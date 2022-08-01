How foreign money is still fuelling abuses in Xinjiang

This article is an on-site version of our Moral Money newsletter. Sign Up here to receive the newsletter directly in your inbox. Visit our Moral Money hub for all the latest ESG news, opinions and analysis from around the FT

Greetings from a beach, where I’m starting a much-needed vacation (the rest of the Moral Money team will still be manning the fort for the next few weeks). The US Congress is about to go on vacation as well, but they managed to surprise at the last minute last week by moving forward with a bill that would cut $369 billion in green energy subsidies and other climate-friendly measures. would yield. The package isn’t quite legal yet. But the crucial surprise was that Senator Joe Manchin, the swinging-voiced West Virginia Democrat, has now backed it in the name of energy security.

Will this now allow Washington to bring more countries to the table to support net-zero measures ahead of the COP27 meeting later this year? Optimistic members of the Biden administration tell me it will — and John Kerry, the climate envoy, is about to make a whirlwind round of visits to major emerging markets to promote support for faster decarbonization. I hear the Biden team is also trying (again) to push for more action from multilateral development banks to create blended finance projects for a green transition in emerging markets; one idea circulating is that philanthropic groups will be called upon to provide capital for the first loss, if the multilateral development banks are slow to act.

Another point of progress, as we note below, is that efforts to create green accounting standards are also gaining momentum. But will this be enough to offset the swelling, anti-green backlash? It’s not clear. In the meantime, read our story below for a timely analysis of the broader human rights issue bubbling in Xinjiang. I will contact you again in August! (Gillian Tett)

Sanctions in Xinjiang Won’t Stop Human Rights Violations, Report Says

Perhaps no place in the world poses such a dilemma for ESG investors as China’s Xinjiang province. It is the scene of some of the world’s most serious and systematic human rights abuses – home to the mass incarceration and “re-education” of Uyghur Muslims and other minorities. But it’s also, thanks in part to widespread forced labor, a huge supplier of solar panel materials – making it central to an industry critical to combating climate change.

As concerns about the situation in Xinjiang have increased, the US and other governments have responded with economic sanctions against products related to forced labor in the province. But do these measures deliver anything?

Some of the best research on this topic has been done by a team of academics at the British University of Nottingham. Their latest report, on the effectiveness of Xinjiang’s sanctions, is a grim reading.

A central problem, the report said, was that the sanctions were aimed at blocking the export of abuse-contaminated goods from Xinjiang, rather than financial measures. The main effect of the current approach, the report said, has been to drive up costs for Western customers, while exporters have had little trouble finding buyers for their products in China and other Asian markets.

“Undoubtedly, Western import bans will not work to reduce forced labor in the solar energy sector in Xinjiang,” it added, “but only to reduce Western consumers’ complicity in it.”

James Cockayne, the report’s author, told me that the Western push for “slavery-free” supply chains could have a perverse effect. While trying to maintain its international dominance, he said, China’s solar energy sector is shifting towards running two parallel supply chains.

Some of a group’s operations would arguably be free of forced labor and would be sold to Western customers at high prices. Another production chain, using cheap involuntary labor in Xinjiang, would serve China and other countries with less demanding standards.

“The result is that you have Western consumers who subsidize the use of forced labor to make goods that are sold to others elsewhere,” Cockayne said. “And that’s already starting to happen.”

Western governments should do more to support the development of new solar energy supply chains that do not rely on Chinese inputs, Cockayne said.

He also urged policymakers to broaden the scope of their sanctions. Financial sanctions had been underused in relation to Xinjiang, he said, despite many companies’ heavy reliance on stock and bond market funding linked to abuses – some of which have made their way into ESG funds managed by some of the largest western asset managers.

The existing sanctions regime, the Nottingham report states, “will not prevent Western investors from continuing to invest in and profit from the production and sale of goods made with forced labor from Xinjiang”.

The report comes as some US conservatives are calling on the government to restrict China’s access to the country’s capital market. “Many well-meaning Americans may inadvertently support a genocidal regime because Wall Street is doing it for them,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio. wrote in May, pushing for measures such as a ban on Chinese companies listing in the US.

Keith Krach, secretary of state for economic growth in Donald Trump’s administration, followed last week with an appeal to all China-based companies being excluded of ESG funds.

Restricting capital flows to Xinjiang-affiliated companies could have much more impact than curtailing exports, Cockayne argued. But he admitted it was unclear whether even this would have any meaningful impact on abuses in Xinjiang. For Xi Jinping’s government, he said, the logic behind the forced labor was not primarily commercial, but a “strategic logic of social control in a province seen as a potential source of domestic instability.”

Would it be necessary to impose sanctions severe enough to cause national-level economic disruption in China, rather than just companies operating in Xinjiang to really change that strategic calculus, I wondered?

“You could consider that approach. And if you look at South Africa, for example, that’s where things ended up in the end,” Cockayne replied, referring to the harsh international measures taken against Pretoria’s apartheid regime in the 1980s. But similarly crushing action by major economies against China was hard to imagine, he added, given its importance to the global economy. “China is not South Africa.” (Simon Mundy)

ISSB brings world together for sustainability standards

A Burberry boutique in Moscow, closed due to war sanctions in Ukraine. The company, along with Temasek and the Saudi Central Bank, was among 428 groups to comment on ISSB’s draft standards © AP



Amid this summer’s record heat, writing corporate climate standards may seem like rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. But the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), founded last year at the climate meeting in Glasgow, has brought together the world’s largest companies, investors and regulators to make progress with harmonized standards for climate disclosure that align with the global accounting rules.

After the comment period for the ISSB’s draft standards concluded on Friday, the Saudi Central Bank, Temasek and Burberry were just some of the 428 groups that wrote. The global reach of these commentators underscores the growing importance of the ISSB.

And encouragingly, there is broad agreement that ISSB is on the right track. But there was some concern that emerging markets seemed to be out of the picture.

China’s stock market regulator said the design “fails”[ed] to adequately account for differences between developed and emerging markets, large companies and small to medium-sized companies”. The Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission suggested different launch dates and criteria for developed and emerging markets, as well as for small versus large companies.

There is also a struggle over scope 3 carbon emissions – the broadest measurement of carbon emitted by an entity.

For example, Vanguard said investors would benefit from “more targeted and flexible disclosures” than the full scope 3 requirement proposed by ISSB. But the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority said the quality of disclosures for scope 3 issues was improving. Separately on Friday, the FCA said: it was “encouraged” to see about two-thirds of UK premium listed companies announcing their scope 3 emissions in 2021.

ISSB aims to have a final version of its standards published by the end of the year, and chairman Emmanuel Faber faces some tough decisions in the coming months.

But the heat crisis coupled with geopolitical uncertainty now calls for action. “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to adopt a globally consistent baseline of sustainability statements,” the FCA said in its comment letter. “The ISSB proposals represent a critical milestone on the road to this new corporate reporting paradigm.” (Patrick Temple-West)

