How good is your general knowledge? Brain-bending quiz tests science, geography and maths skills

A difficult 24-question quiz designed to put your general knowledge to the ultimate test.

The challenge, shared on US-based trivia platform Quizlycovers topics including geography, food and chemistry.

The creators claim that only those with a strong trivia background – also known as a ‘mixed knowledge Brainiac’ – will be able to score high.

According to the test’s sponsors, 18 out of 24 is considered a ‘good score’.

So how many questions can you answer? Scroll down to take the test and check your answers at the bottom.

A tricky new 24-question quiz is designed to test players’ general knowledge (stock image)

1.

2.

The infrared light kills the bacteria in the body

The ultraviolet rays convert skin oil into vitamin D

The pigment cells in the skin are stimulated and give a healthy tan

3.

Trinidad

Barbados

Bahamas

Cuba

4.

Italy

Poland

Norway

Croatia

5.

6.

7.

Sugar

Nicotine

Fat

Caffeine

8.

9.

10.

212 degrees Fahrenheit

0 degrees Fahrenheit

100 degrees Fahrenheit

32 degrees Fahrenheit

11.

South Africa

Namibia

Zimbabwe

Botswana

12.

The scale

Trapezium

Right

Straight leg

13.

The Irish War of Independence

Irish potato famine

The problems

14.

Domestic pig

Meishan Pig

Black Slavic pig

Wild boar

15.

The Olympus

Mount Fiji

K2

Mount Rushmore

16.

The fog

Animal cemetery

Evil hotel

THAT

17.

Forrest Dodging

Forrest Skipping

Forrest jumps

18.

19.

upper right

Bottom left

upper right

Bottom right

20.

Ara

Lovebird

African gray parrot

Norwegian blue parrot

21.

Money talks

Burning my fingers

Draws a blank

Hear it through the grapevine

22.

Siren

Phoenix

Pull on

Basilisk

23.

Russia

Belarus

Turkey

Kazakhstan

24.