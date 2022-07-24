WhatsNew2Day
How good is YOUR geography knowledge? Tricky 24-question quiz will put you to the test 

A 24-question geography quiz puts your Earth knowledge to the test

  Shared on the American trivia platform Quizly, it covers a range of topics from sea to land
  The creator says many people will struggle to get a score above 75 percent
  • The creator says many people will struggle to get a score above 75 percent

A tricky new 24-question quiz has been created to test players’ geographic skills.

The challenge has been shared on the US-based trivia platform Quizlywhere players are questioned about islands, seas and populations.

Creators claim that if you can get 75 percent or more in this tricky quiz, you are a very knowledgeable person.

A 24-question geography quiz will put your Earth knowledge to the test. Shared on the American trivia platform Quizly, it covers a range of topics from sea to land

So, how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers below.

1.

2.

  • Northern Ireland
  • Scotland
  • Greenland
  • England

3.

  • South America
  • Africa
  • Asia
  • Europe

4.

5.

  • North America
  • Asia
  • South America
  • Africa

6.

  • Cape
  • Delta
  • Caldera
  • Confluence

7.

  • latitude
  • Longitude
  • Prime Meridian
  • Equator

8.

  • Karachi
  • Lahore
  • Islamabad
  • Quetta

9.

  • Antigua
  • Mont-Saint-Michel
  • Baffin Island
  • Borneo

10.

  • Arabian sea
  • East China Sea
  • Sea of ​​Vietnam
  • Sea of ​​Japan

11.

  • Kathmandu
  • Timbuktu
  • Thimphu
  • Budapest

12.

  • Tokyo
  • Baghdad
  • Manila
  • Mumbai

13.

  • Wales
  • Ireland
  • Scotland
  • England

14.

  • Portugal
  • Vatican CITY
  • Spain
  • Italy

15.

  • Uluru, in Colorado, USA
  • Uluru, in Kenya
  • Uluru, in Uganda
  • Uluru in Australia

16.

  • India
  • Russia
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Argentina

17.

  • Shield
  • Steppe
  • shore
  • Strait

18.

  • Halifax
  • Toronto
  • Edmonton
  • Ottawa

19.

  • The Leaning Tower Of Pisa
  • Hanging Gardens of Babylon
  • Great Pyramid of Giza
  • Temple of Artemis

20.

  • Singapore
  • Malaysia
  • Taiwan
  • Thailand

21.

  • Ceylon
  • Abyssinia
  • Persia
  • Zaire

22.

  • Eritrea
  • Somalia
  • Ethiopia
  • Djibouti

23.

  • South America
  • South Africa
  • The Caribbean
  • The Pacific ocean

24.

  • Burkina Faso
  • Lesotho
  • Somalia
  • Namibia

ANSWERS

1. 50

2. Greenland

3. Europe

4. WHERE

5. Africa

6. Confluence

7. Longitude

8. Karachi

9. Mont-Saint-Michel

10. Sea of ​​Vietnam

11. Kathmandu

12. Manila

13. England

14. Vatican CITY

15. Uluru in Australia

16. Russia

17. Steppe

18. Ottawa

19. The Leaning Tower Of Pisa

20. Thailand

21. Ceylon

22. Ethiopia

23. The Caribbean

24. Lesotho

