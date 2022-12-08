How Harry and Meghan’s bombshell documentary could save Netflix

It was eagerly awaited for months, feared by the royals and seen by Harry and Meghan as an opportunity to tell their story.

But can it also save Netflix?

The streaming service has been desperately trying to fight back after a challenging post-pandemic slump that saw more than a million subscribers bleed in the first half of this year.

The first three episodes of the six-part bombshell series titled ‘Harry & Meghan’ were released this morning (Thursday) at 08:00 GMT (03:00 ET).

WHO WILL WIN THE BATTLE FOR NEW SUBSCRIBER IN UK? Maintenance Share of new subscribers (%) Amazon Prime video 25.9% Disney+ 21.5% utilities 11.1% Netflix 4.5% Apple TV+ 9.9% starzplay 1.9% Discovery+ 6.7% BritBox 5.9%

The documentary was thought to be pushed to next year after the Queen’s death in September, but the release suggests the streaming service needs viewers to recoup the multimillion-dollar investment in the couple.

So what does Netflix expect to gain from viewers and subscribers?

Tech and media analyst Paolo Pescatore was optimistic about what the Harry and Meghan documentary could do for the streaming giant’s long-term future.

“The streamer is not dead. The show will cement its leadership position as a must-have streamer in people’s homes,” he told MailOnline.

Netflix hopes the huge anticipation for the show will lead to signups.

“The show is a blockbuster in its own right that will grab the attention of users who haven’t yet subscribed to the streamer.”

He added: “No doubt this will see Netflix finish the year in a much stronger position, building on blockbuster third quarter with recovery of normal service. This is in stark contrast to the first half of the year.

“Significantly, this precludes the move to advertising, which will help broaden the base, business model, and much more.”

Viewing figures from the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB), which the streaming company has now joined, will only be released in a few weeks.

But the show will have to go to great lengths to eclipse terrestrial favorites such as BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, ITV’s Coronation Street and the FIFA World Cup.

Netflix currently accounts for eight per cent of all television viewers in the UK, making the company bigger than Channel 4, Channel 5 and Sky, but still well behind the BBC and ITV.

The top-performing show of the most recent week is the comedy series Wednesday, based on the character from The Addams Family, which was the 38th most watched series with 3.7 million viewers.

But it’s probably a good sign for the streaming giant that irate users complained this morning about the Harry & Meghan documentary crashing and freezing while trying to watch it, perhaps due to the sheer number of people trying to tune in.

There has been a lot of excitement among those wanting to subscribe to Netflix to watch the show

NETFLIX’S ROLLERCOASTER YEAR FOR SUBSCRIBER In July, Netflix announced lost 970,000 subscribers in the second quarter of this year. This is almost five times the amount lost in the first three months of the year (200,000). It’s also a huge drop from the 8.3 million new subscribers added in Q4 2021. But in the third quarter of this year, Netflix reported a gain of 2.4 million subscribers, in a quarter that saw the release of season four of the hit series Stranger Things. Here’s how many subscribers Netflix has gained or lost over the past five quarters: 3rd quarter 2022: Profit 2.4 million 2nd quarter 2022: 970,000 lost 1st quarter 2022: 200,000 lost 4th quarter 2021: Profit 8.3 million 3rd quarter 2021: Profit 4.4 million 2nd quarter 2021: Profit 1.5 million

Viewers are one thing, but subscribers are even more important to Netflix, especially after the launch of its new ad-supported basic plan.

Many people took to Twitter this morning to say they will only subscribe to watch the Harry and Meghan documentary.

One, named Lelly, wrote: ‘I’ve never been interested in subscribing to Netflix because Harry and Meghan did, and I love it.

“Even ‘the Crown’ couldn’t get me to sign up. Only H&M can do it.’

Experts believe Harry & Meghan could reverse the streaming company’s fortunes and potentially help bring in millions of new subscribers.

That’s certainly what Netflix is ​​counting on as well. It has set a goal to attract 4.5 million new subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2022, which runs from October to December.

There’s no breakdown for what would come from just Harry & Meghan, but in terms of the shows that launched in that time frame, the only other big hitters are Wednesday and Season 5 of The Crown.

To put that number in context, in the prior quarter, Netflix welcomed 2.4 million new subscribers, bringing the total to about 223 million paid subscribers worldwide.

Given that that quarter saw the release of the hugely popular Stranger Things Season 4, as well as DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Virgin River’s new series, it’s clear just how much Netflix expects from Harry & Meghan.

And rightly so, considering what the streaming giant must have paid for the voluminous documentary.

The pair were reportedly looking for a deal worth around $100 million (£81 million), with Apple TV+ and Disney+ also interested, as Netflix signed a deal with Harry and Meghan’s production company, Archewell, in September 2020.

At the time, the company was still riding high financially due to an increase in subscriptions from people stuck at home during the Covid pandemic, but a lot has changed since then.

Last week’s best-performing Netflix series is the comedy series Wednesday, based on the character from The Addams Family

Acquiring subscribers is one thing, but what Netflix needs to do next is retain them and avoid the dreaded “churners.”

These are people who sign up briefly but leave shortly afterwards.

The streaming giant accounted for just under one in four churners last quarter, with 45 percent dropping out of the market altogether.

Mr. Pescatore added, “Typically the streamer has a stronger fourth quarter due to seasonality.

The streamer gave an indication of 4.5 million net additions for the fourth quarter. There will be huge disappointment if this is not met in light of the content list for the quarter.

“In previous years, this would easily break down. However, consumer behavior is difficult to predict in light of the cost of living crisis.”