as the 15th Queen’s Piper since 1873, says the current piper will do “fantastic work” when he performs at the funeral service on Monday.

He described Pipe Major Paul Burns as ‘a cracking piper and a good man’.

“Last night I spoke to the Queen’s Piper to give some advice and I was happy to give it, it’s nice that people are still contacting you but everyone is clearly heartbroken,” he added.

Former royal piper Scott Methven has shared fascinating insights into the role and talks about the relationship he enjoyed with the Queen

‘He played the ballroom, the six ghillies carried the coffin and he will play in St Giles tomorrow.

‘He will be the Piper who plays during the service in London and also when Her Majesty goes to Windsor Castle in the chapel he will also play the pipes.

“So he’s going to be very up front here. Pipe Major Paul Burns is a great piper and a good man, he will do a fantastic job.’

Mr Methven, who left the military in 2019 after 25 years and now teaches bagpipes, also provided some insight into the role and talked about the jokes he shared with Her Majesty when he was her bagpiper.

Once, he revealed, the Queen, who was famously about six feet tall, joked about Mr Methven’s height.

He said, “She once joked that I was the first bagpiper to hold the pole that she didn’t have to look up to—a jibe at my six-foot height.”

And according to Mr Methven, he would “have a good laugh” with the royal family in Balmoral and share some more details about the role of the royal piper.

He said: ‘I remember that one evening there were only the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and several other members of the family.

“The invitees hadn’t arrived, so I said I’d mix it up and made movies on the bagpipes.

“I would go round the tables and it would be as if Top Gun and the Prince of Wales (now King Charles) had asked if I could do AC/DC Thunderstruck.”