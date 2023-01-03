How Frontier Developments boss Jonny Watts created a gaming monster

The British video game industry can be considered a new sector among investors.

But for Frontier Developments boss Jonny Watts, making games has spanned his entire professional life, and even the years before.

The rise of the 53-year-old Wirral-born man in August to the top job has been a long time coming.

Game on: Frontier Developments boss Jonny Watts (pictured) is an evangelist for the UK gaming industry, which employs around 24,000 people and in 2021 hit £7.2bn in sales.

He joined the company in 1998, four years after it was founded by British video game pioneer David Braben, and despite his mother’s claim that he would “never make video games for a living.”

Like his predecessor, Watts is an evangelist for the UK gaming industry, which employs around 24,000 people and in 2021 achieved £7.2bn in sales, making it the second-biggest market for gaming. Europe and the sixth largest in the world.

This success has been replicated in Frontier’s results. The company posted record revenue of £114m for the year to the end of May 2022.

It has been fueled by its library of notable titles, including Jurassic World Evolution 2, which allows players to build a park full of dinosaurs just like the one in the film franchise.

Frontier’s work has won praise from those outside the industry, with his dinosaur models receiving praise from Industrial Light & Magic, the visual effects company founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas.

“The gaming industry is a wonderful thing and a real success story for the UK,” Watts says from his office in Frontier’s glass-panelled headquarters on the outskirts of Cambridge.

But despite recent successes, the sector, along with other forms of entertainment, faces a challenge. The reduced cost of living has caused many to reevaluate whether to spend the money on the latest game or the streaming subscription.

But Watts is unfazed. Video games are “really high-value entertainment,” he says, which means demand is likely to hold up despite the looming recession.

“People don’t go to the pub or the cinema because it’s too expensive, but they go online to [play games and] socialize with your friends.’

There is also the looming threat of takeover, as British video game companies have been taken out by larger international rivals in recent years.

Last year, tech giant Microsoft agreed a mega £50bn merger with Activision Blizzard, the creator of the Call Of Duty first-person shooter franchise and the World Of Warcraft online fantasy role-playing game.

But Watts is again undeterred, singling out Braben’s 33 percent stake in Frontier as a likely bulwark against any opportunistic offer.

The company is also backed by the Chinese giant Tencent, which is its second largest shareholder with a stake of 8.6%.

But Watts hasn’t ruled out going down the acquisition path himself. Frontier recently acquired Canadian developer Complex Games for £8.3m in cash after a collaboration between the two companies on the gothic sci-fi game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters, which launched in May.

“We’re very ambitious, we want to grow,” Watts says, though he remains mum when asked what other companies are on his radar. Becoming the head of a major video game company seemed like the natural path for Watts.

Jonny Watts, 53 Family: Wife Jill and daughters Jessica and Jasmine House: Christchurch, Cambridgeshire lockdown hobby: Collecting old Atari computers Last meal: Steak (rare) and fries TV show: cobra kai Favorite movie: Bounty hunter Favorite video game (not made by Frontier): Home: Overtime (1989) Holiday Wish List: Sail through the Panama Canal

He started making games in 1985 while he was still in school. After studying zoology (due to an avowed fascination with dinosaurs) and then computer science at university, he was hired by Sensible Software, an early Chelmsford-based video game developer.

He joined Frontier in 1998, rising through the ranks before being named to the board as chief creative officer in 2012, a role he would hold for a decade until his promotion.

Watts has also been around for most of Frontier’s expansion, noting that when he joined, the company had eight employees, now it has around 800.

Unfortunately, Watts’s mother never lived to see him become CEO.

But he says his parents left him with a ‘do it right’ mantra, which he tries to embody in his role and pass on to his colleagues.

It is a prosperous time for the video game industry.

The sector experienced a boom in demand during the Covid-19 pandemic, as those stuck indoors during lockdown increasingly turned to gaming as a way to combat boredom.

The sector has also seen a growing diversity in its customer base. Watts says the stereotypical video game player, a young man sitting in a dark room in front of a computer, no longer holds water.

“I think gaming has gotten a lot more inclusive,” he says. ‘I have two daughters, ages 22 and 24, who play video games.

‘Early adopters were [men in their bedrooms].

‘But that is changing very quickly. The game is 55 percent male and 45 percent female.

I think that’s absolutely brilliant. In a few decades, the whole world will be playing. I have my mother in law telling me that she is level 750 in Candy Crush.

Given his previous status as creative director, it’s not surprising that Watts describes how Frontier is looking to expand into ‘adjacent’ genres from its primary focus on management games.

One product of this is Warhammer: Age Of Sigmar, an upcoming real-time strategy game that will see players command armies of fantasy soldiers based on the miniatures developed by Games Workshop.

Having been in charge of creative, Watts maintains a desire to seek ideas, although as CEO he must now consider the company’s performance.

“I would do every game under the sun,” he says.

‘But the hardest job I have is saying no to great ideas. We are a business and we have to understand if those games will be successful.

“Just being a great game doesn’t mean it’s going to sell.”

While Frontier and the industry face tough times, both from the declining cost of living in consumer spending and the threat of potential attacks from rivals, Watts prefers to focus on the bright side of the booming industry.

“In any business there are threats,” he says.

“But as CEO, your job is to turn that into an opportunity. I am an eternal optimist.