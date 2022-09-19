WhatsNew2Day
How good is YOUR general knowledge?

How good is YOUR general knowledge? Tricky 25 question quiz designed ‘to stop people from passing’ will put you to the test

  • A difficult quiz with 25 questions will definitely put your world knowledge to the test
  • Shared on US trivia platform Quizly, it covers world knowledge
  • Creators claim the quiz is designed to prevent people from passing

By Ellen Coughlan for Mailonline

Published: 07:03, 19 September 2022 | Up to date: 07:06, 19 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

A new 25-question quiz is designed to test players’ general knowledge.

The challenge was shared on US-based trivia platform Quizlywith topics ranging from religion to geography.

Creators claim the quiz is designed to prevent people from passing, meaning the questions are particularly difficult.

So how many can you answer? Scroll down to take the test, then check your answers at the bottom.

A new 25 question general knowledge quiz has been designed to test players' knowledge - So how many can you answer?
A new 25 question general knowledge quiz has been designed to test players' knowledge - So how many can you answer?

A new 25 question general knowledge quiz has been designed to test players’ knowledge – So how many can you answer?

1.

1663569325 688 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569325 688 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Italy

Latvia

Monaco

Denmark

2.

1663569326 279 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569326 279 How good is YOUR general knowledge

King’s Peak

Denali

Mount Logan

Mount Saint Elias

3.

1663569327 99 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569327 99 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Old Bailey

Tower of London

London Eye

Buckingham Palace

4.

1663569328 599 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569328 599 How good is YOUR general knowledge

120

6

24

60

5.

1663569329 51 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569329 51 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Denmark

Netherlands

Norway

Algeria

6.

1663569331 660 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569331 660 How good is YOUR general knowledge

prime minister

Chairman

Chancellor

King or Queen

7.

1663569332 813 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569332 813 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Twelve

Five

Ten

Eight

8.

1663569333 352 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569333 352 How good is YOUR general knowledge

He gets too angry

He never wears pants

They cannot understand him

He swears in their language

9.

1663569334 225 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569334 225 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Cabbage

Brussel sprouts

Parsnip

Mushrooms

10.

1663569336 638 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569336 638 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Bethlehem

Gethsemane

Jerusalem

Nazareth

11.

1663569337 760 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569337 760 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Kinkajou

Panda Bear

Koala bear

Sun bear

12.

1663569338 847 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569338 847 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Right

False

13.

1663569340 827 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569340 827 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Baklava

Turkish delights

Mochi

Marzipan

14.

1663569341 231 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569341 231 How good is YOUR general knowledge

United States

Canada

China

Russia

15.

1663569342 918 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569342 918 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Incorrect

Correct

16.

1663569343 667 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569343 667 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Canada

New Zealand

South Africa

Germany

17.

1663569345 106 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569345 106 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Right

False

18.

1663569346 608 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569346 608 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Summit

Strait

Slough

Stalactite

19.

1663569347 412 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569347 412 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Right

False

20.

1663569349 341 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569349 341 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Harrison

John

George

Albert

21.

1663569350 416 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569350 416 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Joule

Decibels

Hertz

Amps

22.

1663569352 157 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569352 157 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Prune

Adamantium

Vibranium

Carbonite

23.

1663569354 164 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569354 164 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Woodpecker

Moth

Dove

Hummingbird

24.

1663569356 777 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569356 777 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Mary Cassatt

Frida Kahlo

Artemisia Gentileschi

Georgia O’Keeffe

25.

1663569359 132 How good is YOUR general knowledge
1663569359 132 How good is YOUR general knowledge

Ex

Yotta

Peta

Zetta


Now check your answers!

1. Italy

2. Denali

3. Old Bailey

4. 6

5. Denmark

6. King or Queen

7. Twelve

8. He never wears pants

9. Mushrooms

10. Bethlehem

11. Sun bear

12. True

13. Turkish delights

14. Canada

15. Correct

16. Germany

17. False

18. Stalactite

19. False

20. Albert

21. Hertz

22. Vibranium

23. Hummingbird

24. Frida Kahlo

25. Peta

