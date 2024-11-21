How Gwyneth Paltrow’s Controversial Comedy Shallow Hal May Have Inspired Her Daughter’s Name Apple

Gwyneth Paltrow shocked the world in 2004 when she and ex-husband Chris Martin named their daughter Apple.

While Paltrow has always maintained that her former Coldplay singer came up with the name, it’s possible there was another source of inspiration behind it.

According to Bobby and Peter Farrelly, who directed Paltrow’s 2001 hit comedy Shallow Hal, Peter’s daughter is also named Apple and was a toddler during filming.

During an interview at The Jess Cagle ShowThe Farrelly brothers were asked about the name.

“You have a daughter who is an up-and-coming actress and I was surprised to see her name is Apple, possibly the original Apple,” co-host Julia Cunningham noted.

‘I was thinking, did that name leak into Gwyneth Paltrow’s brain during Shallow Hal?’

Peter replied: ‘Apple was a baby when we made Shallow Hal. Gwyneth has never given us credit for that!’

In 2004, Paltrow credited her ex-husband for naming Apple.

Gwyneth Paltrow shocked the world in 2004 when she named her daughter Apple (both pictured)

While Paltrow has always maintained that her former Coldplay singer Chris Martin came up with the name, there may be another source of inspiration behind it.

“When we were first pregnant, her father said, ‘If it’s a girl, I think she should be called Apple.’ It sounded so sweet and it conjured up such a lovely image in me, you know?” she told Oprah Winfrey.

“Apples are so sweet and healthy and it’s biblical, and I thought it sounded so beautiful.”

He also addressed the controversy the name generated at the time.

‘I was surprised, because there are people called Rose, Lily, Ivy or June. You know, a lot of pretty nouns,” Paltrow said.

Even though Shallow Hal might inspire her daughter’s name, Paltrow has called it her least favorite movie.

The actress starred alongside Jack Black in the 2001 romantic comedy, in which she played obese woman Rosemary, whom Black’s character, Hal Larson, sees as a slimmer version of herself after being hypnotized.

But Paltrow wasn’t a fan of her own performance in the film, as revealed in a video for Netflix in which she asks her assistant Kevin Keating how well he knows her.

She also said she found it “disturbing” how terribly she was treated when she was heavier.

According to Bobby and Peter Farrelly, who directed Paltrow’s 2001 hit comedy Shallow Hal, Peter’s daughter is also named Apple and was a toddler during filming.

‘Apple was a baby when we made Shallow Hal. Gwyneth has never given us credit for that!’ Peter Farrelly said

After asking him what his “least favorite performance” was, he responded, “I would say it would be Shallow Hal.” Paltrow responded, “Exactly.”

He replied: ‘I’m not sure who told you to do that, but it wasn’t me. I wasn’t there working for you. I’m not here for that.

She laughed and then said, ‘That was before your time.’ Do you see what happened? Disaster.’

Paltrow wore a fat suit to play Rosemary.

She had previously admitted to feeling “humiliated” when she walked through a hotel in that outfit and “no one made eye contact” with her.