How global COVID-19 pandemic restrictions shed light on the relationship between transportation and air pollution

As some 4 billion people around the world closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic — cutting their travels by more than half — the skies in the once cloudy city began to clear up with air pollution.

For governments around the world, public health responses at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic have included restricting movement to reduce disease transmission. While these restrictions were effective in dampening the number of cases, they also significantly reduced air pollution.

For a brief period the world enjoyed a blue sky.

However, similar to the phenomenon linked to the global financial crisis, the miracle of clean air was short-lived as the world was on its way back to recovery.

In the case of COVID-19, air pollution levels rebounded sharply when those lockdowns were lifted. In many cases it got even worse, depending on the predominant mode of transport in different countries.

Many people who want to maintain social distancing in cities around the world avoided public transport instead swap their train and tram rides for more polluting car journeys.

Even the trips avoided by employees who were able to switch to working from home were often offset by increased home deliveries or leisure trips outside of work.

In an effort to get things back to normal as soon as possible after the pandemic, governments like that of the US have given their citizens incentives and encouraged workplaces to reopen in an effort to “return to normal”.

But this return to normalcy missed an important opportunity to capture the pollution reduction achieved and increase the associated population and public health benefits.

Each year, an estimated 4.2 million people die prematurely from exposure to pollutants such as particulate matter (PM 2.5 ). These are inhalable particles that are so small that they cannot be seen with the naked eye and are emitted during the combustion of fossil fuels.

Animated map of global NO2 anomalies in 2020. Blue indicates reductions above normally expected levels (i.e. if the pandemic had not occurred), while red indicates increased pollution levels above this baseline. Credit: Dr Kerry Nice

An additional 250,000 people are estimated to die prematurely from exposure to ozone (O 3 ), which is formed when pollutants emitted by cars and power plants react in the presence of sunlight.

Given the urgency of pollution-related health problems, our new study is published in: Research into atmospheric pollution highlights the impact of pandemic restrictions – and reduced human mobility in general – on air pollution.

While previous studies have presented case studies on pandemic air quality in a number of countries or a selection of cities, this study analyzed air pollution data from a collection of more than 700 cities (all cities for which this data was available) around the world.

Using data on weather patterns and past pollution levels, we learned machine learning models — these are programs that can find patterns or make decisions based on previously unseen data — to predict what pollution levels in each individual city would be like if the pandemic hadn’t happened. occurred.

Using this comprehensive sample of cities, our machine learning-based analysis shows what can be achieved in each city – and globally – by the changes in transport patterns during lockdowns.

Our research showed that cities in China, Europe and India saw large declines in nitrogen dioxide (NO.) 2 ) and PM 2.5 – two pollutants strongly associated with fossil fuel burning and car use – matching the pandemic severity levels, including the reduction of mobility.

As the graphs show, NO 2 levels (and to a lesser extent PM 2.5 levels) decreased around February/March 2020. For comparison: NO 2 levels in Italy did not change until March or April of that year.

Ozone (O 3 ) levels rose in the first half of 2020, with the atmospheric chemical reactions creating ozone driven by the reductions in NO 2 . However, levels fell below normal levels during the northern hemisphere summer months when O 3 levels normally peak.

Countries such as China and India had the greatest reduction of particulate matter in the air. This is especially important as these two countries face some of the most serious health impacts from air pollution – together accounting for more than half of the world’s PMs. 2.5 exposure-related deaths.

The pandemic has provided a natural experiment to understand the relationship between modes of transport and air pollution. To deliver on some of the promise we saw during the rapid decline in pollution caused by the pandemic, cities could seek to transform mobility through active and pollution-free transportation.

The mobility changes in 2020 have given us the opportunity to explore how our use of transportation systems contributes to pollution.

For example, New York City and Tokyo saw a commensurate drop in pollution as mobility halted for all modes of transportation during the first wave of COVID.

However, upon opening after the initial shutdown, New York City’s mobility largely returned through private motor vehicle rides — far more than previous baselines, with public transportation never returning to normal. Meanwhile, in Tokyo, both public transport use and car traffic recovered at more equal speeds.

Cities such as Brussels, Rome and Paris have jointly built 250 kilometers of new cycle paths as part of post-pandemic transport plans. Australian cities have yet to do the same – there is certainly no shortage of demand for cycling infrastructure.

Post-pandemic, weekly volumes of cycling on cycle paths increased 140 percent on the South Perth Foreshore, 165 percent on the Outer Harbor Greenway in Adelaide and a whopping 169 percent on the Bay Trail in Brighton in Victoria.

Creating bike lanes, along with providing other modes of transportation, such as ride-sharing, gives cities a way to lower emissions. People who can work from home should do so, eliminating the daily commute altogether.

If governments want to protect their populations from pollution-induced illness and death, they will need to create alternative transportation systems that are not geared towards private car journeys.

Only then will our “new normal” allow us to enjoy clear skies and a longer life.

