How fat is YOUR US state? Map shows 40% of people in West Virginia and Kentucky are obese

More than four in 10 adults are obese in Kentucky and West Virginia as rates soar across the US, new official data shows.

Nineteen states now have obesity rates above 35 percent, which officials consider an alarming threshold, which is double the number in 2018.

The figures, released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), led experts to describe the situation as an “urgent epidemic”.

Only one of the 54 US states and territories, Washington DC, has an obesity rate below 25 percent now, compared to three in 2018.

CDC Acting Principal Deputy Director Debra Houry said the new data “illustrates the urgent need to make obesity prevention and treatment accessible to all Americans in all states and in all communities.”

President Joe Biden last week announced his plan for the biggest waistline crackdown in 50 years, which includes mandatory nutrition labeling on the front of food products to highlight snacks that are too fatty, sugary or salty.

And the criteria for food manufacturers to market their products as ‘healthy’ will also be tightened under the new plans.

According to the National Institutes of Health, obesity is the second leading cause of preventable death in the US, after smoking. About 280,000 Americans die directly from obesity each year.

The map above shows the prevalence of self-reported obesity by state in the US in 2021. It was highest in Kentucky and West Virginia, but lowest in Hawaii and Colorado. Washington DC, which is not yet a state, had the lowest rate

The maps above are the obesity rates across the United States for the years 2021 (left) and 2020 (right). It showed that Kentucky and West Virginia had the highest rates in the United States.

The maps above are for 2019 (left) and 2018 (right). It shows the prevalence of obesity in the US during these two years.

The maps above are self-reported obesity rates in 2017 (left) and 2016 (right). They show that by 2017, Oklahoma and Iowa saw their rates join the upper tier

The above shows obesity rates by state for 2015 (left) and 2014 (right). Alabama and Louisiana saw their rates rise to the highest categories during this period

The maps above are for the years 2013 (left) and 2012 (right). They show that during this period, Mississippi and West Virginia saw their obesity rates rise to the highest in the country.

The map above shows obesity rates by state for the year 2011. It reveals that 10 states had rates below 20 percent during this period. By 2021 this had been reduced to just one area (Washington DC) and no states.

Fattest US States (% of obese adult population) West Virginia (40.6%) Kentucky (40.3%) Alabama (39.4%) Oklahoma (39.1%) Mississippi (38.7%) Arkansas (38.6%) Louisiana (38.6%) South Dakota (38.4%) Ohio (37.8%) Missouri (37.3%)

Least Fat US States (% of Obese Adult Population) CC (24.7%) Hawaii (25%) red (25.1%) Massachusetts (27.4%) California (27.6%) New Jersey (28.2%) Washington (28.8%) Vermont (29%) New York (29.1%) Rhode Island (30.1%)

Karen Hacker, director of the CDC’s National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, said access to healthy foods, physical activity and obesity treatment programs can “help delay and ultimately reverse the obesity epidemic.

West Virginia, one of the poorest states in the country, has an obesity rate of 40.6 percent. Neighboring Kentucky followed (40.3 percent).

California, Washington, Colorado, New York and Vermont were among the states with the lowest levels of obesity in the country.

In 2018, there were eight states with obesity rates above 35 percent, and by 2020 it had doubled to 16. Black Americans are most likely to be obese, followed by Hispanics and then whites, according to the most recent data. .

Men are more likely to be obese than women, as are less educated people.

The relationship between obesity and money is complex, as people in the middle income bracket are more likely to be obese than people with higher and lower incomes.

CDC figures are based on self-reported height and weight data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. There was not enough data to determine a rate for Florida, the CDC said.

The graph above shows trends in obesity among US adults over time, revealing that obesity rates and gradual obesity are now beginning to trend upward.

The graph above shows diabetes rates as a proportion of the population, a key risk factor for people with diabetes. It shows that cases of diagnosed diabetes have increased since the early 2000s along with obesity.

But the Florida Department of Health reports that 36 percent of the state’s adults are medically too fat, which means it would join the 19 states with high rates of obesity.

Obesity is defined as an adult having a BMI of 30 or more.

The BMI of a healthy person, calculated by dividing weight in kg by height in meters, and the answer for height again, is between 18.5 and 24.9.

The condition costs the US health care system about $173 billion a year, because obesity increases a person’s risk of a number of life-threatening conditions.

Such conditions include type 2 diabetes, which can cause kidney disease, blindness, and even limb amputations.

Obesity also increases the risk of heart disease, which kills 647,000 people each year in the US, making it the leading cause of death.

Carrying dangerous amounts of weight has also been linked to strokes, severe Covid outcomes, poor mental health, and 12 different types of cancer.

This includes the breast, which affects one in eight women at some point in her life.

People with obesity also describe being stigmatized due to their weight.

Among children, research suggests that 70 percent of obese youth have high blood pressure or high cholesterol, putting them at risk for heart disease.

Obese children are also much more likely to become obese adults. And if children are overweight, their adult obesity is often more severe.

One in five children starts school in the US overweight or obese.