How her majesty’s name inspired the names of X family members

The Queen was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and the monarch’s family showed how much they cherished her by naming their children after her.

The Queen – Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Mountbatten-Windsor – herself was named after her mother – Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, who was Duchess of York when she gave birth to her in 1926.

Her first middle name Alexandra came from her great-grandmother and wife of King Edward VII, while her second middle name Mary came from her grandmother and wife of King George V.

But just as her name was inspired by those who came before her, her name Elizabeth has been used by younger generations of her own family.

From her daughter Anne to three of her four granddaughters and her great-grandchild Lilibet, Femail brings you all the royals whose names are inspired by the Queen.

The Queen, pictured here during an audience at Windsor Castle in February 2022, is named after her mother, Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon

Princess Anne Elizabeth Alice Louise

Princess Anne, 72, is the Queen’s second child and takes her name (pictured here at the recent Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials)

Born in 1950, and the Queen’s first and only daughter, Anne was perhaps unsurprisingly given Elizabeth as her middle name. The couple shared a close bond and passion for sports and equestrian events in particular. Anne was standing at the Queen’s bedside with Prince Charles – now the King – when she died.

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor

Lady Louise, last spotted at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, also takes her grandmother’s name

It’s not just her grandmother’s name. Lady Louise, 18, also has her grandmother’s work ethic and was spotted in a garden center for a minimum wage before starting university.

Lena Elizabeth Tindallo

Lena Tindall, four, is the second child of Zara and Mike Tindall. She is pictured here at the Gatcombe Horse Trials earlier this summer where her mother competed

While her older sister was named Mia Grace Tindall, Lena was given the middle name Elizabeth as a nod to the Queen.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Lilibet Diana – daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – photographed her on her first birthday at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor

Lilibet was the childhood nickname of the monarch and was used only by her parents, a few close friends and her beloved Prince Phillip. Prince Harry reportedly spoke to the monarch to get her blessing before naming his daughter.

Zara Anne Elizabeth TindaI will

Zara Tindall, 41, takes her name from the Queen (pictured here at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials in September 2022)

Zara takes her middle names from her mother Anne and her grandmother Elizabeth. In 2020, during the Covid pandemic, she shared how proud she was of her grandmother addressing the nation, saying, “I think we’re obviously very proud.”

Princess Beatrice Elizabeth Mary

Princess Beatrice (pictured here during the Wimbledon semi-final earlier this summer) has Elizabeth as her middle name

Beatrice married Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle in the presence of the Queen and Prince Philip

Born in 1988, the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Beatrice was given Elizabeth as her middle name. Her younger sister, Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena, missed and is the only granddaughter not to bear Elizabeth’s name. Although she is not considered a senior royal, Princess Beatrice sometimes performs royal duties. As a sign of her close relationship with the Queen, the Queen offered to hold Princess Beatrice’s wedding reception at Buckingham Palace in 2020. The Queen also lent her the Queen Mary tiara that she wore to her own wedding in 1947.

Isla Elizabeth Phillips

The Queen’s grandson, Peter Phillips, 44, with his daughters Isla (left) and Savannah (right), pictured here at the Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park this summer

The Queen’s first great-grandchild was Savannah Phillips, left, followed by her younger sister Isla, right. Pictured, in April 2022



Isla Phillips, aged 10, born in 2012 in the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year, is the youngest daughter of Peter Phillips, the Queen’s grandson. Although they takeAs the queen is called, she is not entitled to a royal title. Hair older sister’s name is Savannah Anne Kathleen Phillips, 11. Both are usually kept out of the spotlight, often only seen together during horse trials.

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Daddy’s girl: Princess Charlotte, seven, pictured here on her first day at her new school, Lambrook School near Ascot

Princess Charlotte, sandwiched between her parents, attends the Sandwell Aquatics Center during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in August

The Queen’s great-granddaughter is named after Prince Charles, the late Princess Diana and the Queen. However, like the Queen, Charlotte also uses nicknames. Her father has heard her call her Mignonette, which means small and delicate in French, while her mother calls her Lottie, a popular abbreviation of Charlotte. The princess is known for her fun, confident nature and is said to love spicy food. She is also often captured telling photographers or her younger brother Prince Louis.

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice saw her with baby Sienna while on holiday in Verbier with her husband and property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The toddler was born on September 18, 2021

While there are no photos of baby Sienna yet, her name still impresses – a tribute to the late Queen. It’s no surprise how close Princess Beatrice was to the Queen. She once said to Hello, ‘I have two role models, my mother and my grandmother. I am very lucky to be related to these two incredible women.”