How hair dye is helping conservation of Australian sea lion population

An innovative new project is using human hair dye on Australian sea lions in Carnac and Seal Islands off the coast of Perth to track and learn more about locals.

Edith Cowan University (ECU) is leading the project with marine researchers from the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA), in collaboration with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

The Australian Sea Lion Project (ASL) is part of the Western Australian Marine Science Institution (WAMSI) Westport Marine Science Program.

“The hair dye spots are temporary and perfectly safe, just like hair coloring on a human being, but over a period of about two months we can identify each sea lion and track how often they move between the six swath islands, such as Carnac Island and Seal Island.

“This project also makes it possible to monitor the total numbers that occur in the Perth metropolitan area when the animals are at their peak, which is expected to be around December or January,” said ECU employee Chandra Salgado Kent.

The marking method, which has been applied to other seal and sea lion species elsewhere, is non-invasive and does not harm the animals in any way.

It only takes a few minutes, less than an appointment at the hairdresser!

“A coat of paint is applied to numbers with foam on them, and the numbers are mounted on a plate attached to a long pole, we then press the plate onto the back or side of the sea lions.

Thanks to the poles, we can keep our distance to disturb the sea lions as little as possible’, explains associate professor Salgado Kent.

Tracking via satellite

The use of satellite tags is also being deployed by the expert team, which includes DBCA, ECU and ANU researchers, DBCA and Werribee Open Range Zoo veterinarians, and DBCA and DPIRD sea and wildlife wardens.

“We’re trying to better understand how many sea lions use the area and where they forage,” explains Kelly Waples of DBCA.

“To do this, we will be placing satellite tracking equipment on a small number of sea lions. These tags are a small package that will be discreetly glued to the fur on their backs, just behind their shoulders and will be collected from the sea lions in a few minutes. months before the animals completely molt.”

The satellite tags have already been successfully attached to four sea lions, which are also marked with the hair dye.

Behavior and conservation of sea lion

Male sea lions tend to move between breeding islands around Jurien and retrieval sites in the Perth metro area, and many use the Perth metro area during non-breeding periods.

The satellite trackers help to obtain high-resolution information about where they forage and what habitat is important for them to find and capture their prey.

By understanding which habitats are important, the researchers can better understand how to manage and protect this endangered species, which has declined by more than 60% in the past 40 years.

Simple and effective

The satellite tags are only attached to the animal’s fur with glue.

“This ensures that the animal is not affected by wearing the tag, and we pick up the trackers after a month or two so we can download the high-resolution data from the tag,” said Associate Professor Chandra Salgado Kent.

The ASL hair dye marking and satellite tracking will continue in the coming months, providing the researchers with information about sea lion behavior, movement patterns and numbers in the Perth metropolitan area.

Provided by Edith Cowan University

