How floods become human catastrophes

To my colleague Christopher Flavelle, who focuses on how people, governments and industries are trying to cope with the effects of global warming, the answer seemed painfully obvious. So I asked him to spell it out.

Somini: What made the latest floods so destructive, in human terms?

Chris: The risk you run from floods like this is based on two things: how vulnerable you are and how vulnerable you are. You are exposed if, for example, you live in a steep valley that floods quickly during severe storms. You are vulnerable if you live in a house that is not built to withstand this type of flooding. In low-income communities in Kentucky and other parts of Appalachia, physical exposure and social vulnerability overlap in a dangerous and often tragic way.

Living has a lot to do with it. Homes aren’t always built to code. According to the International Code Council, a Washington-based nonprofit that oversees the development of those codes, there isn’t even a single-family housing code enforcement in much of Kentucky.

Somini: Insurance has a lot to do with it too, as you wrote recently.

Chris: The hard truth of United States disaster policy is that if your home is destroyed by a flood and you don’t have flood insurance, you shouldn’t count on government support to make up for the difference. The Federal Emergency Management Agency can provide help, but it probably won’t be enough to fix your home. Congress has no standard for deciding when to provide additional funds to rebuild lost homes. And even if lawmakers come up with those funds, it could take years to reach the people who need them.