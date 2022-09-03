How France went from MMA ban to hosting Ciryl Gane vs Tai Tuivasa for UFC Fight Night

MMA has been fighting for acceptance all over the world and France was one of the last battlegrounds.

Cheeky? Absolute. barbaric? Only for the ignorant. But that was the prevailing wisdom about the canal.

Ciryl Gane, the nation’s top hopes for a first French-born UFC champion, will lead the promotion’s historic first visit this Saturday against fellow heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa.

The athletic and gentle Frenchman is just about the perfect ambassador – with beautiful technique – to convince those in his homeland who still doubt that MMA is a legitimate sport.

“I am the fighter with the French flag and I hope I can help the sport. Just three years ago people thought the sport was just barbaric and barbaric,” he said UFC.

“Today, with my image, with my profile, people understand that I am very nice and smile every time. I have value.

“It means a lot to me, I’m the headliner. I have written my name in my history and in the history of French MMA and I am very happy about that,” he said.

It would be an understatement to say that France has lagged behind the rest of Europe when it comes to MMA.

It has always struggled for legitimacy, largely due to the power of powerful federations that lobby on behalf of other martial arts, especially Olympic disciplines such as judo.

There was a fear that talented young athletes would choose the shiny new thing, MMA, and their talent pool would dry up.

Those dissenting voices held up to the French government, which officially banned MMA and refused to recognize it as a real sport in 2016.

The French Ministry of Sport banned the use of an octagon and many of the key techniques involved in mixed martial arts combat.

A statement at the time read: “Fighting will take place on a carpet or in a ring with three or four ropes. The corners of the ring are protected.

The following techniques are strictly prohibited and will result in immediate disqualification.

Punches, kicks or punches a fighter on the ground with the knees; every stroke with the elbow; headbutts; blows to the genitals, spine, back of the head or throat; sticking the fingers in the eyes, mouth or nose; pulling the hair; to bite; to throw (the opponent) on the head or neck intentionally; throw the opponent out of the ring.’

Of course, many of those techniques, such as biting and blowing the genitals, have long been banned by a reputable MMA organization.

Not only was the sport marginalized in terms of competition and training, but existing fans couldn’t even watch broadcasts of events abroad.

It wasn’t until 2020 that the Media Regulation Council in France (CSA) lifted a 15-year ban on broadcasting MMA. The ‘dangerous nature of the sport’ was initially deemed too much for viewers.

Now there is a 10.30pm closing time for sports on free-to-air TV and 8.30pm turning point on pay-per-view.

Viewers must be over 16, but that is not enforceable, and the coverage must provide a warning before the program starts.

Another major hurdle for MMA to overcome was the lack of a dedicated regulatory body.

This became an important part of the government’s acceptance, which demanded that there be a centralized organization to account.

There was a breakthrough two years ago when Roxana Maracineanu, the French sports minister, stated that the government would accept applications from regulatory bodies of other sports to include MMA in their category.

The French Boxing Federation (FFB) won the tender and now has legal oversight of the sport, with the French Federation of Mixed Martial Arts (FMMAF) playing a supporting role.

Despite the ban and struggle for acceptance, France has not been immune to the rise of MMA and the rapid growth of the UFC in particular.

Le Parisien estimates that 40,000 people train in MMA in France and there are hundreds of gyms where the sport is practiced.

In May of this year, Bellator 280: Bader vs. Kongo 2 was the first major MMA event to be held in the country at the Accor Arena. Unfortunately, the event was disappointing, leading some to joke that the French want to make it illegal again.

But it was a historic day and the UFC’s event this weekend will be another monumental step in the right direction.

When the sport became legal in January 2020, the UFC released a statement welcoming the move, saying: “This is the first step in the official recognition of MMA and the integration of the sport into the French sports ecosystem.

“We will closely monitor the progress of the consultation period and pay particular attention to respecting the integrity of MMA and preserving the rules by the host federation. We are putting our global MMA expertise at the disposal of the government to make this process a collective construct.”

History beckons for France and for Gane in Paris.

“The feel and atmosphere will be electric for the first event,” he promises.

‘It’s going to be special. It’s not easy to go everywhere to see UFC fights, so this will probably be the first time for many people. Of course I want a big win for me, but also for all the French fighters.

“This isn’t just a war, this is the first event in Paris – it’s a celebration. I want a good feeling for everyone.’