How grandad Bill Murrell shot his son-in-law in the neck at Wahroonga because of his daughter

One day in late October, 2020, Bill Murrell walked into the backyard of his home at Beecroft in Sydney’s north-west carrying a cut-down semi-automatic rifle he kept in the garage.

Murrell would later deny the test firing he conducted into a tree trunk was target practice – he hadn’t used the .22 Ruger for a while and just thought he should try it out.

A few weeks later the then 73-year-old would fit the Ruger with a silencer and laser sight and drive the 10km to Wahroonga to ambush his 49-year-old son-in-law in a barrage of gunfire.

Before shooting ten rounds at his daughter Danielle’s estranged husband Mirko Uskovic that morning, Murrell had lived a quiet life devoted to family.

Daily Mail Australia has pieced together Murrell’s descent from one of Sydney’s leafier suburbs to a cold prison cell, based on documents tendered in court.

Grandfather Bill Murrell donned a hood and mask before he fired ten shots at his son-in-law Mirko Uskovic in a daylight ambush at his home on Sydney’s upper north shore. Murrell is pictured with wife Donna and their four granddaughters

Bill Murrell’s first shot hit Mirk Uskovic in the neck (above) but nine more rounds missed his daughter’s husband. Murrell told police he believed Uskovic had been taking money from his wife’s account after she was diagnosed with motor neurone disease and awarded $1.8million

Murrell’s world changed in June 2019 when Danielle, a mother of four daughters who worked in marketing, was diagnosed with rapid onset motor neurone disease, a terminal illness.

Danielle Uskovic was diagnosed with early onset motor neurone disease in June 2019

Danielle would receive a $1.8million insurance payout as a result of the disease but there were other problems with Mirko, her husband of 22 years.

On September 19, 2020, police attended the marital home in Highlands Avenue, Wahroonga, after reports of an incident.

When officers returned to the address later that day they found 41 cannabis plants under the house.

Mirko, a part-time window cleaner, claimed the plants belonged to both him and Danielle and were being grown for medicinal purposes for his wife.

[Mirko would plead guilty to cultivating prohibited plants and be sentenced to a 14-month community correction order].

Later than month Danielle left Highlands Avenue with the couple’s youngest child and moved in with her parents at Beecroft.

Mirko Uskovic managed to disarm his father-in-law, who he did not recognise until a mask fell from his face. He then repeatedly punched and kicked Bill Murrell him in the face to keep him down. Murrell (above) suffered a fractured collarbone, nose and eye socket

Wahroonga, one of Sydney’s most prestigious suburbs, is on the city’s upper north shore. Danielle and Mirko Uskovic lived at 25 Highlands Avenue with their four daughters

Murrell would tell detectives Mirko had ‘virtually kicked her out’ out her house, according to an agreed statement of facts tendered in court.

The same document states Mirko had been ‘siphoning’ money out of Danielle’s account since he learnt she was unwell – taking $10,000 to $20,000 at at time for a total of $100,000.

Danielle paid Mirko $350,000 to vacate the Highlands Avenue property and he was supposed to be out by 4pm on November 12, the 18th birthday of the couple’s oldest child.

The day before that deadline Murrell drove to Highlands Avenue and walked into the front yard wearing a high-visibility vest and black face covering.

When Mirko opened the door about 2pm he did not recognise his father-in-law – who was carrying something in front of him – as the man who turned and left the property.

Murrell fitted a laser sight and silencer to this shortened semi-automatic Ruger .22 rifle which he concealed in a blue blanket. He used the weapon in a daylight ambush on his son-in-law

Mirko Uskovic had been loading belongings in his Kia Carnival (above, with boot open) when his father-in-law opened fire. Police have placed markers where they located spent cartridges

Mirko warned the three children still living with him about what he had seen because they would be alone when he left the house.

The next day Murrell returned to Highlands Avenue about 9.30am and parked his Holden Captiva five doors down from his daughter and son-in-law’s place.

He was wearing a high-visibility vest over a black hooded jumper, sunglasses, black gloves and a face mask.

Mirko had been ferrying belongings from the house to his black Kia Carnival which was parked in the carport next to a white Ford Focus.

About 10am, Murrell walked down the driveway, through the carport and towards the backyard with the Ruger concealed under a blue blanket and a seven-shot .22 Harrington & Richardson revolver in his pocket.

Bill Murrell’s wife Donna is pictured with a friend outside Hornsby Local Court after one of her husband unsuccessfully applied for bail. He has pleaded guilty to shooting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will be sentenced in August

As Mirko walked out the front door and made his way to the Kia, Murrell swung around, raised the Ruger and opened fire from 3 to 4m away on his son-in-law.

When the first shot hit Mirko on the right side of the neck he yelled out, ‘Somebody help me!’ Murrell tried to get closer by walking around the vehicle between them but Mirko circled the car as he sought cover.

As Murrell kept firing shots – which all missed – Mirko picked up a long metal window-cleaning pole on the floor of the carport to defend himself.

Neighbour Scott Kirby heard Mirko’s yelling and arrived on the scene to find the pair standing on opposite sides of the Ford Focus. Murrell was moving around the car towards Mirko, who shouted out: ‘Call the police, he’s got a gun’.

Mirko Uskovic used a window-cleaning pole visible in the bottom left of this picture to fight off his father-in-law while he shot at him. Numbered markers show where bullet casings were found

Stickers show where four of Murrell’s bullets lodged in the car port of his daughter and son-in-law’s Wahroonga home. Murrell told police he was only trying to scare Mirko Uskovic

As Kirby left to call police Murrell fired five or six more bullets which missed Mirko. When he lowered the weapon Mirko struck him in the face with the pole, knocking him to the ground and forcing him to drop the rifle.

Mirko then ran to his attacker and began punching and kicking him in an effort to keep him on the ground. The revolver fell from Murrell’s pocket and when his face mask came off Mirko finally recognised his father-in-law.

Each time Murrell attempted to regain his feet Mirko kicked him in the face and said, ‘Stay down’. Mirko kept calling for help and grabbed the revolver from Murrell who sustained fractures to his right eye socket, right collar bone and nose.

Police arrived and Mirko dropped the revolver when told to. Murrell was arrested and asked what happened by a detective senior constable.

‘My daughter has a problem with him,’ Murrell said. ‘They’ve separated and I was asked to come in, he’s moving out at 10, uh, 4 o’clock this evening… ‘

Murrell went to confront his son-in-law with this a seven-shot .22 Harrington & Richardson revolver in his pocket. The weapon fell out onto the ground during the pair’s struggle

Police carry a brown paper evidence evidence bag containing the Ruger rifle after the shooting in Highlands Avenue, Wahroonga, on November 12, 2020

Murrell then claimed it was Mirko who had attacked him. ‘When I was getting the best of him he started screaming, and I’m nearly 75, he got the best of me,’ he said.

Detective: ‘So he did this to you, is that what you just said?’

Murrell: ‘Oh yep.’

Detective: ‘And what have you done to him?’

Murrell: ‘Nothing. There’s isn’t even a mark on him.’

Forensic officers found ten spent bullet casings at the scene after Mirko and Murrell were both taken to Royal North Shore Hospital. Four bullet holes were located in the brick wall of the car port.

Murrell had two bullet cases in his pocket and a single .22 cartridge was found in his Captiva, as well as 13.1 grams of cannabis in a resealable bag.

Murrell claimed it was Uskovic who had attacked him. ‘When I was getting the best of him he started screaming, and I’m nearly 75, he got the best of me,’ he said. The house is pictured

Murrell said he bought the Ruger rifle between 18 months and two years before he ambushed his son-in-law. The rifle is pictured inside a blue blanket at the scene next to a revolver

A search of his Beecroft home uncovered a .22 lever-action Winchester rifle, several boxes of ammunition and two silencers, one of which was inoperable.

Detectives began interviewing Murrell in his hospital bed about 4pm – the time Mirko had been due to leave the Highlands Avenue house.

It was then he claimed Mirko had kicked his daughter out of her own home and had been taking money from her account. He said he had been ‘pretty irate’.

Murrell told police he had gone to Highlands Avenue to ‘see that everything was OK’, to ensure Mirko did not take anything from the house that was not his, to ‘scare’ him, and to tell him to ‘back off’.

He had loaded the Ruger’s ten-shot magazine before he left home and attached the laser sight because his eyesight was poor but it was not properly aligned.

He denied he had attempted to disguise himself and said he had not taken his mobile phone with him because he was ‘an old school bloke’ who only used it to make calls.

This Winchester Model 9422 XTR .22 lever-action rifle was found at Bill Murrell’s Beecroft home. He told police the rifle belonged to a friend and he was considering buying it

‘The offender went to confront the victim but when the victim saw him the victim started chasing the offender and attacking him with a long metal pole,’ the statement of facts said.

‘The offender had been holding the rifle in his arms, pointing down towards the ground, but when he was attacked by the victim he pointed the rifle at the victim and fired half a dozen times in response.

‘He thinks he missed, he does not recall seeing the laser pointer dot on the victim and he did not have a clue where the bullets he fired went.’

Murrell later claimed the rifle had initially discharged when Mirko threw a pillow at him and his finger had jerked on the trigger.

‘It was only after this that the victim got the steel pole and started attacking the offender, which led to the offender firing off half a dozen shots at him,’ the statement of facts said.

Murrell said he did not know what harm he might cause but denied one of his bullets could have killed Mirko. ‘I thought it just going off would have scared him and I would have taken off’

Murrell had then fired four to five more rounds to ‘scare the hell out of him’ and admitted, ‘Look, more than likely the first one might have struck [Mirko] I don’t know to quite honest.’

‘He wanted to scare the victim because he was “relentless with my daughter” and he wanted to stop the victim from trying to get money off her,’ the statement of facts said.

‘He admitted that he didn’t say anything to that effect to the victim, but that was his intention in shooting at him.’

Murrell said he did not know what harm he might cause but denied one of his bullets could have killed Mirko. ‘I thought it just going off would have scared him and I would have taken off.’

When asked whether he had pursued Mirko while he was firing at him, Murrell said, ‘Ah, no not really’. He had not been trying to improve his position to make clearer shots

When asked whether he had pursued Mirko while he was firing at him, Murrell said, ‘Ah, no not really’. He had not been trying to improve his position to make clearer shots.

‘If I stayed in one place I’d be, you know, at the close range I could have really hurt him,’ he said. ‘I mean, I could have really hurt him if I wanted to.’

He had gone to Highlands Avenue the day before the shooting to check if anything had been taken out of the house without his daughter’s knowledge. That afternoon he had only been carrying a bag of tools, not a firearm.

On that occasion, Murrell had seen Mirko was growing cannabis, which made him ‘pretty angry’ as his granddaughters lived there, but that had nothing to do with the shooting.

Police found two silencers and several boxes of ammunition at Murrell’s home. He has pleaded guilty to a raft of firearm offences. The silencers are pictured below boxes of bullets

Murrell had not held a firearm licence for years. He had bought the Ruger at least 18 months ago and the Winchester belonged to a mate.

William Terence Murrell, now 75, was originally charged with shooting with intent to murder but pleaded guilty to shooting at a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He has also admitted possessing a prohibited drug and a range of weapons offences including possessing an unauthorised pistol and prohibited firearm.

Mirko Uskovic has not been charged with any offence of dishonesty and Daily Mail Australia does not suggest he took his wife’s money, only that Murrell alleged to police that he had.

Murrell is due to be sentenced in the New South Wales District Court in August.

