How to get to Fruit Bat Falls: The oasis in Cape York travellers are adding to their bucket lists
Travelers drive hundreds of kilometers to visit this ‘stunning’ Australian waterfall and crystal clear oasis: ‘This is a must’
- A stunning bush oasis in Far North Queensland attracts hundreds of tourists
- Fruit Bat Falls is located in the incredible Jardine River National Park in Cape York
- Spring water flows over a small rock cliff into a huge crystal clear pool
- There are a series of natural plunge pools above the falls for visitors to cool off in
- Travelers say the long and bumpy drive to the breathtaking falls is worth it
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
Australian travelers are adding a spectacular natural pool and pristine blue water waterfall in Far North Queensland to their travel bucket lists.
Tucked away in the bush not far from the northernmost point of Australia, Fruit Bat Falls is a refreshing oasis for adventurers exploring the Jardine River National Park in Cape York.
Eliot Creek’s headwaters cascade over a spectacular rock formation to create Fruit Bats Falls into a huge crystal clear pool, ideal for swimming.
Keen adventurers are adding the ‘stunning’ Fruit Bat Falls in Far North Queensland to their travel bucket lists
Eliot Creek’s headwaters tumble over a spectacular rock formation to create Fruit Bats Falls and a huge crystal clear pool, ideal for swimming
Fruit Bat Falls is tucked away in the bush not far from the northernmost point of Australia in Jardine River National Park, Cape York
Above the falls are a series of natural plunge pools to cool off in, and guests don’t have to worry about the local wildlife as the water is crocodile-free
While the secluded swimming hole is a popular destination for Cape York guests, its large water can accommodate large crowds to have their own space.
Above the falls are a series of natural plunge pools to cool off in, and guests don’t have to worry about the local wildlife as the water is crocodile-free.
Fruit Bat Falls is a rewarding sight for those who venture down the short and easy but hot and dusty 400 meter course along a boardwalk from the guest car park.
The start of the seafront is not easy to find and travelers will have to endure a long and bumpy drive along the Old Telegraph Track for more than 100km.
While the secluded swimming hole is a popular destination for Cape York visitors, its large waters can accommodate large crowds to have their own space
Fruit Bat Falls is a rewarding sight at the end of a dusty 400-metre track that travelers must endure a long and bumpy drive along the Old Telegraph Track to find
But those who have experienced the magic of Fruit Bat Falls say it’s “well worth” the trip with someone calling it a “truly magical place”
But those who have experienced the magic of Fruit Bat Falls say it’s “well worth” the trip.
“Well, after a hard day on the road, it was just what the doctor ordered,” said one person.
‘Holy moly, what a breathtaking place to chill in such an unforgiving landscape,’ read another.
‘If this place is not on your bucket list, then you need to update your list. A truly magical place, said another.
How to get to Fruit Bat Falls in Jardine River National Park, QLD
From Cairns, head northwest to Peninsula Developmental Road, the main road to Cape York Peninsula.
Follow Peninsula Developmental Road 50 km north from Coen and turn onto Telegraph Road.
Drive 40 km north of the Wenlock River to Bramwell Junction and cross onto the Southern Bypass Road.
To access Eliot and Fruit Bat Falls from Bramwell Junction, follow the Southern Bypass Road for 119 km and turn onto Telegraph Road.
Drive 3 km to Fruit Bat Falls and another 7 km to Eliot Falls.