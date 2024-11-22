How grief changed Cheryl’s ‘perspective on life’ and taught her to ‘love more’ – as she does all she can to protect Bear after Liam Payne’s death

Cheryl has been privately working through her grief as the world mourns the loss of her ex Liam Payne.

While her romantic relationship with the singer ended in 2018, the couple bonded for life through their son Bear, and Cheryl was said to be “devastated” when she attended Liam’s funeral on Wednesday.

Tragically, Cheryl is no stranger to grief, having lost a childhood friend, budding footballer John Courtney, in 2005 to a heroin overdose and, more recently, her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.

Sarah was 39 years old when she lost her battle with breast cancer in September 2021, leaving her loved ones and fans heartbroken.

Cheryl previously revealed how Sarah’s death ensured she didn’t take any day for granted as she explained how grief had changed her perspective on life.

She told MailOnline last year: “A lot of the conversations we had before she left really created a different perspective for me, and I’ll stick with it.”

“She wasn’t ready to leave and I thought, ‘Well, I’m still here,'” Cheryl explained. ‘I have the gift of life to continue living and I will do so thinking of her. Change many things in your own heart.’

Detailing how Sarah’s death brought her closer to her bandmates Nicola Roberts, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh, she continued: “With the loss and our age, we appreciate and love each other so much more.

“We’ve always loved each other, obviously. But now it’s different, everything has a different depth.”

Cheryl met Sarah two decades ago when they beat several thousand contestants to win a place on ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals.

It was that show that launched Girls Aloud, and the group scored four number one singles and two number one albums.

While Sarah launched an acting career, landing roles in the St Trinian’s films and Coronation Street, Cheryl’s next step was to launch a solo career and later a judging role on The X Factor.

It was there that she met Liam, who, like Cheryl, found fame in a TV band when he was put in One Direction.

While the couple initially crossed paths on the hit talent show in 2008, it wasn’t until 2016 that their relationship began.

Cheryl also lost one of her childhood friends, budding footballer John Courtney (pictured), who died from a heroin overdose in 2005.

The Promise The singer walked behind Liam’s coffin after a moving private service attended by family and a host of stars from the world of music and sport.

In March 2017, the couple welcomed their son Bear, but parenthood caused breakdowns in their relationship that they were unable to overcome and 14 months after Bear’s birth, the couple announced their separation.

The couple remained in each other’s lives while co-parenting their only child before Liam’s tragic death last month.

Liam, who died after falling 45 feet from a third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palmero Hotel in Argentina, was honored by the singer at his funeral on Wednesday.

Cheryl, who was supported by her Girls Alound bandmates Kimberley and Nicola, at the service, is understood to be “terribly sad” about Liam’s death and is dealing with her own grief, while standing strong for his son.

Looking ahead, she will do everything she can to ensure Bear never forgets his father, but on Wednesday the focus was firmly on giving Liam a loving and dignified send-off.

Cheryl, who was seen leaving the service with Liam’s parents, is believed to have helped his family plan the funeral.

Solemn dressed in black for the funeral were Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan, the four men with whom Liam had grown up and with whom he shared his rise to stardom.

Last month, Cheryl paid tribute to Liam in an Instagram post and spoke of her “indescribable pain” when telling Bear that his father had passed away.

Her statement read: “As I try to navigate this momentous event and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time.”

‘I would like to remind everyone that we have lost a human being.

“Liam wasn’t just a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our seven-year-old son.

“A son who now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”