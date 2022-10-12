WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


How good is your general knowledge? Brain-bending quiz tests science, geography and maths skills

Australia
By Jacky

Brain-bending general knowledge quiz will test your chemistry, food and biology skills – so can YOU get the perfect score?

  • A general knowledge quiz with 24 questions will test you on a variety of topics
  • Shared on the American platform Quizly, covers everything from geography to science
  • Creator says players have been struggling to achieve 100% – but can you do it?

By Eve Tawfick For Mailonline

Published: 07:33, 12 October 2022 | Up to date: 07:49, 12 October 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A difficult 24-question quiz designed to put your general knowledge to the ultimate test.

The challenge, shared on US-based trivia platform Quizlycovers topics including geography, food and chemistry.

The creators claim that only those with a strong trivia background – also known as a ‘mixed knowledge Brainiac’ – will be able to score high.

According to the test’s sponsors, 18 out of 24 is considered a ‘good score’.

So how many questions can you answer? Scroll down to take the test and check your answers at the bottom.

A tricky new 24-question quiz is designed to test players' general knowledge (stock image)

A tricky new 24-question quiz is designed to test players’ general knowledge (stock image)

1.

1665557992 240 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557992 240 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

2.

1665557992 307 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557992 307 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • The infrared light kills the bacteria in the body
  • The ultraviolet rays convert skin oil into vitamin D
  • The pigment cells in the skin are stimulated and give a healthy tan

3.

1665557992 387 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557992 387 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • Trinidad
  • Barbados
  • Bahamas
  • Cuba

4.

1665557992 610 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557992 610 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • Italy
  • Poland
  • Norway
  • Croatia

5.

1665557993 881 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557993 881 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

6.

1665557993 487 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557993 487 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

7.

1665557993 215 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557993 215 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • Sugar
  • Nicotine
  • Fat
  • Caffeine

8.

1665557994 728 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557994 728 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

9.

1665557994 945 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557994 945 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

10.

1665557994 447 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557994 447 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • 212 degrees Fahrenheit
  • 0 degrees Fahrenheit
  • 100 degrees Fahrenheit
  • 32 degrees Fahrenheit

11.

1665557995 18 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557995 18 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • South Africa
  • Namibia
  • Zimbabwe
  • Botswana

12.

1665557995 40 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557995 40 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • The scale
  • Trapezium
  • Right
  • Straight leg

13.

1665557995 836 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557995 836 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • The Irish War of Independence
  • Irish potato famine
  • The problems

14.

1665557995 118 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557995 118 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • Domestic pig
  • Meishan Pig
  • Black Slavic pig
  • Wild boar

15.

1665557996 396 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557996 396 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • The Olympus
  • Mount Fiji
  • K2
  • Mount Rushmore

16.

1665557996 232 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557996 232 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • The fog
  • Animal cemetery
  • Evil hotel
  • THAT

17.

1665557996 313 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557996 313 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • Forrest Dodging
  • Forrest Skipping
  • Forrest jumps

18.

1665557996 921 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557996 921 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

19.

1665557997 87 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557997 87 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • upper right
  • Bottom left
  • upper right
  • Bottom right

20.

1665557997 833 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557997 833 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • Ara
  • Lovebird
  • African gray parrot
  • Norwegian blue parrot

21.

1665557997 413 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557997 413 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • Money talks
  • Burning my fingers
  • Draws a blank
  • Hear it through the grapevine

22.

1665557997 673 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557997 673 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • Siren
  • Phoenix
  • Pull on
  • Basilisk

23.

1665557998 94 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557998 94 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

  • Russia
  • Belarus
  • Turkey
  • Kazakhstan

24.

1665557998 306 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

1665557998 306 How good is your general knowledge Brain bending quiz tests science

Quiz answers

1. Hydrogen

2. The ultraviolet rays convert skin oil into vitamin D

3. Barbados

4. Italy

5. True

6. Fourth

7. Caffeine

8. Dog

9. Red

10. 32 degrees Fahrenheit

11. South Africa

12. Scale

13. Irish potato famine

14. Wild boar

15. Olympus

16. The shining one

17. Front Bouncing

18. T rue

19. Bottom right

20. African gray parrot

21. Draws a blank

22. Siren

23. Kazakhstan

24. Nine

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More