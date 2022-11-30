How Hailey Bieber channels Princess Diana with chic workout ensembles

Hailey Bieber has made no secret of the fact that she looks to Princess Diana for style inspiration, and the model even did a copy-cat photo shoot for Vogue Paris in 2019.

But over the years, the 26-year-old has increasingly focused on the royal family’s signature low-key looks when putting together her own casual ensembles.

This week, the starlet once again stepped out in an outfit that sparked a slew of comparisons to Princess Di — but it’s far from the first time she’s taken a leaf out of the royal family’s lookbook.

The late mother of Prince William, 40, and Prince Harry, 38, knew how to pick a look and make it work for her busy royal life, capturing the world’s attention every time she stepped out.

Indeed, the “folk princess” has remained a fashion icon for millions around the world, and many have watched 26-year-old Hailey consistently channel the late royal’s effortless off-duty style.

When it came to Princess Diana, each of her outfits was an event in itself – as proven by the fact that she was able to capture the attention of the world every time she stepped out to work out.

Since becoming a name in the fashion industry, Hailey has also been celebrated for her street style, with the model’s everyday uniform usually consisting of oversized tailored clothes and cycling shorts.

Many beady-eyed fashionistas have noticed the way her casual ensembles draw direct inspiration from Princess Diana — and it’s no coincidence.

Speak against Harper’s Bazaar in August, Hailey gushed about the Princess Diana expressing herself through style despite being one of the most photographed women in the world.

It’s not just Diana’s baggy sweater and cycling shorts combination that the model likes to copy. Hailey (pictured in 2019) also draws inspiration from other looks, including the late royal family’s love of letterman jackets (pictured in 1991)

Hailey (pictured in 2019) has an obvious affinity for lounge and athleisure pieces like sweats, bike shorts and leggings – meaning she easily pulls off the preppy-casual attire that Diana loves (pictured in 1995)

This iconic Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt worn by Diana sold for $53,532 in 2019

Hailey (pictured left in 2021 and right in 2019) especially likes to wear a top or jumper with a graphic print, just like Princess Diana

She began, “I was really inspired by the fact that she was the most watched woman in the world at the time, of all time, and she did what she wanted with her style.

“She really expressed herself through her style, despite being in the position she was in.”

Hailey went on to talk about the media scrutiny and the paparazzi she encounters on a daily basis, continuing, “I get photographed so much that sometimes I feel like I put myself under pressure. If I just put on jeans and a T-shirt, I want it to be cool jeans and a great T-shirt!”

In recent years, Hailey most often wears Princess Diana’s signature baggy pullover sweater, shorts, and chunky running combo.

However, the model often updates the look with oversized sweaters that cover her shorts, or the shorts of leggings instead. Elsewhere, she trades Princess Diana’s trusty sneakers for fluffy sandals.

The model (pictured in November 2022) is also a fan of oversized jackets with large padded shoulders, a look that Princess Diana (pictured in 1996) often saw on her casual outings

Harper’s Bazaar recently praised the way Hailey has worked to make the style her own, stating, “While Bieber’s look is cutting-edge, her approach is ultra old-school. She comes up with different “vibes” (to use her favorite word) for outings and events, whether it’s a vacation in the Northwest or a friend’s wedding.

“Her process is truly fashion icon behavior. It is even reminiscent of Diana, whom Bieber paid tribute to in a magazine shoot in 2019 and who also made informed fashion choices with quirkiness and ease.”

In August 2019, Hailey shared images from her Vogue Paris photoshoot, which was inspired by Princess Diana’s casual style while running errands in London.

Hailey was clearly thrilled to have the chance to step into Princess Diana’s shoes, describing the royal family on Instagram as “amazingly beautiful and iconicly stylish” as she shared footage from the shoot.

“All praise and inspiration to the incredibly beautiful and iconicly stylish Princess Diana, who I’ve looked to for style inspiration for as long as I can remember,” Hailey wrote.

She added: “Thank you for leaving such an iconic fashion and style legacy.”

The model was photographed by Vogue Paris in 2019 for a shoot where she channeled Princess Diana, recreating paparazzi images shot of the royal family in the 1990s

The photo shoot was inspired by photos of Diana in the ’90s, including one of her attending the Guards Polo Club (right)

The footage received mixed reactions online at the time, with some praising the tribute while others claiming the recording is insensitive

The photoshoot covered Princess Diana’s more causal moments from when she was snapped by the paparazzi in the 90s, including a moment where she held her car keys in her mouth while digging in her purse.

Hailey then recreated this look for the photo shoot by also placing car keys between her teeth.

The images appear in an issue of the French magazine

The outfit was then similarly created with biker pants, which Diana was known to wear around town, and an oversized sweatshirt.

She then paired the look with ankle socks and tennis shoes, both of which Diana wore.

For her, Hailey left her short blonde locks messy and pushed back to mirror Princess Diana’s over time.

Another paparazzi photo that Hailey took inspiration from for her shoot with Vogue involved Princess Diana wearing jeans with cowboy boots and an oversized blazer to the Guards Polo Club in Berkshire.

Hailey mirrored the outfit with modern tweaks, but created an overall look similar to Diana’s, even down to the baseball cap.

“I was never a fan of Hailey Bieber until NOW,” one person wrote after seeing the new shoot. “She absolutely kills it in every picture, serve that Princess Diana vibe girl.”

Other people agreed and wrote, “Hailey Bieber Inspired by Princess Diana for Vogue Paris. She’s flawless, it’s unfair.’

Another fan thought it was the “best shoot” Hailey has participated in since the start of her career. “This shoot was so sophisticated and perfect with Princess Diana’s inspiration,” they wrote.

The model isn’t the only one known to channel Princess Diana, as Kate Middleton, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, have often turned to their husband’s late mother for fashion inspiration.