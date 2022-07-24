How good is YOUR geography knowledge? Tricky 24-question quiz will put you to the test
A tricky new 24-question quiz has been created to test players’ geographic skills.
The challenge has been shared on the US-based trivia platform Quizlywhere players are questioned about islands, seas and populations.
Creators claim that if you can get 75 percent or more in this tricky quiz, you are a very knowledgeable person.
So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers below.
1.
2.
- Northern Ireland
- Scotland
- Greenland
- England
3.
- South America
- Africa
- Asia
- Europe
4.
5.
- North America
- Asia
- South America
- Africa
6.
- Cape
- Delta
- Caldera
- Confluence
7.
- latitude
- Longitude
- Prime Meridian
- Equator
8.
- Karachi
- Lahore
- Islamabad
- Quetta
9.
- Antigua
- Mont-Saint-Michel
- Baffin Island
- Borneo
10.
- Arabian sea
- East China Sea
- Sea of Vietnam
- Sea of Japan
11.
- Kathmandu
- Timbuktu
- Thimphu
- Budapest
12.
- Tokyo
- Baghdad
- Manila
- Mumbai
13.
- Wales
- Ireland
- Scotland
- England
14.
- Portugal
- Vatican CITY
- Spain
- Italy
15.
- Uluru, in Colorado, USA
- Uluru, in Kenya
- Uluru, in Uganda
- Uluru in Australia
16.
- India
- Russia
- Saudi Arabia
- Argentina
17.
- Shield
- Steppe
- shore
- Strait
18.
- Halifax
- Toronto
- Edmonton
- Ottawa
19.
- The Leaning Tower Of Pisa
- Hanging Gardens of Babylon
- Great Pyramid of Giza
- Temple of Artemis
20.
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Taiwan
- Thailand
21.
- Ceylon
- Abyssinia
- Persia
- Zaire
22.
- Eritrea
- Somalia
- Ethiopia
- Djibouti
23.
- South America
- South Africa
- The Caribbean
- The Pacific ocean
24.
- Burkina Faso
- Lesotho
- Somalia
- Namibia
ANSWERS
1. 50
2. Greenland
3. Europe
4. WHERE
5. Africa
6. Confluence
7. Longitude
8. Karachi
9. Mont-Saint-Michel
10. Sea of Vietnam
11. Kathmandu
12. Manila
13. England
14. Vatican CITY
15. Uluru in Australia
16. Russia
17. Steppe
18. Ottawa
19. The Leaning Tower Of Pisa
20. Thailand
21. Ceylon
22. Ethiopia
23. The Caribbean
24. Lesotho