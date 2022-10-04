How to get to Fruit Bat Falls: The oasis in Cape York travellers are adding to their bucket lists

Travelers say the long and bumpy drive to the breathtaking falls is worth it

Australian travelers are adding a spectacular natural pool and pristine blue water waterfall in Far North Queensland to their travel bucket lists.

Tucked away in the bush not far from the northernmost point of Australia, Fruit Bat Falls is a refreshing oasis for adventurers exploring the Jardine River National Park in Cape York.

Eliot Creek’s headwaters cascade over a spectacular rock formation to create Fruit Bats Falls into a huge crystal clear pool, ideal for swimming.

While the secluded swimming hole is a popular destination for Cape York guests, its large water can accommodate large crowds to have their own space.

Above the falls are a series of natural plunge pools to cool off in, and guests don’t have to worry about the local wildlife as the water is crocodile-free.

Fruit Bat Falls is a rewarding sight for those who venture down the short and easy but hot and dusty 400 meter course along a boardwalk from the guest car park.

The start of the seafront is not easy to find and travelers will have to endure a long and bumpy drive along the Old Telegraph Track for more than 100km.

But those who have experienced the magic of Fruit Bat Falls say it’s “well worth” the trip.

“Well, after a hard day on the road, it was just what the doctor ordered,” said one person.

‘Holy moly, what a breathtaking place to chill in such an unforgiving landscape,’ read another.

‘If this place is not on your bucket list, then you need to update your list. A truly magical place, said another.