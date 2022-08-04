How Heat Waves are Changing Tourism in Europe

“That was new,” Mrs. Magee said. “I can’t remember the last time people called and said, ‘Maybe we’ll skip Rome and go for a city that’s more accessible to the beach.’ Or maybe they shortened their travel route in the city and chose to get into the country a little earlier than planned.”

Dolev Azaria, the founder of Azaria Travel, helped a family make a last minute decision to spend the first five days of their vacation in Amsterdam rather than Rome, just to avoid the heat. Other customers canceled their plans for Tuscany and rebooked to Sicily, where they would at least have a Mediterranean breeze.

“The goal is to move a customer from a heat-trapped city to a waterfront environment,” Ms Azaria said. “So places like Copenhagen and Amsterdam have been added, places that our customers might not have chosen originally.”

But Ms Azaria said she has not had full cancellations so far: “There is so much withheld demand. We’re basically condensing two years of travel into this summer.”

Looking ahead to next year, Ms. Azaria is planning an extended summer travel season: “We can already see that summer really extends to the end of September, even to mid-October,” she said.

Travelers who may consider traveling due to extreme heat may find that their cancellation policy offers few refund options. Clients of Jude Vargas, a travel consultant and founder of Pyxis Guideswere concerned about the heat during an upcoming family trip to Portugal but ended up sticking with it.