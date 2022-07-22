How Georgia Stanway went from the shadows to the limelight for England on eve of Euro 2022

There was a time when Georgia Stanway’s versatility worked against her in the England quarterfinals.

An injury crisis at Manchester City saw the attacking midfielder shift to right-back for the better part of three months.

She also played a match as a left back and there was even one match where she was listed as a reserve goalkeeper, so she was willing to do a job for her team.

Georgia Stanway (right) scored England’s winner against Spain on Wednesday night

English manger Sarina Wiegman has helped Stanway to perform at her best at the European Championship

But those months out of position affected her playing time for England. After the start of Sarina Wiegman’s first game last September, Stanway remained on the bench for the next four games.

For a long time it looked like she would struggle to make her way to the base for the European Championship.

But a strong end to the season, back in her favorite attacking midfield role, has seen her move up the pecking order, starting six of the last eight games before the curtain fell to Austria.

But there was a question mark over whether she would start that opening game at Old Trafford.

Stanway was expected to compete with Ella Toone, but Fran Kirby’s return to fitness created additional competition and Wiegman had preferred the Chelsea forward in the No. 10 role before being sidelined.

There’s a good chance Stanway would have been left on the bench for that match in Austria if the England boss hadn’t changed his mind at the last minute.

Stanway could have been left out on the England side, but for a late shot at Wiegman’s heart

Wiegman had preferred Leah Williamson to Keira Walsh in midfield until the final warm-up against Switzerland.

Williamson hinted that she was more comfortable in defence, where she plays for Arsenal, so Wiegman pushed back her captaincy, leaving a space next to Walsh.

This time, Stanway’s versatility worked in her favor. She was the natural choice to step into the deeper midfield role and she did an excellent job – the task of interrupting play and letting Walsh spray the ball between defense and attack.

It can often be a thankless job, but she hasn’t looked back since her player-of-the-match display against Austria.

Stanway is only 23 years old, but shows maturity beyond her years.

On Wednesday, she came of age with another impressive display and a match-winning goal to send the Lionesses through to the semi-finals.

There is no doubt that she has grown both as a player and as a person under Wiegman’s leadership.

One of Stanway’s criticisms before the European Championship was her tendency to fly recklessly into tackles. She was sent off for a brash challenge in the Manchester derby last season and was shamefully targeted by abusive trolls on social media.

Stanway had a frustrating time at Manchester City for a positive end to the season

The 23-year-old leaves City for Bayern Munich ahead of the new football season

“Anyone who knows me knows that I am passionate and competitive,” Stanway said in October.

“There was absolutely no malicious intent. I made a mistake and I hope everyone can accept my apology, but I shouldn’t log onto social media and expose myself to all kinds of abusive messages.”

Stanway’s aggression has often been mistaken for malice, which is not the case. She’s not much of a player, she just wants to win the ball back.

It was a problem Steven Gerrard had in his younger days before he mastered the art of channeling aggression, something Stanway is now beginning to do.

She came into the faces of Spain on Wednesday night and disrupted their possession with miserly fouls. Spain had its own argy-bargy tactics, but Stanway fared better.

She showed her class with a long lasting effort for England to forward them to Brighton

Stanway explained her role in the quarterfinals, saying, “Just the guts, the dirty work, getting the ball, putting in the tackles, making sure they challenge their decision-making and make them uncomfortable.”

But she is also a gifted technical player and, as we saw on Wednesday, capable of scoring anywhere, anytime.

She left City as their all-time top goalscorer after sealing a transfer to Bayern Munich in June.

“Georgia Stanway Ballaaaaa,” England and West Ham midfielder Declan Rice tweeted Wednesday night. Rice, who played a similar role to Stanway at last year’s European Championship – albeit without a spectacular goal – was one of several Three Lions players who came into contact with Wiegman’s side.

Stanway was harassed full-time by her teammates as the England team celebrated their win

“We’ve also gotten a few messages from the guys who just support us, wish us all the time and say they’re coming to the next game,” Stanway said.

“We’ve been getting certain messages from Declan Rice, just the guys who were involved last year. They give us tips on momentum, to move it forward.

‘You get fragments of what’s happening outside and the support. We see it in the stadiums when everyone is on their feet, everyone joins in when we attack, defend, everyone cheers us on.’

Stanway had the crowd in Brighton on their feet on Wednesday and there are now no doubts about her starting place. She is the beating heart of England’s midfield and will be key if they want to advance to the final.